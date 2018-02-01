Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV (19744 Views)

Still on the Big Brother Naija 2018 update… Another Celebrity has commented on the latest happening in the show.



Ace Music Producer and Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has reacted to the BamBam and TeddyA sex video making rounds on social media.



Recall that the Big Brother Nigeria housemates were captured by the cameras having sex in the toilet early this morning, and it came barely a day after Teddy A denied accusations by other housemates that they were among the couples having sex in the house.



The video quickly went viral. The couple trended the whole day, stirring mixed reaction among fans; while some prudes condemned the housemates, other dismissed the video as simply consensual sex between two adults.



Now, Don Jazzy has reacted to the trending video.



First, he posted a video of himself singing to Sister Nancy’s hit song, Bam Bam, then he encouraged his fans not to judge the couple.



I’m not even judging. Last last body is not fire wood o. U never use toilet before Cast the first stone �‍♂️�‍♂️



He shared the video Below and captioned it WataBamBam;



Watch Below;



Hiann

.... Me looking for stones





















For BUHARI in 2019 7 Likes 1 Share

Radarada Where is the reaction?Radarada 1 Like

I'm waiting for the Chief reactant Daddy Freeze 4 Likes

How do you tell Nigerians that this is not a right focus. My father use to say poor man pickin de get sense. Our is a developing nation. But that's is because it's a politically correct way of telling use we are in a shot hole.





Instead of use using blueprints of other advance countries to develop ourselves, we are busy endulging and triggering more of our pleasure sense.



Poor man pickin de get sense. Nigerians youth make una use una brain. This no be show to capture una focus. UNA go go church and listen to una pastor preach about right focus. And power of focus. But here we are.



See the kind of conversation we are having. Even if them do us...even if dem blow am for our eye. We no fit vex..charge free ourselves from this sex madness?



For music he de there. Only us go followup with porn

Sex doll nkor...wetin self.?



Money no de money no de...see wetin una de spend time money and data on...



UNA no de try oo...I cheek you guys not...una no de try. 14 Likes

Don jazzy okenye umuazi

You never use toilet before, cast the first stone 2 Likes

Why are people surprise? Not a big deal 1 Like 1 Share

So teddy finally fvcked that girl's big nyansh......issokay 3 Likes

1 Like

That BBN is a demonic show 3 Likes 1 Share

And I heard her dad is a deeper life pastor...... Lemme be going .......... 3 Likes

Nonsense will always be nonsense no matter how hard you try to re-define it.

Another word 4 it is, Rubbish!



No abuse me please. Am not feeling fine. Madrid just spoil the ticket wey I use my last card of 1k to stake. 3 Likes

Fear girls pics for social media o ahneeka bambam face before make up nawa

The link to the sex video or I don't believe

Nothing to say





Ògún kill the mod that just banned me now





TÓ that Foolish mod Ògún kill the mod that just banned me nowTÓ that Foolish mod 2 Likes 1 Share

The idiots will come out of the house and deny they didn't have sex, bastards 1 Like

Everybody has sex and enjoys it but they are quick to condemn when they see others having sex

Foolish44:





Ògún kill the mod that just banned me now





TÓ that Foolish mod Amin

TheBlessedMAN:

Nonsense will always be nonsense no matter how hard you try to re-define it.

Another word 4 it is, Rubbish!



No abuse me please. Am not feeling fine. Madrid just spoil the ticket wey I use my last card of 1k to stake. bros u r not alone,make i go collect my houserent back use bet tomoro own bros u r not alone,make i go collect my houserent back use bet tomoro own 1 Like

Thatnawtichick:

And I heard her dad is a deeper life pastor...... Lemme be going ..........

Bambam herself was a deeper lifer I have preached with back then at school, when men were still zealous... however,pple change Bambam herself was a deeper lifer I have preached with back then at school, when men were still zealous... however,pple change 3 Likes

Kotodoctor:

How do you tell Nigerians that this is not a right focus. My father use to say poor man pickin de get sense. Our is a developing nation. But that's is because it's a politically correct way of telling use we are in a shot hole.





Instead of use using blueprints of other advance countries to develop ourselves, we are busy endulging and triggering more of our pleasure sense.



Poor man pickin de get sense. Nigerians youth make una use una brain. This no be show to capture una focus. UNA go go church and listen to una pastor preach about right focus. And power of focus. But here we are.



See the kind of conversation we are having. Even if them do us...even if dem blow am for our eye. We no fit vex..charge free ourselves from this sex madness?



For music he de there. Only us go followup with porn

Sex doll nkor...wetin self.?



Money no de money no de...see wetin una de spend time money and data on...



UNA no de try oo...I cheek you guys not...una no de try.



WORD Sir.



Remain blessed forever.



This shows we STILL have youths with a worthwhile values in our system.





More power to Ur elbows. WORD Sir.Remain blessed forever.This shows we STILL have youths with a worthwhile values in our system.More power to Ur elbows. 1 Like







IS there any hope for the future of the nation Nigeria The BIG Question isIS there any hope for the future of the nation Nigeria