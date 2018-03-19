₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by GodOfAction: 2:23am
Nigerians have come out to criticise Big Brother Naija’s plans to bring back two evicted housemates as a new strategy and amongst these Nigerians is the popular music producer and singer Don Jazzy who is a huge fan of the show.
Reacting to Big Brother Naija’s tweets on twitter and BBNaija 2018 host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, during the eviction show lastnight, saying that Big Brother will bring to the house two out of the eleven evicted housemates who would be chosen by votes, Don Jazzy tweeted saying it’s not a fair move.
He tweeted; ” Dear big brother I don’t think this a fair move. Then again na u get house. Make I Dey go.
Big brother if u want to bring 2 people back I vote for Ebuka and Uti or Beverly Osu sef. “
See also tweets from Nigerians who are worried that bringing back evicted Housemates will negatively affect the chances of their favourite housemate winning.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by maticdamian: 2:26am
;DShey Don Jazzy get shares for BBNaija ni cus am not understanding
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by GodOfAction: 2:27am
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by maticdamian: 2:29am
Which More? You too shay na your sobriquet dem suppose dey see dey post this kind nonesense
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Jaykolo10(m): 3:23am
Don will be talking on this thrash post too
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Ovems(f): 3:35am
I don't think there is any strategy that anyone that has been out can play that can make them win the money. The people voting are not so stupid. It would just be a way to spice up the game. Let Khloe and Kbrule be given the chance to be evicted by voters. Don't think any returnee can win the money.
Besides, the show makes money from the votes so it's their way of generating more income.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Stemkay: 5:02am
Wetin concern am?
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:33am
oshisko
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by GodOfAction: 7:04am
Stemkay:lol
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by DailyNuella: 7:36am
they simply want more money from votes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Chrisbeks: 7:42am
I'm beginning to suspect don jazzy. What's his own with this BBN matter? Everything he must comment
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by partnerbiz4: 7:42am
Jazzy dey follow bbn like demon..
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by DailyNuella: 8:19am
Chrisbeks:lol
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by ItzBIM(m): 9:58am
I starting to think they are paying don j to tweet about this nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Khiddocruz(m): 9:58am
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Detailnews: 9:59am
is this news?
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by denkyw(m): 9:59am
I have never been banned since I joined nairaland over 7 years ago
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by owomida1: 9:59am
na una wey dey vote na.
why won't they try to get more from you?
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Olukokosir(m): 9:59am
Don jazzy nd BBN r 5 nd 6.
Abeg who gt dat Jacob Zuma pics
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by free2ryhme: 10:00am
GodOfAction:
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by Sirpaul(m): 10:01am
There's a Malawian proverb that says, "If you force a fart, it becomes poo that stains the underwear."
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by bjayx: 10:01am
Fvck the show
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by miqos02(m): 10:01am
Why ? Why ? Why ?
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by ginnykel: 10:01am
lol
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by kceewhyte(m): 10:02am
Mtcheew!!! Go n get ur PVC ndi ara
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by free2ryhme: 10:02am
GodOfAction:
Don Jazzy, you don old oo. Must Nigerians remind you of your marital status ?
your mate for monkey don get ancestors
which of your mate carry BBnaija matter for head like gala seller for go slow
go and marry, leave this life of adultery and fornication for the devil
wetin you and this BBnaija get you go soon tell us
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by wonlasewonimi: 10:05am
How can a grown man like that make it public that he watches this show of shame.
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by engrjacuzzi: 10:05am
I don't know why big brother news should be on nairaland
what happens to the standard gauge train Mr President promised us
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by emykuzee: 10:12am
Nairaland becoming to boring mehn.
I just hope it doesn't replicate naijaloaded.
For many weeks, hardly have i click on any thread on front page.
So boring.
Ama take a break from this forum
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by dipson8701(m): 10:12am
dat true... call 08167042120
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates by kense88: 10:12am
Ovems:Its against the rule
