His tweets which is a sneak peek to his awaited press statement to the lawsuit saga, read;



Stopped bleeping with these kids a month ago ,smh



When you live life beyond your means and go broke, don’t try to live off the next man.



LMAO smh



https://lailasnews.com/runtown-reacts-to-being-sued-by-his-former-record-label/



When all these artistes were young,hungry and desperate to blow they signed any document put at their front. Now they are chopping life they want to bite the hands that fed them 13 Likes 1 Share

all dis yeyebrities self!! smh few years ago u were on ur knees begging now u don blow them com turn kids for your eyes!!all dis yeyebrities self!! smh 7 Likes 1 Share

Walai talai.......this one is serious

So are you saying Dilly is now a kid and he is trying to live off you runtown? 7 Likes



Dude be balling Sh!t doesn't add upDude be balling

MicheyJ1:

When all these artistes were young,hungry and desperate to blow they signed any document put at their front. Now they are chopping life they want to bite the hands that fed them there must be growth in life.. boi boi must become Oga one day there must be growth in life.. boi boi must become Oga one day 4 Likes

When the guy run down dey burn DAT tym, nobody sue am say he run down, now that he is running town again. Nigerian recording coy sha...they can badbelle for africa

Wait... Is runtown saying dili motors is broke? How manage? Na lie jare! What of that is mansion with US flag design?

Meanwhile runtown should do and complete his contract with them and go peacefully. The other time he complained that his boss pulled a gun when they had these kind of problem before, they later settled it. Now again the same problem. 1 Like

Always respect agreement. 1 Like

ify2001084:

since u have correct score....

use one Mil and bet it then live happily ever after

Na you Sabi... Your business

so this company that was once feeding and paying your bills is now a kid to you...... ungrateful ingrate





E NO GOOD MAKE PERSON CHOP CLOSE DOOR FOR OTHERS.



WHO KNOW RUNTOWN BEFORE THIS VIDEO?



PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN TO RESPECT CONTRACT.



EVEN IN AMERICA ARTIST CANNOT TRY THIS, AFTER THEY COMPLAIN NIGERIA IS NOT WORKING.













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqxVyKTs53k VERY IMMATURE CONSIDERING ALL THE ASSISTANCE.E NO GOOD MAKE PERSON CHOP CLOSE DOOR FOR OTHERS.WHO KNOW RUNTOWN BEFORE THIS VIDEO?PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN TO RESPECT CONTRACT.EVEN IN AMERICA ARTIST CANNOT TRY THIS, AFTER THEY COMPLAIN NIGERIA IS NOT WORKING.

FarahAideed:

So are you saying Dilly is now a kid and he is trying to live off you runtown? As in ehh.

Dilly the boss himself that can buy Runtown's lineage As in ehh.Dilly the boss himself that can buy Runtown's lineage 1 Like

northvietnam:





since u have correct score....

use one Mil and bet it then live happily ever after No mind the idiot 1 Like

It always pain me how artiste treat their label after becoming mega star. Its sad, music is like a lotto, investing in it is very risky, if someone take that risk to believe in you and give you the support and the platform, if you must leave them then do it amicably.







Just imagine Sugarboy leaving G-Worldwide after years of investing in him? Imagine him calling Emperor a kid!

The show business is like a bitter-sweet wine, and it's intoxicating. Without self discipline one tend to get drunk and become self absorbed and hardy.



Run town is now so full of himself now instead of to be thankful to people that helped him become what he's now. What an ingrate of a being.

