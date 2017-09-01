₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by FitnessDoctor: 7:49pm On Nov 07
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
A lot of Nigerian female celebrities are fond of putting their bodies on display either to gain media attention or just to show off. Bikini pics, gym pics and for some bedroom pics tend to send the message to the audience.
They show off the hardwork and dedication they have put into their bodies which leave most ladies with envy and the men salivating.
I, myself have learned a thing or two from Kate Henshaw, but sorry she is not going to be on this list.
Here are 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs
1. Rita Dominic
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic joined the list celebrities when she began endorsing products for fitness company Flat Tummy Tea.
Her photos which were posted online showed a lady who has really worked hard to look good and yes she really looked good. Rita sets the pace for other Nigerian female celebrities when it comes to looking good.
It's okay to be jealous, even your favorite health blogger can't compete with that.
2. Ebube Nwagbo
Nwagbo comes in second and she is another product of Flat Tummy Tea, these ladies claim that the products work perfectly and flaunt their bodies to prove it.
With that mirror selfie, you can tell that she knows what she is talking about.
3. Sarah Ofili
Sarah Ofili the former fiancee of rapper Ikechukwu, knows how to grab our attention with that well-toned body.
She is in near perfect shape, with everything just in the right place.
4. Maheeda
Maheeda has long been a s€xual figure in the entertainment industry releasing raunchy photos to keep her fans glued to her and to gain mainstream attention.
Well, she is one of the hottest female celebrities in the entertainment industry and most people already know why.
So there you have it.
You can feast your eyes on their bodies and wish you look just as good or you can visit my blog by 7am everyday, I start posting new articles by then and one of them might be just what you need.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Afrok(m): 7:52pm On Nov 07
U just showed me pics without telling me the temperature measurement of how hot their abs are
Someone will come and tell us 90% of those celebs are single/divorced
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by sluk(m): 7:57pm On Nov 07
E concern youuuu, somebody help me with that meme.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:02pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Chybeibe(f): 3:02pm
I'm not sure about Rita.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by busomma: 3:03pm
So?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by nattyjay(m): 3:03pm
Even my grandma get abs when her hands are raised.
bring down Ur hands and let's see Ur big belly
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Amosjaj(m): 3:03pm
So we should fried beans Abi?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Chiccly(f): 3:03pm
Ndewo nu.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Naziridamos: 3:03pm
I see nothing
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:04pm
And Jay Jay Okocha is not on the list.
Rubbish list!
1 Like
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by killdiabetes(f): 3:04pm
Noted
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by teemah21(f): 3:04pm
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by AlexCk: 3:05pm
Hot abs u say??
So, u telling me iffa break an egg on them hot abs, it'll fry wella, abi?
Anyways, they have flat tummies, that's cute indeed.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Temmy32: 3:05pm
dope
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by pansophist(m): 3:05pm
Where are the abs?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by NarnieSnyper(m): 3:05pm
Where are the abs or is it the hot sun blurring my vision.
Op, no make me swear gee u this 100° afternoon
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by IamSINZ(m): 3:05pm
My love for women with toned abs though...
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by condralbedez: 3:05pm
Who dem epp
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Jesse01(m): 3:05pm
dey are hot
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Daniel2802(m): 3:05pm
teemah21:
nattyjay:
IgedeBushBoy:
The hustle for FP.
I need that Obama saluting meme.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Ibrahim9090: 3:05pm
Noted
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by lastempero: 3:06pm
FitnessDoctor:
Is maheeda a celebrity or you just want to test our temperament.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Lothario(m): 3:06pm
Am not seeing any abs strong enough to beat me
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by talk2percy(m): 3:06pm
Maheeda pictures?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Lothario(m): 3:07pm
lastempero:Bros u no get joy ooh test your temperament
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Vickbenj656: 3:07pm
I see
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 3:07pm
how is this news?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 3:07pm
Op where is eniola badmus?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Female Celebrities That Have Hot Abs (photos) by haconjy(m): 3:08pm
osi
