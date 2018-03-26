₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Mrcomedimatic: 2:20pm
There was frenzy on the internet when a clip from the comedy show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe, surfaced online, showing Ushbebe shade DJ Cuppy by referring to her as ‘wack.’
The young beautiful DJ who recently became a Pepsi ambassador, mocked the comedian with a post on Twitter. In her post, she included a picture showing herself and other Pepsi DJ ambassadors but she shaded Ushbebe with her caption which read,
” Now my haters gotta stare at my “WACK” face in traffic ”
http://www.ngg.ng/2018/03/26/finally-dj-cuppy-mocks-comedian-ushbebe-after-signing-pepsi-endorsement/
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Meekdon: 2:22pm
ghoodth
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by mayweather145: 2:23pm
wallahi ! I love this reply, she took her time and gave him a hot one. savagery
57 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by IamPatriotic(m): 2:26pm
Who is Ushbebe?
14 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by itspzpics(m): 3:27pm
Lol
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Nwaohafia1(f): 4:40pm
DJ Cuppy is working hard as a DJ. Ushbebe is a comedian who can say anything to make jokes. They shouldn't fight on this.
11 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by nextstep(m): 4:40pm
Somebody is making waves and pursuing her dreams without insulting anybody or stepping on toes... yet some people remain irrationally jealous and shady.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:40pm
OK her first major achievement as a DJ
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by makavele: 4:40pm
I broke the news to him on Twitter and he blocked me lol
14 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by osuofia2(m): 4:40pm
eya....sorry ush pepe..next time you learn how to mind your business
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by simonlee(m): 4:40pm
Ushbebe right now...
It can pains him!
8 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Fianze93(m): 4:41pm
Lol
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by SmartMugu: 4:41pm
IamPatriotic:Who is cuppy?
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by ElChidi: 4:41pm
Question is would she have been known by anybody if she wasnt Otedola's daughter? Is she really talented?
12 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Naturalobserver(m): 4:42pm
Best come bck..Only success speaks nd a full crowd listen
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by missimelda01(f): 4:42pm
what a comeback!
I must be successful walahi
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Dreahlami: 4:43pm
That's why they always says success is the best revenge.
4 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Whobedatte(m): 4:43pm
Ushbebe is even a more definition of wack
Overrated piece of poo
9 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Euouae: 4:43pm
Who is Ushebaby?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Quadiva(f): 4:43pm
Good for him
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by tgmservice: 4:43pm
ElChidi:Yeah u right just d same way you will be a nobody if your father did not bunk you mum
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Watermelonman: 4:44pm
.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by DrinkLimca(m): 4:44pm
Deal that was made possible by her father..
she should go and sit her ass down..
6 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by TPAND: 4:44pm
SmartMugu:Cuppy is the world's first and only virtual DJ
7 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Kinggnicole(f): 4:44pm
Go girl!!!!
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Humblebloke(m): 4:46pm
savage...buh she could a done better
waiting on ushbebe's reply
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by ceejayluv(m): 4:46pm
TPAND:
Wicked....
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by pp802: 4:47pm
ElChidi:
Spot on
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Cokoxtrablog: 4:47pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by Godsent4life: 4:47pm
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Mocks Comedian Ushbebe After Signing Pepsi Endorsement by franchize24(m): 4:48pm
At least she is doing something for herself .... she didnt jst sit back and rely on papa's money.
1 Like
