|BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by Emmalez(m): 12:18pm
So during the Live eviction show last night, Big Brother issued two strikes to housemate, Tobi Bakre. One for ingnoring his calls to the diary room and the other for discussing nominations with Lolu and Anto.
Femi Bakre who is Tobi’s brother, this morning using the hashtag #JusticeforTobi, shared these tweets from a staunch fan of Tobi querying Big Brother’s decision.
The twitter user wondered why only Tobi was issued a strike for conspiracy when the act was carried out by himself, Lolu and Anto. The twitter user also queried Big Brother’s silence over the false claim of sexual assault leveled against Tobi by Cee C. See the tweets below…
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by sheypian(m): 12:18pm
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by biacan(f): 12:31pm
The guy is just confuse as his brother
This has nothing to do with Cee-C..... He got his first strike as a result of ignoring big brothers call to dairy section.... While the second one was because he conspire with lolu and anto to put Cee-C up for eviction and they were smart enough to understand that Tobi was breaking the rules of the house they didn't contribute anything in the conversation they had but left him to be gossiping and barking like a pubic dog........ Never knew this childish attitude exist in among his family members cause they don't seem to take their mouth off Cee-C same way their brother can't do without calling her......"LIKE YO DO YOU UNDERSTAND"
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by Caustics: 12:57pm
just look at how the youth above knows all the details of the show.
I wish the youth above can have as much knowledge of things that are useful to humanity.
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by Nicklaus619(m): 12:59pm
poo-show
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by TITOBIGZ(m): 12:59pm
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:59pm
INTERESTING
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by edo3(m): 1:00pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by EmagNig(m): 1:00pm
Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by teepain: 1:00pm
biacan:
I was beginning to like this Tobi of a guy until I noticed his gross immaturity and his penchant for running his mouth. He is a big let down to men of strong character.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by safarigirl(f): 1:00pm
Justice for Tobi indeed
Why did Big Brother unpair Tobi and CeeC when CeeC got two strikes earlier in the show? What happened to "whatever one gets the other gets"?
Nobody should stir up any pity party for a man whose big mouth has constantly put him in trouble.
Pathetic lot
Tobi is the son of a Billionaire, he go dey alright
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by DaBillionnaire: 1:01pm
it's high time we do away with this nonsense.
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by cutefergiee(m): 1:01pm
Ok
Ayaf hear
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by yomalex(m): 1:02pm
na to make money na
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by GraceofGodfollo: 1:02pm
biacan:
No point wud be more right
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by RothmasPop: 1:04pm
#BbNaija is for jobless folks.
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by ifyan(m): 1:04pm
The hustle is real,pray make him win so as to be part of the jollification.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by oyetunder(m): 1:04pm
justice? justice don suffer
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by LesbianBoy(m): 1:05pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by Aygem(m): 1:06pm
okay
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by RadicallyBlunt: 1:10pm
teepain:What did he do?
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by ayEbeneyzer(m): 1:12pm
baba, ur bro don go b dat, end of bbn for im
|Re: BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre by WebSurfer(m): 1:13pm
Are you dumb to the the name Chidi ?
