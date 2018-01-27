Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe (14270 Views)

"DJ Cuppy Is Wack" - Comedian Ushbebe (Video) / DJ Cuppy Finally Relocates To Lagos; Announces Her Relocation With This Photo / Thin Tall Tony Begins Media Tour, Seen With Ushbebe At Naija FM (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She replied one of her fan who wished to wake up as her.



The Fan Tweeted:

Imagine waking up in DJ cuppy's body��



Djcuppy Quote The Tweet And Reply Her:

Over-rated- she’s WACK. Trust me Sonya, I did that this morning. �



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/im-overrated-im-wack-djcuppy-finally.html Djucuppy, Daughter of billionaire oil mogul "Femi Otedola" has finally agreed with comedian "ushbebe" words that she is a wack Dj.She replied one of her fan who wished to wake up as her.Imagine waking up in DJ cuppy's body��Over-rated- she’s WACK. Trust me Sonya, I did that this morning. �

I like her honesty though... 1 Like

fan is a lasbien. she meant waking up ontop dj cuppy body fan is a lasbien. she meant waking up ontop dj cuppy body 9 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

Comment later





at least, she can cup scrotums, and remix spermm





Call her



DJ CUPPY BALLS she isn't that useless anywayat least, she can cup scrotums, and remix spermmCall herDJ CUPPY BALLS 14 Likes 1 Share

so Wah do we now do

This girl is the definition of an overrated idiot, it's not her fault tho, it's those brainless people who ranting her name all over internet i blame. If not for her father, she won't even exist not to talk of tweeting this trash..



NONSENSE!!!



Haters you're welcome 7 Likes

Hmmm

I just like this girl..

how this trash take enter fp

Was my own 1 Like

The best way to counter critics is to embrace criticism outwardly, then strive to be better than yourself inwardly. 16 Likes 1 Share

Huh?

Dunno why broke people always think they have to bring others down to feel good about themselves. 6 Likes 1 Share

I still love you Baby, and we need to get married as soon as possible 1 Like

wq

Olowo Bikin

That's how to deal with criticism constructively. I'm impressed.

Believe me, when someone drops a nasty and annoying comment on my YouTube video, instead of bashing the person, i simply reply with, "I need more comments like this hahaha (laughing emoji)"

And it ends there. 1 Like

Her new strategy to gain more fan base. But l love how she responded to the criticism .

Goodness

Ok

Caustics:

fan is a lasbien. she meant waking up ontop dj cuppy body most of them are. most of them are.

Don't worry Your papa money and your pussy will compensate for it

queensera:

Djucuppy, Daughter of billionaire oil mogul "Femi Otedola" has finally agreed with comedian "ushbebe" words that she is a wack Dj.



She replied one of her fan who wished to wake up as her.



The Fan Tweeted:

Imagine waking up in DJ cuppy's body��



Djcuppy Quote The Tweet And Reply Her:

Over-rated- she’s WACK. Trust me Sonya, I did that this morning. �



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/im-overrated-im-wack-djcuppy-finally.html





She confirming the obvious She confirming the obvious

Why are you reminding us? 1 Like