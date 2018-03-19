Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre (2506 Views)

So during the Live eviction show last night, Big Brother issued two strikes to housemate, Tobi Bakre. One for ingnoring his calls to the diary room and the other for discussing nominations with Lolu and Anto.







Femi Bakre who is Tobi’s brother, this morning using the hashtag #JusticeforTobi, shared these tweets from a staunch fan of Tobi querying Big Brother’s decision.







The twitter user wondered why only Tobi was issued a strike for conspiracy when the act was carried out by himself, Lolu and Anto. The twitter user also queried Big Brother’s silence over the false claim of sexual assault leveled against Tobi by Cee C. See the tweets below…



source

This has nothing to do with Cee-C..... He got his first strike as a result of ignoring big brothers call to dairy section.... While the second one was because he conspire with lolu and anto to put Cee-C up for eviction and they were smart enough to understand that Tobi was breaking the rules of the house they didn't contribute anything in the conversation they had but left him to be gossiping and barking like a pubic dog........ Never knew this childish attitude exist in among his family members cause they don't seem to take their mouth off Cee-C same way their brother can't do without calling her......"LIKE YO DO YOU UNDERSTAND" The guy is just confuse as his brotherThis has nothing to do with Cee-C..... He got his first strike as a result of ignoring big brothers call to dairy section.... While the second one was because he conspire with lolu and anto to put Cee-C up for eviction and they were smart enough to understand that Tobi was breaking the rules of the house they didn't contribute anything in the conversation they had but left him to be gossiping and barking like a pubic dog........ Never knew this childish attitude exist in among his family members cause they don't seem to take their mouth off Cee-C same way their brother can't do without calling her......"LIKE YO DO YOU UNDERSTAND" 10 Likes

just look at how the youth above knows all the details of the show.



poo-show

INTERESTING

.

Nonsense

biacan:

The guy is just confuse as his brother



I was beginning to like this Tobi of a guy until I noticed his gross immaturity and his penchant for running his mouth. He is a big let down to men of strong character. I was beginning to like this Tobi of a guy until I noticed his gross immaturity and his penchant for running his mouth. He is a big let down to men of strong character. 1 Like

Justice for Tobi indeed



Why did Big Brother unpair Tobi and CeeC when CeeC got two strikes earlier in the show? What happened to "whatever one gets the other gets"?



Nobody should stir up any pity party for a man whose big mouth has constantly put him in trouble.



Pathetic lot





Tobi is the son of a Billionaire, he go dey alright 1 Like

it's high time we do away with this nonsense.

Ok

Ayaf hear

na to make money na

biacan:

The guy is just confuse as his brother



No point wud be more right No point wud be more right 1 Like

#BbNaija is for jobless folks.

The hustle is real,pray make him win so as to be part of the jollification. 1 Like

justice? justice don suffer

Nonsense 1 Like

okay 1 Like

teepain:





I was beginning to like this Tobi of a guy until I noticed his gross immaturity and his penchant for running his mouth. He is a big let down to men of strong character. What did he do? What did he do?

baba, ur bro don go b dat, end of bbn for im