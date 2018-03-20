₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by joseph6071: 10:44pm On Mar 19
Ini Edo has joined the league of Rihanna and Toke Makinwa who have rocked one of the hottest face accessory, the D&G crustals embellished sunglasses.
The shades were first made popular by singer, Rihanna, who first rocked them, and posted some pictures on her Instagram page.. One of of the shades costs about $2,500, which equals, N900,000 in naira.
In Nigeria, Toke Makinwa was the first female celebrity to rock the shades.
See another photo below;
Meanwhile, Ini Edo while in a chat with Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV months ago said she is happy to have divorced her husband
Ini Edo got married to an American based businessman, Phillip in 2008.
She allegedly walked out of the marriage in September, 2014 following accusations of domestic violence and cheating.
Speaking on ‘Rubbing Minds’ the actress cited resolvable differences and incompatibility as the major reasons for the crash of her marriage.
Ini Edo said that closeness should have, may be, saved her marriage since her former husband was in America and she in Nigeria.
She said, “May be being together would have helped keep us together. Because it would enable us study and understand each other more. May be it would helped but I’m not sure.
Asked if her estranged husband was comfortable with her kind of job, she said, “He met me an actress and I believe he was okay with that.
“Actually he complained. My work takes my time and interferes with so many things.
“I tried to keep my [movie] roles as decent as possible when I got married. But naturally, there are certain roles you won’t be allowed to play.
“Even when you are allowed to play them, you can reject them not just because of your husband but you got relations as well.
Asked if her former husband’s family interfered in her marriage, she added, “He was the last child, so family members will try to see if their child is doing okay.
“I try not to regret [the time I spent in marriage] but I will say, it’s been an experience I have learnt a lot from. It made me a stronger person. It made me wiser and I think it actually made me more mature.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYU60eEAPn8
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by IME1: 10:46pm On Mar 19
Ok
Next
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Freeman50(m): 10:51pm On Mar 19
Expensive but classical.
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Fredmatic(m): 10:53pm On Mar 19
Freeman50:
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by itspzpics(m): 4:26am
Chaiii
See also
Download and watch Latest Yoruba Movie – Makinwa Mansion http://www.praizeupdate.com/download-and-watch-latest-yoruba-movie-makinwa-mansion/
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by chrisbaby24(m): 5:31am
Patiently waitin for my aba brodas...I trust dem die..!!
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by OgahBohz(m): 6:58am
She ran away to marry an American thinking she would escape men-issues ,
she never new men will still be men irrespective of their race , age, background etc ....
anyways ...congrats ..
for hustling men like me .
D%G Is over rated
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by miracool946: 7:01am
g
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by biacan(f): 9:34am
Go girl go girl oshe pepper them
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by BruncleZuma: 9:35am
Fake....
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Sgttanner: 9:35am
i hope she can see the future with it
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by onupeter(m): 9:35am
I see
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Pidginwhisper: 9:35am
Don't blame her.. She been trying to see her future hubby through the glasses
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Emily22(m): 9:35am
When i dey find 700k to start a business centre. Person carry 900k for face.this life sha.
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by midehi2(f): 9:36am
good for her
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by morikee(m): 9:36am
Slay Queen in advance
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by ibkkk(f): 9:36am
900k
Beautiful tho
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by denkyw(m): 9:36am
Looks childish
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by prela(f): 9:38am
Lies Abeg.... Every lady knows where to get things cheaper
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by rickyrex(m): 9:39am
When this rubbish of estimating the cost of what someone is wearing on social media stop. Please dig hard and give us good news that's why am hear. Can't be wasting mb just to take or read what someone acquired for himself
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by HausaOverlord: 9:39am
Chai, so this crap made fp too, hmmm na wa oh
This mugurators sef
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by jetz: 9:39am
see as the car foot mat pack dust abeg
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by jordyspices: 9:39am
Nice glasses but i love d car
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Lincoln275(m): 9:40am
hmmm! I reserve my comment
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by kenodrill: 9:45am
Making much money via sharing of her honeypot to her politicians.
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by Sardonicus: 9:46am
Probably not up to that amount
|Re: Ini Edo Rocks N900k D&G Embellished Glasses by grossintel(m): 9:47am
Who cares nairaland? How does this make us better Nigerians?
