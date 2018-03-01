Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam (9161 Views)

EFCC Arrest Fraudster Who Built A Hotel After Duping A Lady Via Fake Dollar Scam / Scammer Builds Hotel In Lagos After Duping Lady With Fake Dollar Trick. Photos / Nigerian Man Nabbed At Indian Airport For ‘Black Dollar Scam' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Kelechi Christian Ukpabi’s arrest came following a petition from his last victim, Roger, a school principal whom he scammed of P500,000.



Ukpabi was posing as a female member of the United States Army who was assigned to Afghanistan and became Roger’s “online girlfriend”.He had told Roger that he would send him a dollar equivalent of millions of pesos for the development of an asylum in the Philippines.



But before getting the money, Roger must first fix the document and pay the clearance for the money.Roger paid nearly P500,000 but he became cynical when Ukpabi introduced him to “black dollar” aka fake dollars.



Under “black dollar” or “black money,” the culprits convince their victims that a sealed paper is money that has been painted in order not to be found by the authorities.



The victims are encouraged to pay and buy chemicals to remove the dye or color.



http://newshelm.ng/nigerian-man-arrested-in-philippines-for-romance-and-fake-dollar-scam/ A Nigerian man has been arrested by the Philippines Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) over his involvement in romance and fake dollar scam.Kelechi Christian Ukpabi’s arrest came following a petition from his last victim, Roger, a school principal whom he scammed of P500,000.Ukpabi was posing as a female member of the United States Army who was assigned to Afghanistan and became Roger’s “online girlfriend”.He had told Roger that he would send him a dollar equivalent of millions of pesos for the development of an asylum in the Philippines.But before getting the money, Roger must first fix the document and pay the clearance for the money.Roger paid nearly P500,000 but he became cynical when Ukpabi introduced him to “black dollar” aka fake dollars.Under “black dollar” or “black money,” the culprits convince their victims that a sealed paper is money that has been painted in order not to be found by the authorities.The victims are encouraged to pay and buy chemicals to remove the dye or color. 2 Likes

Igbo kwenu 33 Likes

No be today nyash dey for back

Yes it is our crime leave it for us

Igbo aha na aga mba











As far they are not Killing and butchering human parts



Better than disturbing the Dead in their grave all in the name of skull mining 15 Likes

Correction: Yeeeboo Biaflan pig arrested in philippines for romance and fake dollar scam 17 Likes









So you were not satisfied with stealing her heart with your big dick abi?







You were not also contented with stealing her money. You had to replace it with fake dollar



You will rot in hell like nnamdi kanu.





Igbo kwenu



Thailand is now saturated with all of una Kelechi Christian igboSo you were not satisfied with stealing her heart with your big dick abi?You were not also contented with stealing her money. You had to replace it with fake dollarYou will rot in hell like nnamdi kanu.Igbo kwenuThailand is now saturated with all of una 16 Likes

All D's arrest news on nairaland self. I tire ooo





Surprised to see that this format still works. Surprised to see that this format still works. 7 Likes

Son of the soil 3 Likes 1 Share

These are the kind of people Nigerians applaud on daily basis when they flaunt their fraudulent wealth, and that is the more reason criminals are on the increase because we keep motivating them.

No body appreciates an honest man trying to make a living 14 Likes

How e take reduce price of rice for market?

Our bloda from the lising sun 8 Likes

My people my people 1 Like

Another Nigerian again... Chai.... I Don tire 8 Likes

NCAN Ogbese branch Akure, Ondo State branch pls take note the culprit Name is Kelechi, the Same regular Region. The Sun is Still Rising 6 Likes

Area!! 1 Like

"Prison is the favourite tourist destination of ALL Aba Jewish males .. the females, a brothel"



United Nations Cultural Heritage Report, 2018







18 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii 3 Likes

okay 1 Like













If only Buhari didn't run the country like a headless cow.... Things could have been better Yahoo gone badIf only Buhari didn't run the country like a headless cow.... Things could have been better 3 Likes

Greed ...him don pay on d format u give am

U wan change format again to make am pay

Why him no go suspect u

How can u tell a man u be US army and u wan deal on fake dollars 4 Likes

python1:

Bros you get am die... Bros you get am die... 1 Like 1 Share

A criminal tribe.

Elnino4ladies:

Our bloda from the lising sun

Still can't understand why people would be involved in internet fraud and would be outside The country. Are you dumb?! 1 Like

I saw this coming...Emeka shebi i warned u? 1 Like

Trying to recover from Oga Somadina from India Now is brother Kelechi. Igbo Amaka! 3 Likes

Wakanda tribe is this? Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Igbo again? O ma wa ga o. Flat head republicWakanda tribe is this? 2 Likes

Igbo people are just too .much

Conquering the world for the good, bad and the ugly

[quote author=ZombieTAMER post=65976570][/quote]





Igbo kwenu whom among your neighbours have you defrauded today? 5 Likes