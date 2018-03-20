₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by stane007: 8:47pm On Mar 19
Nigerian singer Runtown a.k.a Sound god, has reacted to a viral report of getting sued by his former record label, Eric Many over breach of contract.
His tweets which is a sneak peek to his awaited press statement to the lawsuit saga, read;
Stopped bleeping with these kids a month ago ,smh
When you live life beyond your means and go broke, don’t try to live off the next man.
LMAO smh
https://lailasnews.com/runtown-reacts-to-being-sued-by-his-former-record-label/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by hajoke2000(f): 8:57pm On Mar 19
ok
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by MicheyJ1: 9:08pm On Mar 19
When all these artistes were young,hungry and desperate to blow they signed any document put at their front. Now they are chopping life they want to bite the hands that fed them
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Peter5694(m): 9:45pm On Mar 19
few years ago u were on ur knees begging now u don blow them com turn kids for your eyes!! all dis yeyebrities self!! smh
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by itspzpics(m): 10:12pm On Mar 19
Lol
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by qmd24(m): 10:27pm On Mar 19
Shior
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by amakadihot87(f): 10:45pm On Mar 19
Walai talai.......this one is serious
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by FarahAideed: 12:59am
So are you saying Dilly is now a kid and he is trying to live off you runtown?
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Wapkoshcom(m): 1:44am
Sh!t doesn't add up
Dude be balling
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by asuzor11(m): 7:20am
MicheyJ1:there must be growth in life.. boi boi must become Oga one day
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by sambrow(m): 3:45pm
Issorite
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Boyooosa(m): 3:45pm
When the guy run down dey burn DAT tym, nobody sue am say he run down, now that he is running town again. Nigerian recording coy sha...they can badbelle for africa
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by LesbianBoy(m): 3:46pm
Wait... Is runtown saying dili motors is broke? How manage? Na lie jare! What of that is mansion with US flag design?
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by LesbianBoy(m): 3:46pm
Meanwhile runtown should do and complete his contract with them and go peacefully. The other time he complained that his boss pulled a gun when they had these kind of problem before, they later settled it. Now again the same problem.
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Lincoln275(m): 3:46pm
hmmm
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by DollarAngel(m): 3:46pm
Good
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by solid3(m): 3:47pm
Always respect agreement.
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by northvietnam(m): 3:50pm
ify2001084:
since u have correct score....
use one Mil and bet it then live happily ever after
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Queenserah26(f): 3:52pm
Na you Sabi... Your business
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by TDEMONEW: 3:53pm
so this company that was once feeding and paying your bills is now a kid to you...... ungrateful ingrate
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by hammer6F: 3:55pm
VERY IMMATURE CONSIDERING ALL THE ASSISTANCE.
E NO GOOD MAKE PERSON CHOP CLOSE DOOR FOR OTHERS.
WHO KNOW RUNTOWN BEFORE THIS VIDEO?
PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN TO RESPECT CONTRACT.
EVEN IN AMERICA ARTIST CANNOT TRY THIS, AFTER THEY COMPLAIN NIGERIA IS NOT WORKING.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqxVyKTs53k
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by emperorchedda(m): 3:55pm
FarahAideed:As in ehh.
Dilly the boss himself that can buy Runtown's lineage
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by rossovu: 4:03pm
No mind the idiot
northvietnam:
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Opoki(m): 4:05pm
It always pain me how artiste treat their label after becoming mega star. Its sad, music is like a lotto, investing in it is very risky, if someone take that risk to believe in you and give you the support and the platform, if you must leave them then do it amicably.
Just imagine Sugarboy leaving G-Worldwide after years of investing in him? Imagine him calling Emperor a kid!
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by standout5(m): 4:07pm
The show business is like a bitter-sweet wine, and it's intoxicating. Without self discipline one tend to get drunk and become self absorbed and hardy.
Run town is now so full of himself now instead of to be thankful to people that helped him become what he's now. What an ingrate of a being.
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by yeyerolling: 4:11pm
Bloggers and conlusions self
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by Queenext: 4:18pm
Give all your family members, pls
|Re: Runtown Reacts To Being Sued By His Former Record Label by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:22pm
Really Interesting.
yeyerolling:
(0) (Reply)
