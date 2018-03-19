₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Groovenaija360(m): 2:14pm
Popular curvy Insta celeb, Roman Goddess took to her page to flaunt her famous curves and major cleavage in this series of sexy swimwears. She made photo collage and desired her fans to choose their favourite.
See photos below.
>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/roman-goddess-shows-up-her-s3xy-curves-in-swim-wears-photos/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by paymentvoucher: 2:15pm
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Groovenaija360(m): 2:18pm
cc:lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by NOC1(m): 2:22pm
chaii i fit die untop her body chaiooo..... Roman goddess fall on me, my banana fall on you..
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Caustics: 2:56pm
disgusting slab of meat
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by BlackPantherxXx: 2:56pm
Gentlemen of the Wanking Association of Nigeria Klass (W..A..N.K.).....Shall we?
Here we CUM...3,2,1.....!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by jy2kbeyond(m): 2:57pm
The only thing she flaunts is nothing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Ivanmykel(f): 2:57pm
This one is for the guys
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by BabaOwen(m): 2:57pm
Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Freeman59: 2:57pm
To what end??
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by CirocBoi(m): 2:57pm
EYESORE
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Follygunners: 2:57pm
What the hell is this one now? Abeg, what's sexy abt this? I can bet my life everything from that boobs and pvssy stinks..
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by maskamdo(m): 2:57pm
Ndi ara.
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Lincoln275(m): 2:58pm
palapala
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by oneda(m): 2:58pm
She as her Legs crook like her brain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by magiki(m): 2:58pm
I didn't see u shall
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by iihtNigeria: 2:59pm
Naa
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by yeyerolling: 2:59pm
Who is she
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by SoftP(m): 2:59pm
Excess beef
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by free2ryhme: 3:00pm
Groovenaija360:
This one na real eyesore
1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by goldenval(m): 3:00pm
Her bottom power is not meant for boys but men with massive rod that can hit the G spot straight away
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Maxcollins042(m): 3:00pm
I know that it's non of my business on what she chooses to do with her body but I thought that prior her marriage she does this to drive up traffic on her product and increase conversion rate.
She has now tied the nuptial knot and she still snap and upload raunchy photos. Is it that her hubby isn't satisfying her in the other room or that she is looking for another partner?
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Nonnyflex(m): 3:00pm
Another APC Lie.. She's not from Rome neither is she a goddess...
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by free2ryhme: 3:00pm
Groovenaija360:
see this dustbin make she go stay one place
she don marry nobody is interested
share your dirtiness with your rag head husband
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by Florblu(f): 3:00pm
NOC1:
Your mate died on the cross
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:00pm
Overload. Nothing appealing here
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by IgbosAreOsus: 3:01pm
Lol!
I don't use/choose wasted oloshos
This dirty old ikeja runs babe few months ago...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by cristianisraeli: 3:01pm
Groovenaija360:
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by 2undexy(m): 3:01pm
none..All na fufu
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by BlackPantherxXx: 3:01pm
Florblu:
Haba....you dey abuse am say he don reach 33...
|Re: Roman Goddess Shares Bikini Photos, Says "Choose Your Favorite" by allanphash7(m): 3:01pm
I must trend
