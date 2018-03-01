₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by sirlekzy: 9:02pm
Legendary Brazil forward Ronaldinho is to run for parliament in his homeland. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star has submitted his candidacy to stand for office having first signalled his intent last year.
Ronaldinho will run for either the Senate or a position in the Chamber of Deputies in the general election this October.
He will be running for the Brazil Rebublican Party (PRB) and documents approving the 38-year-old’s candidacy were signed in Brasilia before party members.
During the ceremony Ronaldinho said: ‘I am happy to be able to participate in a project aimed at improving our country and bringing modernity, joy and health to the entire population.’
PRB President, Senator Eduardo Lopes welcomed Ronaldinho by saying: ‘This a historic moment like so many other moments in Ronaldinho’s life. ‘He gave Brazil his talent and ability and now with his wonderful life story he will contribute to (the country through)
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by purem(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by JasonScolari: 9:12pm
I just hope he will not perform some "breathtaking skills" with public funds.
All the best boss.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:14pm
Ronaldinho, Korea/Japan 2002 hero. Wish you the best.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Kooldon(m): 9:20pm
Nice way to still be relevant after retirement from the world of sport.
Wishing those still on active football shld acquire more degrees and knowledge in order to live a better life.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:20pm
This great
Lalasticlala are u not happy for this young man?
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 9:22pm
.ok
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Ever8054: 9:24pm
we are seriously waiting for Taribo West to come scare buhari out of office.....
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 9:25pm
Him come look like retire wrestler
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by dkronicle(m): 9:31pm
If I talk say him suppose dress official. Sharks wet dey here go just shark my head out
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by elyte89: 9:37pm
He's looking lost already, u sure say dis guy sabi wetin dem dey do for senate so
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by crackerspub: 10:05pm
George Weah Inspired
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by corperscorner: 10:06pm
eyin
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm
We wish him all the BEST!
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Olachase(m): 10:07pm
I don't really know what to type
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Jackdaniels16(m): 10:07pm
He wee do snake bite skills in office
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by chima014(m): 10:07pm
Nice. Yes u can do it
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:07pm
Weah made this possible
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:08pm
We need him in naija
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by IME1: 10:08pm
Success to the best candidates
He may be a star footballer but we don't know about him in politics
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Martelo18: 10:10pm
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Wenner: 10:10pm
One bottle for everyone above and below me.
Choose the right bottle o
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Trexnemesis(m): 10:10pm
Teeth.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Galacious1: 10:11pm
My football hero.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by IgandoIkotun(m): 10:12pm
Nice one
He kinda looks stoned though
Lol
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by pamells: 10:14pm
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Lucas10: 10:14pm
First was Shevenko Second was Weah Third will be Ronaldinho Let's wait and see
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by unicat21: 10:18pm
a
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by Unlimited22: 10:19pm
madridguy:The hero of that tournament was THE Ronaldo, Uncle De Lima Luis Nazario.
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 10:21pm
So it’s becoming a trend, from Weah to Ronaldinho.
Waiting for Ben Oruma to contest for President.
Anyone but this skeleton-looking ruminant from Daura!
|Re: Ronaldinho Set To Run For Senate In Brazil (Photos) by RiseAbove: 10:27pm
Politics is a game..,. Ronaldinho issa player
