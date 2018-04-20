Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE (3540 Views)

INEC Releases Timetable For 2019 Elections / 2019 General Election Timetable Is Out (Photo) / National Protest: Organizers Release Timetable For February 5th Protest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





As stated below, the examination will commence on 3rd April, 2018 and ends on 15th May, 2018.



Here is the complete timetable below;



http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/complete-timetable-for-mayjune-2018.html The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).As stated below, the examination will commence on 3rd April, 2018 and ends on 15th May, 2018.Here is the complete timetable below; 2 Likes

Nwaforj44:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



As stated below, the examination will commence on 3rd April, 2018 and ends on 15th May, 2018.



Here is the complete timetable below;



http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/complete-timetable-for-mayjune-2018.html

[quote author=Nwaforj44 post=65963072][/quote]

Wanna Read True life stories and 18+ stories



CLICK HERE

Adamu Chukwuma Ciroma Adekunle please take note 3 Likes

Success to all candidates 1 Like

so the time table is out.

Nwaforj44:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



As stated below, the examination will commence on 3rd April, 2018 and ends on 15th May, 2018.



Here is the complete timetable below;



http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/complete-timetable-for-mayjune-2018.html

















ElPadrino33:

Adamu Chukwuma Ciroma Adekunle please take note E b lyk say d person don pass waec finally

Success to the candidate





He has failed so many times already .. Hope CIROMA is not writing this one.He has failed so many times already ..

ok... Am waiting for my waec customer t shirt

ok, all the sitting student should receive sense

Behold the timetable that Mumuric Professor is masturbating about.

So waec has returned to May/June ?

Thanks

I hope Muric terrorists are satisfied now?

Op, the information you provided above is not absolutely correct.

For example, take note of below;



Friday, 20th April, 2018:

SC5052 Chemistry 2(Essay)-- 2hrs 2:00pm - 4:00pm

SC5051 Chemistry 1(Obj.)-- 1hr 4:00pm - 5:00pm

The examination will be delayed for 30 minutes to 1 hour because of Muslim faithfuls.

Okay p

It should be April/May ...