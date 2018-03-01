



In the light of this development, there has been a turnaround renovation of the Ikorodu Terminal to upgrade the facility to a world-class, robust and accessible hub for the water transportation and other ancillary services that would engender convenience and safety, efficiency and effectiveness in water transportation experience for both the commuters and operators in Lagos State.



The terminal, when fully operational, will primarily provide an umbrella shelter for ferry logistics with ample and safe space for operators to load and offload passengers, goods, and services. They will provide for the convenience of operators as well as the commuters, safety considerations like water ambulances and emergency rescue and water maintenance in collaboration with Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).



The facilities will also provide for recreation and shopping, banking, food court, parking, customer services, security, and well-maintained conveniences.



Commenting on the development, the Director, Corporate Services, Ikorodu Terminal, Amina Agboola said, “Our role is to work with the operators to ensure that this facility is maximized to help develop and grow water transportation in Lagos. We are very keen to provide efficient, safe and world-class water transport solutions in Nigeria.”



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/ikorodu-ferry-terminal-commences-pilot.html



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Marpol

Seun

Fynestboi Succor at last for the residents of Ikorodu as the Lagos State Government has begun a pilot operation of the Ikorodu Terminal. According to reports, residents of Ikorodu community, Lagos Mainland, who spend a large part of the day in traffic can now heave a sigh of relief as the Lagos State Government in line with its commitment to facilitate an effective and efficient integrated transportation system, has commenced pilot operations at its Ferry Terminal at Ipakodo community in Ikorodu end Lagos Mainland.In the light of this development, there has been a turnaround renovation of the Ikorodu Terminal to upgrade the facility to a world-class, robust and accessible hub for the water transportation and other ancillary services that would engender convenience and safety, efficiency and effectiveness in water transportation experience for both the commuters and operators in Lagos State.The terminal, when fully operational, will primarily provide an umbrella shelter for ferry logistics with ample and safe space for operators to load and offload passengers, goods, and services. They will provide for the convenience of operators as well as the commuters, safety considerations like water ambulances and emergency rescue and water maintenance in collaboration with Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).The facilities will also provide for recreation and shopping, banking, food court, parking, customer services, security, and well-maintained conveniences.Commenting on the development, the Director, Corporate Services, Ikorodu Terminal, Amina Agboola said, “Our role is to work with the operators to ensure that this facility is maximized to help develop and grow water transportation in Lagos. We are very keen to provide efficient, safe and world-class water transport solutions in Nigeria.”Source:LalasticlalaMynd44MarpolSeunFynestboi