The young beautiful DJ who recently became a Pepsi ambassador, mocked the comedian with a post on Twitter. In her post, she included a picture showing herself and other Pepsi DJ ambassadors but she shaded Ushbebe with her caption which read,



” Now my haters gotta stare at my “WACK” face in traffic ”











There was frenzy on the internet when a clip from the comedy show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe, surfaced online, showing Ushbebe shade DJ Cuppy by referring to her as 'wack.'

ghoodth

wallahi ! I love this reply, she took her time and gave him a hot one. savagery 57 Likes

Who is Ushbebe? 14 Likes















DJ Cuppy is working hard as a DJ. Ushbebe is a comedian who can say anything to make jokes. They shouldn't fight on this. 11 Likes

Somebody is making waves and pursuing her dreams without insulting anybody or stepping on toes... yet some people remain irrationally jealous and shady. 29 Likes 1 Share

OK her first major achievement as a DJ 5 Likes

I broke the news to him on Twitter and he blocked me lol 14 Likes

eya....sorry ush pepe..next time you learn how to mind your business







It can pains him! Ushbebe right now...It can pains him! 8 Likes

Lol

IamPatriotic:

Who is Ushbebe? Who is cuppy? Who is cuppy? 2 Likes

Question is would she have been known by anybody if she wasnt Otedola's daughter? Is she really talented? 12 Likes

Best come bck..Only success speaks nd a full crowd listen 2 Likes

what a comeback!



I must be successful walahi what a comeback!I must be successful walahi 3 Likes

That's why they always says success is the best revenge. 4 Likes

Ushbebe is even a more definition of wack

Overrated piece of poo 9 Likes

Who is Ushebaby?

Good for him

ElChidi:

Question is would she have been known by anybody if she wasnt Otedola's daughter? Is she really talented? Yeah u right just d same way you will be a nobody if your father did not bunk you mum Yeah u right just d same way you will be a nobody if your father did not bunk you mum 27 Likes 1 Share

.

Deal that was made possible by her father..

she should go and sit her ass down.. 6 Likes

SmartMugu:



Who is cuppy? Cuppy is the world's first and only virtual DJ Cuppy is the world's first and only virtual DJ 7 Likes

Go girl!!!!









savage...buh she could a done better





waiting on ushbebe's reply savage...buh she could a done betterwaiting on ushbebe's reply

TPAND:

Cuppy is the world's first and only virtual DJ

Wicked.... Wicked....

ElChidi:

Question is would she have been known by anybody if she wasnt Otedola's daughter? Is she really talented?

Spot on Spot on

