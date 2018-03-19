Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Don Jazzy Kicks Against Bringing Back 2 Evicted Housemates (5851 Views)

Reacting to Big Brother Naija’s tweets on twitter and BBNaija 2018 host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, during the eviction show lastnight, saying that Big Brother will bring to the house two out of the eleven evicted housemates who would be chosen by votes, Don Jazzy tweeted saying it’s not a fair move.



He tweeted; ” Dear big brother I don’t think this a fair move. Then again na u get house. Make I Dey go.



Big brother if u want to bring 2 people back I vote for Ebuka and Uti or Beverly Osu sef. “



See also tweets from Nigerians who are worried that bringing back evicted Housemates will negatively affect the chances of their favourite housemate winning.



;DShey Don Jazzy get shares for BBNaija ni cus am not understanding ;DShey Don Jazzy get shares for BBNaija ni cus am not understanding 1 Like

more

Which More? You too shay na your sobriquet dem suppose dey see dey post this kind nonesense







Don will be talking on this thrash post too 2 Likes

I don't think there is any strategy that anyone that has been out can play that can make them win the money. The people voting are not so stupid. It would just be a way to spice up the game. Let Khloe and Kbrule be given the chance to be evicted by voters. Don't think any returnee can win the money.

Besides, the show makes money from the votes so it's their way of generating more income. 1 Like

Wetin concern am?

oshisko

Stemkay:

Wetin concern am? lol lol

they simply want more money from votes 1 Like

I'm beginning to suspect don jazzy. What's his own with this BBN matter? Everything he must comment 3 Likes

Jazzy dey follow bbn like demon..





See below...

Chrisbeks:

I'm beginning to suspect don jazzy. What's his own with this BBN matter? Everything he must comment lol lol

I starting to think they are paying don j to tweet about this nonsense 1 Like





is this news?

I have never been banned since I joined nairaland over 7 years ago





why won't they try to get more from you?



https://jokerstip.blogspot.com.ng/ na una wey dey vote na.why won't they try to get more from you? 1 Like

Don jazzy nd BBN r 5 nd 6.





Abeg who gt dat Jacob Zuma pics

GodOfAction:

There's a Malawian proverb that says, "If you force a fart, it becomes poo that stains the underwear."

Fvck the show

Why ? Why ? Why ?

lol

Mtcheew!!! Go n get ur PVC ndi ara 2 Likes

GodOfAction:

Don Jazzy, you don old oo. Must Nigerians remind you of your marital status ?



your mate for monkey don get ancestors



which of your mate carry BBnaija matter for head like gala seller for go slow



go and marry, leave this life of adultery and fornication for the devil



wetin you and this BBnaija get you go soon tell us Don Jazzy, you don old oo. Must Nigerians remind you of your marital status ?your mate for monkey don get ancestorswhich of your mate carry BBnaija matter for head like gala seller for go slowgo and marry, leave this life of adultery and fornication for the devilwetin you and this BBnaija get you go soon tell us 3 Likes

How can a grown man like that make it public that he watches this show of shame. 1 Like



what happens to the standard gauge train Mr President promised us I don't know why big brother news should be on nairalandwhat happens to the standard gauge train Mr President promised us

Nairaland becoming to boring mehn.

I just hope it doesn't replicate naijaloaded.

For many weeks, hardly have i click on any thread on front page.

So boring.

Ama take a break from this forum

dat true... call 08167042120