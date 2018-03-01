Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / PHOTOS: World’s Best Teacher,andria Zafirakou, Wins $1m (2016 Views)

Behind This Door Is $1M, All You Need To Do Is Go Through & Is Yours(No Weapon) / Opeyemi Enoch Has NOT Solved The Riemann Hypothesis: Didnt Get Any $1M / Opeyemi Enoch Solves 156-Year-Old Maths Problem, Gets $1M

The award, which recognises a teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, has a prize of $1 million . And the 39-year has guided youngsters from one of the poorest areas of the country and helped pupils from a variety of backgrounds.



Andria Zafirakou, who teaches at Alperton Community School, has won the prestigious Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.



The award, which recognises a teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, has a prize of $1 million . And the 39-year has guided youngsters from one of the poorest areas of the country and helped pupils from a variety of backgrounds.



This included learning basic greetings in many of the 35 languages spoken at the school, including Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil and Portuguese, to help parents feel welcome and included.





Ms Zafirakou, the first British teacher to be awarded the prize, paid tribute to the power of the arts after being named the winner.



She said: ‘I was shocked. I was completely overwhelmed. I didn’t realise it was me.’



Asked what she will do with the prize money, she said:



‘I’m going to be patient, I’m going to reflect, but as you know I think it would be really fantastic if I could think about how the arts could be celebrated even further within our school community.’



AP





http://newshelm.ng/photos-worlds-best-teacherandria-zafirakou-wins-1m/





"world's best teacher"? World? I'm sure my grandma was a better teacher sef "world's best teacher"? World? I'm sure my grandma was a better teacher sef 6 Likes 1 Share

how do they arrive at her been the best? What criteria and parameter were used? 1 Like 1 Share

Good motivation. I bet a teacher from Kaduna will grap this price next year. 2 Likes

Wow! ....$1million ...she deserves it _c'mon winning such an amount @39years is well deserved! Imagine all the work, love n effort engaged in her daily interactions with those kids



Sometimes a good heart with time woud get crushed if not rewarded accordingly! ... Our education bank should also get deposits of awards like this to encourage those out there who are striving to do their Job well without letting the half-payment of salary deter them!





Not the one that you get 45m for doing nonsense and ingredients These are the kind of rewards I love to see....Not the one that you get 45m for doing nonsense and ingredients 1 Like

That is some whooping 360m.



But how did they arrive at the conclusion that he is the world's best teacher? Did they take samples from Nigeria?



I know mental slaves will scream at the top of their voices asking why I mentioned Nigerian teachers, there are Nigerians teaching in most advanced obodo oyibo and are doing better than their oyibo counterparts.

God bless my mom 2 Likes

Is naija there ¿





The only world best I know is Cristiano Ronaldo. The only world best I know is Cristiano Ronaldo. 1 Like

Mothers are the best teachers?

Yay or Nay?

she used what she had to get it..... She had slept with the judges etc. But ThankGod its not naija. Congratulations madam If na Naija now u for deh hear things like No be womanshe used what she had to get it..... She had slept with the judges etc. But ThankGod its not naija. Congratulations madam

sammy4life1:

If na Naija now u for deh hear things like No be woman she used what she has to get it..... She has slept with the judges etc. But ThankGod its not naija. Congratulations madam

Nigerians hate to see themselves succeed. They prefer the "poor and humble" rather than "comfortable to wealthy". Nigerians hate to see themselves succeed. They prefer the "poor and humble" rather than "comfortable to wealthy".

Wey teacher plenty for kaduna ask El rural...

it is obvious you will not find our youths here to make sensible comments. if it was about ffk,reno,bbn,buhari you will be seeing comments here and there . the thing is we need to wake up as youths lets use the power of social media to our advantage not just grab your keypads and type rubbish .

sammy4life1:

If na Naija now u for deh hear things like No be woman she used what she has to get it..... She has slept with the judges etc. But ThankGod its not naija. Congratulations madam

Sadly in Nigeria, many are yet to be comfortable with the idea that a female can achieve without having to sleep around. Sadly in Nigeria, many are yet to be comfortable with the idea that a female can achieve without having to sleep around.

sammy4life1:

If na Naija now u for deh hear things like No be woman she used what she has to get it..... She has slept with the judges etc. But ThankGod its not naija. Congratulations madam Must u always paint ur country in bad light? Must u always paint ur country in bad light?