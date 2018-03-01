₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by 247frolic(m): 4:21pm
A Nigerian man has been arrested by the Philippines Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) over his involvement in romance and fake dollar scam.
Kelechi Christian Ukpabi’s arrest came following a petition from his last victim, Roger, a school principal whom he scammed of P500,000.
Ukpabi was posing as a female member of the United States Army who was assigned to Afghanistan and became Roger’s “online girlfriend”.He had told Roger that he would send him a dollar equivalent of millions of pesos for the development of an asylum in the Philippines.
But before getting the money, Roger must first fix the document and pay the clearance for the money.Roger paid nearly P500,000 but he became cynical when Ukpabi introduced him to “black dollar” aka fake dollars.
Under “black dollar” or “black money,” the culprits convince their victims that a sealed paper is money that has been painted in order not to be found by the authorities.
The victims are encouraged to pay and buy chemicals to remove the dye or color.
http://newshelm.ng/nigerian-man-arrested-in-philippines-for-romance-and-fake-dollar-scam/
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Sweetopia(f): 4:27pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by maxiuc(m): 5:37pm
No be today nyash dey for back
Yes it is our crime leave it for us
Igbo aha na aga mba
As far they are not Killing and butchering human parts
Better than disturbing the Dead in their grave all in the name of skull mining
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by GameGod(m): 5:37pm
Correction:
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Thegamingorca(m): 5:37pm
Kelechi Christian igbo
So you were not satisfied with stealing her heart with your big dick abi?
You were not also contented with stealing her money. You had to replace it with fake dollar
You will rot in hell like nnamdi kanu.
Igbo kwenu
Thailand is now saturated with all of una
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by OPAUGBEE(m): 5:37pm
All D's arrest news on nairaland self. I tire ooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by wwwtortoise(m): 5:38pm
Surprised to see that this format still works.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Thegamingorca(m): 5:38pm
Son of the soil
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by propanet(m): 5:38pm
These are the kind of people Nigerians applaud on daily basis when they flaunt their fraudulent wealth, and that is the more reason criminals are on the increase because we keep motivating them.
No body appreciates an honest man trying to make a living
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by iyke109(m): 5:38pm
How e take reduce price of rice for market?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Elnino4ladies: 5:38pm
Our bloda from the lising sun
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Mutemenot: 5:38pm
My people my people
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by kingPhidel(m): 5:39pm
Another Nigerian again... Chai.... I Don tire
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Originality007: 5:39pm
NCAN Ogbese branch Akure, Ondo State branch pls take note the culprit Name is Kelechi, the Same regular Region. The Sun is Still Rising
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by pejuakinab: 5:39pm
Area!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by BlackPantherxXx: 5:39pm
"Prison is the favourite tourist destination of ALL Aba Jewish males .. the females, a brothel"
United Nations Cultural Heritage Report, 2018
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by elshz(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by obajoey(m): 5:40pm
chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by BIXYBABE(f): 5:40pm
okay
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by ZombieTAMER: 5:40pm
Yahoo gone bad
If only Buhari didn't run the country like a headless cow.... Things could have been better
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by tiredoflife(m): 5:41pm
Greed ...him don pay on d format u give am
U wan change format again to make am pay
Why him no go suspect u
How can u tell a man u be US army and u wan deal on fake dollars
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by macmiral(m): 5:41pm
python1:Bros you get am die...
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by resurgentxtian4: 5:41pm
A criminal tribe.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by ZombieTAMER: 5:41pm
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by HeyCorleone(m): 5:41pm
Still can't understand why people would be involved in internet fraud and would be outside The country. Are you dumb?!
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by vakjay08(m): 5:42pm
I saw this coming...Emeka shebi i warned u?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by adzer: 5:42pm
Trying to recover from Oga Somadina from India Now is brother Kelechi. Igbo Amaka!
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by GentlemanAyo(m): 5:42pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Igbo again? O ma wa ga o. Flat head republic Wakanda tribe is this?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Sweetcollins: 5:42pm
Igbo people are just too .much
Conquering the world for the good, bad and the ugly
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by Thegamingorca(m): 5:43pm
[quote author=ZombieTAMER post=65976570][/quote]
Igbo kwenu whom among your neighbours have you defrauded today?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In Philippines For Romance And Fake Dollar Scam by afroniger: 5:43pm
Oh no, I hope their mad president will not kill him o.
