Fans of Big Brother Housemate, Miracle are currently at loggerheads over a video of their Favourite housemate which emerged on social media last night.



According to some viewers, Miracle reportedly put on a condom while Nina was asleep last night, but the focus of the Camera was taken away from the two lovers.







So?

Oh! What a generation.

I don't understand how putting a condom is now a worthy topic that will grace front page..





Where did we go wrong

Is everything about money n traffic now

That we have lost our morals



Shithole country





Our leaders are busy sharing millions.

Nairaland s busy reporting about someone who wore condom.

Lmao

Immorality pays. 5 Likes

See sweet Bleep

I was awake

but my gotv pass has expired



also don't have subscription on the phone.



maybe I will try n watch the video inside Tribune news paper tommorow 1 Like

live fornication live fornication 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Na wa 2 Likes

Naija House of Porn.



Evil children

bloggers again

BBN soft porn... abeg pass me that zobo

Ehen

they should rename this bbnaija to sex naija

There's nothing here to prove that he was wearing a condom. Or you want us to dwell in your imaginations?

Rubbish where the condom? Where the deek?

Mtcheew

Na toto go kill this guy 2 Likes

What is bbn

Hmmmm

Where and how did he get a condom?

stefanweeks:

So?

so! You mean the act is sane? so! You mean the act is sane?

popsyleo1:

What is bbn Big Brother Naija..... Where are you from? Big Brother Naija..... Where are you from?

ok

Amebos.... How can you be watching people sleep? Nawaooo