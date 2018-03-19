Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid (7796 Views)

In an interview with Beat FM, the singer was asked how he tells his parents he is having a kid out of wedlock to which he replied;



“The crazy thing is this last one. My parents just kinda found out online’.



My Mom just wants me to get married, stay with one woman and have babies but I’m 27 years old.”



Wikzid continued saying although he has 3 kids from 3 different women, he would love another child, this time a girl.



“I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.



On not being able to keep his life private he said;



“I’m a private person. I like to keep my personal life out of the media as much as I can,” he said.

“There are superstars that [have] normal lives. You can control everything if you want to.”



On if he will eventually settle down with just one woman, he said;



“that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart”.



http://newshelm.ng/my-parents-found-out-about-my-third-child-on-social-media-wizkid/



I wonder how your parent felt. But there is little or nothing they can do cos your money has made them lost control over you.



You have done well 1 Like

bad guy

this boy seff 4 Likes

The one in beyond redemption The one in beyond redemption 1 Like

Owo nikan lo le se

Lol...bad guy.



Nigga said " I can't settle down with one girl o , I have a lot of women that are dear to my heart"...big boy...yet, girls dey rush am.



Where as..



Bae saw me HUG another girl, only hug o...She didn't pick my call for 3days..

This life!! 11 Likes

Cute!!

MORE SPERM TO YOUR DICK BRO 2 Likes

mumu 1 Like

In his quest for a girl he would still be getting lovely boys yet from more different women. Smh.



HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM 1 Like

ye ye ye ye ye ye babies come closer e

Good, we need to build a football team from wizzy family.

Someone's role model lolz 1 Like

Ok

Social media, will be the death of us all. 1 Like

Marry Iya bolu. Una from same Country/tribe

Nice one bro

still counting fada of nation

Horlaleck:

Marry Iya bolu. Una from same Country/tribe she no fine she no fine

Better pikin

Your mama born you well 1 Like

Spoiled brat

Oh

He has alot of women that are very dear to his heart wizkid biko fear God..

And u are happy abi? bad guy

If dem like make dem find out if dem like make dem no find out... your life your problem 1 Like

okay.

ekems2017:

I wonder how your parent felt. But there is little or nothing they can do cos your money has made them lost control over you.



FTC!!!!! You cant be sure they've lost control over him besides he's grown enough to be a man but apparently dude aint acting like one You cant be sure they've lost control over him besides he's grown enough to be a man but apparently dude aint acting like one