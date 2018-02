Some actions went down yesterday as nina gifts miracle a resounding happy birthday gift! Her bodySee video.

Prisoners! I cannot suffer myself like dis for 45million. hmmmm! I dey shame on their behalf. Even porn-stars are better paid

So people canor kpokri in peace again. Awon monitoring spirits! Let them do their thing in peace mbok.

all these mods them sef....see wetin una carry push come fp please ! please!! no just come spoil my mindset now!! today na sunday abeg abeg!! just steer clear