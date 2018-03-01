₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,729 members, 4,141,661 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 07:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations (671 Views)
Chinyelu Chizoba Ndubuisi, Buhari's Pilot Shares New Photos / Newly Built Ikeja Bus Terminal By Governor Ambode (Photos) / Governor Ambode Commissions A New Bus Terminal At TBS, Lagos (See Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by AutoReportNG: 7:35am
Succor at last for the residents of Ikorodu as the Lagos State Government has begun a pilot operation of the Ikorodu Terminal. According to reports, residents of Ikorodu community, Lagos Mainland, who spend a large part of the day in traffic can now heave a sigh of relief as the Lagos State Government in line with its commitment to facilitate an effective and efficient integrated transportation system, has commenced pilot operations at its Ferry Terminal at Ipakodo community in Ikorodu end Lagos Mainland.
In the light of this development, there has been a turnaround renovation of the Ikorodu Terminal to upgrade the facility to a world-class, robust and accessible hub for the water transportation and other ancillary services that would engender convenience and safety, efficiency and effectiveness in water transportation experience for both the commuters and operators in Lagos State.
The terminal, when fully operational, will primarily provide an umbrella shelter for ferry logistics with ample and safe space for operators to load and offload passengers, goods, and services. They will provide for the convenience of operators as well as the commuters, safety considerations like water ambulances and emergency rescue and water maintenance in collaboration with Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).
The facilities will also provide for recreation and shopping, banking, food court, parking, customer services, security, and well-maintained conveniences.
Commenting on the development, the Director, Corporate Services, Ikorodu Terminal, Amina Agboola said, “Our role is to work with the operators to ensure that this facility is maximized to help develop and grow water transportation in Lagos. We are very keen to provide efficient, safe and world-class water transport solutions in Nigeria.”
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/ikorodu-ferry-terminal-commences-pilot.html
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Marpol
Seun
Fynestboi
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by AutoReportNG: 7:36am
Relief at last, at least Ikorodu road will be free
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:37am
Hoping it will be safe..... cos I remember last year that some ferries capsized in ikorodu.
Hoping the management are on top of their games with life-jacket and ferries with good engines a pivotal aspect.
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by izzou(m): 7:43am
Its nice for the Ikorodu residents
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by cephas10: 7:53am
Nice one
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by Benbella390: 7:53am
na WA oooFix*ed game avelebel for pay after win this game is 100%sure
And it's for high stakes only so if u don't want to stake high don't add me
Please our games are 100% sure u will not fall with us
Ur payment after win depends on the odd of the day
If interested please add me on whatsapp on 070-6792-5947
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by kam1992: 7:54am
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by smithsydny(m): 7:54am
Hope those pilot are well trained ooo.. Nah people life them carry so
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by chid76: 7:54am
First time hearing something positive about ikorodu apart from badoo boyz by the way NICE Initiative
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:55am
smithsydny:
Lol.�, not those kind of pilot bros.
Common!!!
This is pilot operation!!
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by grayht(m): 7:56am
Welcome development..
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by smithsydny(m): 7:56am
MANNABBQGRILLS:OK baba
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by three: 7:57am
Lagos needs proper ferries that can transport hundreds of cars and hundreds of people at once.
But LASG will not because - who will pay toll gate?
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by Enity: 7:58am
Good move. Hope it wont lead to further congestion of the Island?
|Re: Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Commences Pilot Operations by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:58am
smithsydny:
Ok bro, we all learn everyday.
DEFINITION:
A pilot operation or a pilot project is one which is used to test an idea before deciding whether to introduce it on a larger scale.
(0) (Reply)
Cheapest Flight Tickets To Any Part Of The World / Flight Dispatch Training In USA / Air Ticket To Fly Anywhere In The World At A Reduced Price
Viewing this topic: drogba(m), abbeyd17(m), euwajeh(m), uamose, Ethelia(f), aylipple, Oyindidi(f), Melonny(m), Samelle(f), Gabriel411, Bio386(m), adem30, HsLBroker(m), yashau(m), Owlumeday(m), miteolu(m), rman, x2lambo(m), Joohan, shegzy4luv(m), adiosgracias(m), boneruns(m), Haywhey, INFOBIZ3, thibcyrain, toluwatos(m), teejarny(m), Jungleluv5, crusufixo(m), three, slimthugchimee2(m), kenhorny2015, CODEEATER(m), mopol2(m), ekonibaje(m), Ndjones(m), Milllz, HopeAtHand, peculi(f), Meks22(m), OloyeBaba1, Simbrixton(m), junbi(f), iamTeBz, Etihadstore, drlateef, Uyisoft, Owoxp91, okparabenedict, freakky(m), photoshoot(m), pharrel1539, NnamdiN, Fortissimo502, segzy14(m), production4u, Spagmoore(m), hybridveggies(m), Benbella390, onaf, Timbi, gsharp12(m) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13