|JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Myedubase: 11:52pm On Mar 18
JAMB has promised to release more of the 2018 UTME results on Monday,19th March as the results were being scrutinized, to ensure that result are transparent and accurate, in order to avoid cancellation once released.
This statement is coming as JAMB concludes the 2018 UTME.
So, 2018 Candidates are therefore advised to patiently wait, and can check back here on myedubase.ng for any procedures and guidance on how to ultimately gain admission this year.
Still Unable to check your result, Follow the procedure below;
1. Go to JAMB result checking portal at
http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults.
2. Supply your registered email address/JAMB Registration Number in the required column.
3. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to access your UTME score.
https://www.myedubase.ng/jamb-utme-2018-more-results-to-be-released-19th-march/
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by hubtiva: 7:07am
make sure snake no near this one..
i trust you since e no be money
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by CharlieMaria(m): 7:08am
OK nice one
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Pavore9: 7:11am
I can imagine the tension in some.
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by yemzzy22(m): 7:12am
OK expecting the best going to a week now omo tension can change some people thinking
1 Like
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by muhdzed(m): 7:14am
It shall be successful for them
1 Like
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by soul67: 7:15am
Thank God i have left this stage
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Ozone001(m): 7:17am
hmmmm
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by chid76: 7:21am
Goodluck to this year jambite
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by esthy86: 7:28am
Pavore9:me inclusive
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by esthy86: 7:29am
muhdzed:amen
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by esthy86: 7:29am
chid76:tnxs
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by mayweather145: 7:29am
muhdzed:insha allahu
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by mayweather145: 7:30am
may God help us all.
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Pavore9: 7:32am
esthy86:
Eyah! Can't even recall when I sat for the exam but wishing you the best.
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Simiano: 7:39am
muhdzed:amen
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by esthy86: 7:40am
Pavore9:tnxs alot
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Gracespecial101(m): 7:43am
Don't check and then commit suicide ooooo there is life before and after jamb.
Wishing you all the best
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Uruan2023: 7:54am
Goodluck to everyone...
Pls, don't do anything funny if you score below 180, its a chance to do better.
God bless you, Amen.
Good news is all I want to hear this week.
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by Fatasy(m): 7:56am
taking too long
|Re: JAMB 2018 UTME: More Results To Be Released 19th March by kam1992: 7:59am
