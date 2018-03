Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 11 American Celebrities That Look Great Wearing Ankara (pics) (12824 Views)

The Ankara fabric is the rave around the world right now, not only in Africa.



The unique blend of patterns and colors is

attractive and exquisite to the eyes, and it has certainly caught the eyes of foreign celebrities around the world.



American celebrities have shown that they

can mix and blend with style and trends and

go with the flow.



Below are 11 foreign celebrities that have shown good taste in Ankara styling.

See the photos below:



Source:



1. Gwen Stefani is a fan of Ankara and she looks great in this simple gown.







2. Gabrielle Union wears an Ankara cropped top and skirt.







3. Solange Knowles looks good in this Ankara shirt and shorts.







4. Rihanna matches her Ankara with a shirt, looking corporate and chic.





5.Former Glee star Amber Riley is beautiful in this simple Ankara gown.





6. Resident Evil actress Mila Jovovich looks ready for a night out in a simple off-shoulder gown.







7. Taraji P. Henson is ready for the red carpet in this Ankara gown.

8. Kim Kardashian in this beautiful Ankara print is beautiful.





9. Beyonce is looking great in this mix-match Ankara.





10. Michelle Obama looks beautiful in this full skirt and black top.





11. Nicki Minaj Looks like a doll in her outfit.

Among the eleven (11) celebrities, who wore it better? Please comment below..

Cc: Lalasticlala

Beyonce is definitely a Benin woman... could b from my linage self....

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj nailed it 10 Likes

Beyonce is definitely a Benin woman... could b from my linage self....

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj nailed it

Beyonce looks great but Nicki all the way... 5 Likes

not left out 17 Likes 1 Share

Most of them are Africans. It's in Der blood

Afrikaans are the best

internationalman:

Beyonce is definitely a Benin woman...

could b from my linage self....



Rihanna and Nicki Minaj nailed it

Wow Wow





Just look at Gabriella...and then look at Amber . Nicky baby..Just look at Gabriella...and then look at Amber

Number 5 looks like a Yoruba girl.

Mitchell Obama always cute and simple 1 Like

They all look good except Gwen Stefanie





Our own women owns Ankara print fabric, let's celebrate them too Our own women owns Ankara print fabric, let's celebrate them too 1 Like

shobroy10:

Most of them are Africans. It's in Der blood

#Fact #Fact

Beyounce looks stunning as always.

internationalman:

Beyonce is definitely a Benin woman...

could b from my linage self....



Rihanna and Nicki Minaj nailed it

Yes

Agenebode YesAgenebode

magiki:

They all look good except Gwen Stefanie

Are you sure? Are you sure? 1 Like

Wetin dem dey nail ooo??

Gwen Stefani nailed it,Taraji looking like a Lagos big girl Rihanna own is fine but she looking like a hipster.

jaxxy:

Beyounce looks stunning as always. Thats it Thats it

kim 1 Like

ALAYORMII:

Wetin dem dey nail ooo?? Where? Where?

Naturalobserver:

Gwen Stefani nailed it,Taraji looking like a Lagos big girl Rihanna own is fine but she looking like a hipster.

Really? Really?

is ok

BrainnewsNg:



Are you sure? Yes o. To me shall o Yes o. To me shall o

BrainnewsNg:





the last picz is not Ankara biko the last picz is not Ankara biko