|"I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by queensera(f): 1:18pm
Djucuppy, Daughter of billionaire oil mogul "Femi Otedola" has finally agreed with comedian "ushbebe" words that she is a wack Dj.
She replied one of her fan who wished to wake up as her.
The Fan Tweeted:
Imagine waking up in DJ cuppy's body��
Djcuppy Quote The Tweet And Reply Her:
Over-rated- she’s WACK. Trust me Sonya, I did that this morning. �
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/im-overrated-im-wack-djcuppy-finally.html
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by OneSentence(m): 1:27pm
I like her honesty though...
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Caustics: 1:31pm
fan is a lasbien. she meant waking up ontop dj cuppy body
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by sotall(m): 1:31pm
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by miqos02(m): 1:31pm
Hmmm
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Teeboi56: 1:32pm
Comment later
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by buygala(m): 1:32pm
she isn't that useless anyway
at least, she can cup scrotums, and remix spermm
Call her
DJ CUPPY BALLS
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Queennikky(f): 1:32pm
so Wah do we now do
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Giddymoney(m): 1:32pm
This girl is the definition of an overrated idiot, it's not her fault tho, it's those brainless people who ranting her name all over internet i blame. If not for her father, she won't even exist not to talk of tweeting this trash..
NONSENSE!!!
Haters you're welcome
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by momodub: 1:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by speedyconnect3: 1:32pm
I just like this girl..
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by fran6co(m): 1:33pm
how this trash take enter fp
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by smithsydny(m): 1:33pm
Was my own
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by wwwtortoise(m): 1:33pm
The best way to counter critics is to embrace criticism outwardly, then strive to be better than yourself inwardly.
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by lotusbeta: 1:33pm
Huh?
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Talk2david1(m): 1:33pm
Dunno why broke people always think they have to bring others down to feel good about themselves.
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Sirmuel1(m): 1:34pm
I still love you Baby, and we need to get married as soon as possible
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by ConcNiggress56(f): 1:34pm
wq
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Victwize(m): 1:35pm
Olowo Bikin
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by PotatoSalad(m): 1:35pm
That's how to deal with criticism constructively. I'm impressed.
Believe me, when someone drops a nasty and annoying comment on my YouTube video, instead of bashing the person, i simply reply with, "I need more comments like this hahaha (laughing emoji)"
And it ends there.
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by ifyan(m): 1:35pm
Her new strategy to gain more fan base. But l love how she responded to the criticism .
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by tyerumi(m): 1:35pm
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Simplecity(m): 1:37pm
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by WebSurfer(m): 1:38pm
Goodness
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by spaggyy(m): 1:39pm
Ok
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by talk2percy(m): 1:39pm
Caustics:most of them are.
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by fecta: 1:41pm
Don't worry Your papa money and your pussy will compensate for it
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by free2ryhme: 1:41pm
queensera:
She confirming the obvious
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:42pm
Why are you reminding us?
|Re: "I'm Overrated, I Am Wack" - DJ Cuppy Finally Agrees With Ushbebe by Gangster1ms: 1:43pm
Good! Thank God u acknowledge the truth. U think money buys dj talent then think again.
