|My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Harbdulrasaq(m): 4:16pm
Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid has revealed that his parents found out about his 3rd son with manager Jada Pollock on social media.
In an interview with Beat FM, the singer was asked how he tells his parents he is having a kid out of wedlock to which he replied;
“The crazy thing is this last one. My parents just kinda found out online’.
My Mom just wants me to get married, stay with one woman and have babies but I’m 27 years old.”
Wikzid continued saying although he has 3 kids from 3 different women, he would love another child, this time a girl.
“I’ve got three kids, three lovely boys that I love so much. I want a girl,” he said.
On not being able to keep his life private he said;
“I’m a private person. I like to keep my personal life out of the media as much as I can,” he said.
“There are superstars that [have] normal lives. You can control everything if you want to.”
On if he will eventually settle down with just one woman, he said;
“that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart”.
http://newshelm.ng/my-parents-found-out-about-my-third-child-on-social-media-wizkid/
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by ekems2017(f): 4:25pm
I wonder how your parent felt. But there is little or nothing they can do cos your money has made them lost control over you.
FTC!!!!!
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by W3xy1(m): 4:25pm
You have done well
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by drey076(m): 4:25pm
bad guy
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Soljaboi44(m): 4:26pm
this boy seff
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by free2ryhme: 4:26pm
Harbdulrasaq:
The one in beyond redemption
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Olanrewaju001(m): 4:26pm
Owo nikan lo le se
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Hofbrauhaus: 4:26pm
Lol...bad guy.
Nigga said " I can't settle down with one girl o , I have a lot of women that are dear to my heart"...big boy...yet, girls dey rush am.
Where as..
Bae saw me HUG another girl, only hug o...She didn't pick my call for 3days..
This life!!
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by IamGoke(m): 4:26pm
Cute!!
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by nairavsdollars(f): 4:27pm
MORE SPERM TO YOUR DICK BRO
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by meneski: 4:27pm
mumu
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by priest54: 4:27pm
Good for you man,why not make it a dozen?so you will have a complete crew for your next album,pity you
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Burger01(m): 4:27pm
Three lovely boys from three different women, abi
In his quest for a girl he would still be getting lovely boys yet from more different women. Smh.
Se boys no good ni
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by uruego(f): 4:28pm
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by kaluxy007(m): 4:28pm
ye ye ye ye ye ye babies come closer e
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by delikay4luv: 4:28pm
Good, we need to build a football team from wizzy family.
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by cyberpelumy(m): 4:28pm
Someone's role model lolz
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by ShutdownBrown24(m): 4:28pm
Ok
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:29pm
Social media, will be the death of us all.
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Horlaleck(m): 4:29pm
Marry Iya bolu. Una from same Country/tribe
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by lekancaring(m): 4:30pm
Nice one bro
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Jhayeahsam01(m): 4:32pm
still counting fada of nation
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by yeyerolling: 4:32pm
Horlaleck:she no fine
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Sweetcollins: 4:32pm
Better pikin
Your mama born you well
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by ZombieTAMER: 4:32pm
Spoiled brat
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by newslifeop: 4:33pm
Oh
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Topmaike007(m): 4:33pm
He has alot of women that are very dear to his heart wizkid biko fear God..
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Landman: 4:33pm
And u are happy abi? bad guy
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Luukasz(m): 4:35pm
If dem like make dem find out if dem like make dem no find out... your life your problem
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by joshmoy(m): 4:35pm
okay.
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by Luukasz(m): 4:37pm
ekems2017:You cant be sure they've lost control over him besides he's grown enough to be a man but apparently dude aint acting like one
|Re: My Parents Found Out About My Third Child On Social Media – Wizkid by oluwasegun007(m): 4:37pm
b
