₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,729 members, 4,141,661 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 08:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy (748 Views)
Admission: Over 600,000 Students In Limbo As JAMB Insists On Eligibility / CRUTECH Suspends 16,000 Students Over N1.2 Billion Debts / NSE Opens 2016 Essay Competition To Promote Financial Literacy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by edunwablog: 4:29am
As part of activities to mark this year’s Global Money Week and Financial Literacy Day (FLD) based on the theme ‘Money Matters Matter’, Union Bank said it has tutored over 3000 students from 30 secondary schools across the Country as part of activities. The chief executive officer of the Bank, Emeka Emuwa accompanied by the executive director, Commercial Banking, Adekunle Sonola led the team to African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta where they tutored the students on the basics of money, savings, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs. The Bank’s Head, Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Lola Cardoso and the Head of Corporate Affairs/ Corporate Communications, Ogochukwu Ekezie- Ekaidem were also part of the team to the school in Abeokuta. Senior employees of the Bank visited 29 other schools across the country including St. John’s School, Jos; Kabe College, Awka; Al-Birr College, Damaturu and Yewa College, Ilaro where they held similar classes for the students. During his remarks, Mr. Emuwa noted that one of the best approaches to driving financial inclusion is by engaging children and youths on the rudiments of savings in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial literacy initiative. While tutoring the students at African Church Grammar School, he stressed the need for the students to imbibe the savings culture at a young age. He further encouraged them to learn to prioritize their needs over their wants in order to cultivate the very useful habit of saving. Financial Literacy Day is a day set aside by the CBN during the Global Money Week (GMW) to focus on increasing the level of awareness of the youth on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future. Union Bank aligns with this initiative that is targeted at getting more young people to participate in the formal banking system in order to create financially savvy citizens who trust and can navigate within the Nigerian financial system and its various institutions.
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/union-bank-takes-on-3000-students-on.html
1 Like
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by koolcat: 7:09am
Chai! This bank ehn? I cannot fit yab dem because dem old pass my grandpapa!
Sometimes, I begin to think maybe the children of Israelites have accounts with Union bank… Their security men sef na old old old papas dem be….
You go enter bank to pay na people with walking stick u go dey see ..
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:09am
Good way to go from The BIG, STRONG, RELIABLE Bank....
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Lawalemi(m): 7:09am
Why not on employment?
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Samcine(m): 7:09am
Okay, nice one..
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by hubtiva: 7:10am
.
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by ginnykel: 7:10am
Yimu for them... Doing the same hold poo.
--
No Time Wasters... Don't contact me if you do not know what you want to buy.
Stop Blasting and getting zero results, I will be selling tools, logs, and results this week at very cheap prices. Only this week. First to come, First to get . . See Image for more.
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Prince4mic: 7:10am
too many literates who are financial illiterates..
more importantly, they should also embark in skills and entrepreneurial trainings.
kudos!
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by abuhari: 7:10am
That's is great
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Kul3ger(m): 7:12am
For their mind this one na achievement o.. They just gathered 3,000 naive children and fed them poo. Financial literacy indeed. Lubish
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by muhdzed(m): 7:12am
Nice one....old people bank sha
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:14am
Lawalemi:For secondary school students? ! Issorite
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by HRHQueenPhil: 7:15am
good initiative
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by soul67: 7:16am
nice initiative
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Dhayor001(m): 7:22am
Financial literacy....
If only most of our politicians had this knowledge!
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by chid76: 7:23am
we are getting there
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Dhayor001(m): 7:23am
koolcat:
When was the last time you entered a branch of Union Bank?
2 Likes
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by Unionised(m): 7:27am
koolcat:
See this one wey no even get account anywhere.
Come, you get BVN?
ID card nko?
#ifacatchyou
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by koolcat: 7:42am
Dhayor001:tomorrow.!
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by koolcat: 7:43am
Unionised:lol.! sorry what z bvn and id card?
|Re: Union Bank Takes On 3,000 Students On Financial Literacy by koolcat: 7:43am
Unionised:lol.! sorry what z bvn and id card?
(0) (Reply)
Secure An Admission In Ghana Today At Royal Graduate College, Ho-v/r, Ghana. / A Thread 4 Unilorin PUTME........ / Police Parades Children With Charms In Abeokuta.
Viewing this topic: dharmmylolar(m), stormkiid, netcover, dignitate and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28