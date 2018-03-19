₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:27pm On Mar 18
Lilian Esoro has always been covered up in skirts, trousers, body con dresses, never have I seen her look this munchable in bikini, you know what I am saying? She indirectly told Ubi Franklin, "You shouldn't have left me for her", the difference between Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklins alleged baby mama and mother of his second daughter is large, saying huge is not enough.
In one of the photos, she captioned it:
"I see your lurking
Celebrities took to Lilians comment box, leaving wow wow comments, our dear R&B queen of Africa, Tiwa Savage said she will leave Instagram for Lilian, but wait o! Is Lilian Esoro really sexy?
JOELSBLOG ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
https://joelsblog.com.ng/lilian-esoro-release-banging-body-in-bikini-photos-tells-ubi-franklin-you-shouldnt-have-left-me-for/
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:28pm On Mar 18
See Ubi's more: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lilian-esoro-release-banging-body-in-bikini-photos-tells-ubi-franklin-you-shouldnt-have-left-me-for/
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:28pm On Mar 18
See amazing response: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lilian-esoro-release-banging-body-in-bikini-photos-tells-ubi-franklin-you-shouldnt-have-left-me-for/
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:29pm On Mar 18
Interestingly interesting!
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by booscy(m): 11:33pm On Mar 18
Onye Nzuzu, in fact ndi nzuzu.
Going through all these just to get at a man who is probably having big time fun elsewhere.
If you like act porn, fact still remains that you started what you couldn't finish and you're irresponsible.
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:34pm On Mar 18
booscy:
Chineke
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Earthbound(m): 11:46pm On Mar 18
Where the banging bikini body dey?
I still dey find am.
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by pweshdodo(m): 12:16am
Oh God!!
Don't let this post make FP o
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Hintboy: 12:32am
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Espada10: 12:35am
whay are they shouting and throwing shades....I have seen better banging bodies in ikeja alone ....dead on arrival ..even alex and bam bam have more banging body than her
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by itspzpics(m): 5:59am
Ubi how far
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by ifyalways(f): 6:07am
That Stella lady threw shades @ Tboss.
Gosh, fish brain women. Always absolving the male cheat and ready to pounce on and kill the woman.
Shioooor.
2 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by femi4: 6:27am
Dstv full package......
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by lifestyle1(m): 6:45am
These old women no they shame.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by unapapadeycraze: 7:24am
the 1st picture though. i wanna give it to her from the back.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Benbella390: 7:50am
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Partnerbiz3: 7:50am
who is shee?
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Authoreety: 7:50am
This is really bangable,
bt am I the only one that noticed that her body nd d water are not rhyming....
Water luks photoshoped or thereabout....
But I swear, I realy want to "doctor" this lady
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by nairavsdollars(f): 7:51am
Desperate lady..doing everything to woo Ubi back
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by LilSfc(m): 7:51am
Lemme come and be going :PLemme come and be going
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Philinho(m): 7:51am
what else do they have to offer?
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by hubtiva: 7:52am
ok
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by chid76: 7:52am
I dont give a Bleep. SMH
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Dontquit: 7:52am
Ubi be like I am not move, because I don tongue lash the place, I don fingered the real thing, I don jogodo the entrance from the kneeling down,standing up, doggy style,missionary style, just name it that place is not knew to me.
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by gmoney12: 7:52am
clears throat
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by Funfieldng: 7:53am
Nice body
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by SAMBARRY: 7:54am
pweshdodo:too late
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by QuietHammer(m): 7:54am
Nice. I just hope her pusssy doesn't stink.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Stuns In Hot Swimsuit Photos, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa React by SAMBARRY: 7:55am
Why is she shooting her bom bom backwards.this her moves will only attract hit and run men o
