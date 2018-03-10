₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Angelanest: 8:14am
The family of a a young Nigerian lady has are in a mourning mood following her tragic and untimely death. The deceased identified as Nana passed away on Sunday following injuries she sustained after a fire outbreak at her home.
According to reports, the lady got married on Saturday, 10/03/2018 and their home caught fire three days later, 13/03/2018...
She was rushed to the hospital where she was treated by medical personnel before passing away yesterday.
May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-lady-recently-got-married-dies-fire-tragedy-photos.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Shedrack777(m): 8:27am
i pity the man o. so all the money he wasted for the marriage just gone like that. what a waste of resources by the man
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by VonTrapp: 8:34am
Shedrack777:
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by josh123(m): 9:30am
Shedrack777:u must b an igbo man
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by miqos02(m): 10:28am
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by judecares1: 10:29am
HER HUSBAND SHOULD SAY WAT HE HAS USED HIS WIFE TO DO
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Daslim180(m): 10:29am
R.I. P..... Death is inevitable and doesn't take bribe. Of not, lots of people would have been back from death land
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:29am
Angelanest:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by smokedfish: 10:29am
Shedrack777:that's when the butt has replaced d brain....u just tink ryt tru d butt n type nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:29am
Even from her wedding day picture, you can tell she won't live long.
My heart goes out to the unfortunate groom, friends who bought asoebi and guests who sprayed their hard earned money in the wedding.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by DateMynd44: 10:29am
jungle justice. Buhari is a mad cow. Tufiakwa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Hibiscuss(m): 10:30am
Shedrack777:
come closer
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Daslim180(m): 10:31am
Shedrack777:
If all the people are reasoning this way, nobody will get married
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by midehi2(f): 10:31am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by oyetunder(m): 10:32am
chai
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by Sirmuel1(m): 10:32am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by pweshboi(m): 10:32am
Heya... So sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by adetes: 10:32am
May Almighty Allah grant her aljanah fridaus
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by xamiel: 10:33am
Sorry.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by chinawapz(m): 10:34am
Eeyah RIP
Eeyah RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by DollarAngel(m): 10:34am
Tragic
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by chinawapz(m): 10:34am
Eeyah RIP
Eeyah RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by lenghtinny(m): 10:34am
Shedrack777:Na wa for you...
So the money is more important
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by niggi4life(m): 10:34am
kaii
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by slawomir: 10:34am
may her soul rest in peace
for everyday we live we are faced with more than a hundred ways to die
we are born to die
death is only the beginning
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:34am
So sad. So tragic!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by lotusbeta: 10:35am
Heavens!!! I don't know which is a worse way to die. Drowning or Fire. Terrible terrible
For all your IT solutions, talk to us today
Lotus Beta Nig Ltd.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by niggi4life(m): 10:35am
What a loss, i pray God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by sotall(m): 10:35am
Her village people...very wicked
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by sotall(m): 10:37am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies Following Fire Tragedy Few Days After Her Wedding. Photos by heckymaicon(m): 10:40am
Shedrack777:
Rubbish
