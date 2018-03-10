Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos (2515 Views)

According to reports, the lady got married on Saturday, 10/03/2018 and their home caught fire three days later, 13/03/2018...



She was rushed to the hospital where she was treated by medical personnel before passing away yesterday.



May her soul rest in peace.



i pity the man o. so all the money he wasted for the marriage just gone like that. what a waste of resources by the man

i pity the man o. so all the money he wasted for the marriage just gone like that. what a waste of resources by the man 3 Likes

i pity the man o. so all the money he wasted for the marriage just gone like that. what a waste of resources by the man u must b an igbo man u must b an igbo man 3 Likes

Hmmm

HER HUSBAND SHOULD SAY WAT HE HAS USED HIS WIFE TO DO

R.I. P..... Death is inevitable and doesn't take bribe. Of not, lots of people would have been back from death land 1 Like

Even from her wedding day picture, you can tell she won't live long.



My heart goes out to the unfortunate groom, friends who bought asoebi and guests who sprayed their hard earned money in the wedding. Even from her wedding day picture, you can tell she won't live long.My heart goes out to the unfortunate groom, friends who bought asoebi and guests who sprayed their hard earned money in the wedding.

jungle justice. Buhari is a mad cow. Tufiakwa 1 Like

come closer come closer

If all the people are reasoning this way, nobody will get married If all the people are reasoning this way, nobody will get married

chai

Heya... So sad

May Almighty Allah grant her aljanah fridaus

Sorry.

Eeyah RIP

Tragic

Eeyah RIP

kaii

may her soul rest in peace

for everyday we live we are faced with more than a hundred ways to die

we are born to die

death is only the beginning

So sad. So tragic!

Heavens!!! I don't know which is a worse way to die. Drowning or Fire. Terrible terrible





What a loss, i pray God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss

Her village people...very wicked

Even from her wedding day picture, you can tell she won't live long.



My heart goes out to the unfortunate groom, friends who bought asoebi and guests who sprayed their hard earned money in the wedding.