Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Nwaforj44: 9:20am
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
As stated below, the examination will commence on 3rd April, 2018 and ends on 15th May, 2018.
Here is the complete timetable below;
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/complete-timetable-for-mayjune-2018.html
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Nwaforj44: 9:23am
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Nwaforj44: 9:23am
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by kingelemide(m): 9:46am
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by ElPadrino33: 9:47am
Adamu Chukwuma Ciroma Adekunle please take note
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by crazysaint(m): 9:47am
Success to all candidates
Success to all candidates
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by DaBillionnaire: 9:47am
so the time table is out.
so the time table is out.
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by free2ryhme: 9:49am
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Olukokosir(m): 9:49am
E b lyk say d person don pass waec finally
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by preshbb107(m): 9:50am
Success to the candidate
Success to the candidate
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Emmylyon(m): 9:51am
Hope CIROMA is not writing this one.
He has failed so many times already ..
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Fmartin(m): 9:51am
ok... Am waiting for my waec customer t shirt
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Detailnews: 9:52am
ok, all the sitting student should receive sense
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by Robisky001: 9:52am
Behold the timetable that Mumuric Professor is masturbating about.
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by finnestdope(m): 9:54am
So waec has returned to May/June ?
So waec has returned to May/June ?
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by tetralogyfallot(m): 9:56am
Thanks
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by debolayinka(m): 9:59am
I hope Muric terrorists are satisfied now?
|Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by ajbabs(m): 10:00am
Op, the information you provided above is not absolutely correct.
For example, take note of below;
Friday, 20th April, 2018:
SC5052 Chemistry 2(Essay)-- 2hrs 2:00pm - 4:00pm
SC5051 Chemistry 1(Obj.)-- 1hr 4:00pm - 5:00pm
The examination will be delayed for 30 minutes to 1 hour because of Muslim faithfuls.
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by MrImole(m): 10:02am
Okay p
Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by osiawa(m): 10:18am
It should be April/May ...
It should be April/May ...
|Re: Complete Timetable For The May/june 2018 WASSCE by SirRoberto(m): 10:36am
This is not the complete time table, exam starts march ending
