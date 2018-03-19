Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React (2730 Views)

"You shouldn't have left me for her", the difference between Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklins alleged baby mama and mother of his second daughter is large, saying huge is not enough.



In one of the photos, she captioned it:



"I see your lurking

I see you giving them Hot! Hot"

Celebrities took to Lilians comment box, leaving wow wow comments, our dear R&B queen of Africa, Tiwa Savage said she will leave Instagram for Lilian, but wait o! Is Lilian Esoro really sexy?









JOELSBLOG ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:

Interestingly interesting!

Onye Nzuzu, in fact ndi nzuzu.

Going through all these just to get at a man who is probably having big time fun elsewhere.

If you like act porn, fact still remains that you started what you couldn't finish and you're irresponsible. 1 Like

Chineke Chineke 1 Like

Where the banging bikini body dey?













































I still dey find am. 1 Like

Oh God!!

Don't let this post make FP o 1 Like

whay are they shouting and throwing shades....I have seen better banging bodies in ikeja alone ....dead on arrival ..even alex and bam bam have more banging body than her

Ubi how far

That Stella lady threw shades @ Tboss.



Gosh, fish brain women. Always absolving the male cheat and ready to pounce on and kill the woman.



Shioooor. 2 Likes

Dstv full package......

These old women no they shame.

the 1st picture though. i wanna give it to her from the back.

who is shee?





This is really bangable,





bt am I the only one that noticed that her body nd d water are not rhyming....







Water luks photoshoped or thereabout....









But I swear, I realy want to "doctor" this lady

Desperate lady..doing everything to woo Ubi back

Lemme come and be going :PLemme come and be going

what else do they have to offer? 1 Like

ok

I dont give a Bleep. SMH

Ubi be like I am not move, because I don tongue lash the place, I don fingered the real thing, I don jogodo the entrance from the kneeling down,standing up, doggy style,missionary style, just name it that place is not knew to me. 1 Like

clears throat

Nice body

pweshdodo:

Oh God!!

Don't let this post make FP o too late too late

Nice. I just hope her pusssy doesn't stink.