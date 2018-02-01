₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:23pm On Feb 27
Still on the Big Brother Naija 2018 update… Another Celebrity has commented on the latest happening in the show.
Ace Music Producer and Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has reacted to the BamBam and TeddyA sex video making rounds on social media.
Recall that the Big Brother Nigeria housemates were captured by the cameras having sex in the toilet early this morning, and it came barely a day after Teddy A denied accusations by other housemates that they were among the couples having sex in the house.
The video quickly went viral. The couple trended the whole day, stirring mixed reaction among fans; while some prudes condemned the housemates, other dismissed the video as simply consensual sex between two adults.
Now, Don Jazzy has reacted to the trending video.
First, he posted a video of himself singing to Sister Nancy’s hit song, Bam Bam, then he encouraged his fans not to judge the couple.
I’m not even judging. Last last body is not fire wood o. U never use toilet before Cast the first stone �♂️�♂️
He shared the video Below and captioned it WataBamBam;
Watch Below;
https://instagram.com/p/BftGwqaFhOK/?utm_source=ig_embed
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:13pm On Feb 27
Hiann
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Deivid10(m): 10:34pm On Feb 27
.... Me looking for stones
For BUHARI in 2019
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by LifeDrama: 10:34pm On Feb 27
Where is the reaction? Radarada
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by akeentech(m): 10:34pm On Feb 27
I'm waiting for the Chief reactant Daddy Freeze
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Divay22(f): 10:35pm On Feb 27
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Kotodoctor: 10:36pm On Feb 27
How do you tell Nigerians that this is not a right focus. My father use to say poor man pickin de get sense. Our is a developing nation. But that's is because it's a politically correct way of telling use we are in a shot hole.
Instead of use using blueprints of other advance countries to develop ourselves, we are busy endulging and triggering more of our pleasure sense.
Poor man pickin de get sense. Nigerians youth make una use una brain. This no be show to capture una focus. UNA go go church and listen to una pastor preach about right focus. And power of focus. But here we are.
See the kind of conversation we are having. Even if them do us...even if dem blow am for our eye. We no fit vex..charge free ourselves from this sex madness?
For music he de there. Only us go followup with porn
Sex doll nkor...wetin self.?
Money no de money no de...see wetin una de spend time money and data on...
UNA no de try oo...I cheek you guys not...una no de try.
14 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by juanjo2: 10:36pm On Feb 27
Don jazzy okenye umuazi
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by mexxmoney: 10:36pm On Feb 27
You never use toilet before, cast the first stone
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Skyfornia(m): 10:36pm On Feb 27
Why are people surprise? Not a big deal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by LesbianBoy(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
So teddy finally fvcked that girl's big nyansh......issokay
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Zionista(m): 10:38pm On Feb 27
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by itchie: 10:38pm On Feb 27
That BBN is a demonic show
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Israel17(m): 10:39pm On Feb 27
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Thatnawtichick(f): 10:40pm On Feb 27
And I heard her dad is a deeper life pastor...... Lemme be going ..........
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by TheBlessedMAN: 10:40pm On Feb 27
Nonsense will always be nonsense no matter how hard you try to re-define it.
Another word 4 it is, Rubbish!
No abuse me please. Am not feeling fine. Madrid just spoil the ticket wey I use my last card of 1k to stake.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Oluwambo147: 10:41pm On Feb 27
Fear girls pics for social media o ahneeka bambam face before make up nawa
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by 9jeria: 10:41pm On Feb 27
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by oloyeagbaakin(m): 10:42pm On Feb 27
The link to the sex video or I don't believe
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Lifeofpolice1(m): 10:43pm On Feb 27
Nothing to say
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Foolish44: 10:43pm On Feb 27
Ògún kill the mod that just banned me now
TÓ that Foolish mod
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Montez90: 10:43pm On Feb 27
The idiots will come out of the house and deny they didn't have sex, bastards
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by faruz: 10:44pm On Feb 27
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by coluka: 10:44pm On Feb 27
Everybody has sex and enjoys it but they are quick to condemn when they see others having sex
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Iseoluwani: 10:45pm On Feb 27
Amin
Foolish44:
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:46pm On Feb 27
TheBlessedMAN:bros u r not alone,make i go collect my houserent back use bet tomoro own
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Jokerman(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Thatnawtichick:
Bambam herself was a deeper lifer I have preached with back then at school, when men were still zealous... however,pple change
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by limitless777(m): 10:52pm On Feb 27
Kotodoctor:
WORD Sir.
Remain blessed forever.
This shows we STILL have youths with a worthwhile values in our system.
More power to Ur elbows.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by limitless777(m): 10:54pm On Feb 27
The BIG Question is
IS there any hope for the future of the nation Nigeria
|Re: BBNaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Sex On TV by Kotodoctor: 11:04pm On Feb 27
limitless777:
Thanks. But na you try pass for lending your voice.
Viewing this topic: Hardeyinker(m), az30, niphemey, Chicagoesontop, 12inches1(m), Amebo1(m), LUCAS99, senator2k9(m), Brushless(m), deedondavi(m), drjoshua91, Smartjob1(f), Dolapo873, Iamkuttie(m), Rikidony(m), vanhelsing2099(m), naifizzy, AndreizMendez(m), peterwale, cutestA, baley(m), ppzz1 and 53 guest(s)
