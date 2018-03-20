₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,343 members, 4,143,971 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” (4511 Views)
Top 5 Nollywood Actors Who Have Come Out To Say They Are Broke - Torimill / Mercy Johnson Brings Mr Ibu & Top Nollywood Stars To Kogi For Talent Hunt (Pics) / Olagorioye Faleyimu's Prophesy On Funke Akindele: She Will Be Childless Unless (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by NaijaCelebrity: 5:02am
Prophet Dr Faleyimu Olagoroye is a popular man of God and the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ. Over the years, he has been churning out prophesies about what will happen in a particular year before it happens. One of which is the sudden death of the numerous showbiz stars that the industry experienced in 2016, especially in the Yoruba Movie genre of Nollywood.
The man of God revealed a lot this year to our source but what concerns us most is that of our 5 Nollywood stars whom he said will die this year and this is very scaring.
According to him, “the Nollywood industry should be prayerful, so that they won’t lose 5 stars among them this year”.
” Saheed Osupa, Obesere and Pasuma should also engage in serious prayers against hardship this year. God is showing me that hard time will force them to be selling their properties”.
“Alot of Actors will face hardship especially the women among them. Rich men will decieve them to leave their marriage and at the end, they go back to square one”.
“Why this will happen is because some of them don’t believe in God, they belong to many secret societies. Those who are for God would not witness the hardship. The identities of the 5 that will die weren’t revealed to me”, he said.
http://news.nollyzone.com/5-nollywood-stars-will-die-2018-popular-prophet-dr-faleyimu-reveals/
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by xreal: 5:15am
Na fluke abeg.
Why negative prophecies all times?
FTC dedicated to all Nollywood Stars, may we not loose anyone of them.
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by itspzpics(m): 5:51am
God forbid
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:57am
Na only bad tins dem sabi see. Their God na God of disaster... I Neva hear any of dem prophesy good tin for disability country. Religion is the opium of the masses yet their religious leaders are always cursing them.
3 Likes
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by miracool946: 7:07am
g
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Giddymoney(m): 10:02am
Actors oya, over to you guys
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Promismike(m): 10:02am
Hiaaaaa!!!
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by krisinfo: 10:03am
Let me drop my own prophecy too.
TODAY! I SAY TODAY!! SO MANY PEOPLE SHALL DROP COMMENTSON THIS THREAD!
Make i hear say my own no happen
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Samanza89(m): 10:03am
Prophet of doom!
Have we all noticed that 80% of prophecies are always bent of death, destructions and maiming, with no clear solution to them.
As far as am concern my God is not a God of destruction and death. To hell with useless prophecies.
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by blackpanda: 10:03am
xreal:
cos thats what sells
People are not moved by positive prophecies. They wont come to u for prayers na
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03am
Lemme guess;
1. Ninalowo Bolanle
2. Adekola Odunlade
3. Regina Daniels
4. Sadiq Daba
and
5. Adesuwa Etomi.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Izecson3D(m): 10:04am
my own prophecy is that Tomorrow will be Wednesday..
5 Likes
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Iscoalarcon: 10:04am
No one knows tommorow. This is an established Fact*
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by eleojo23: 10:04am
Why can't these guys see something good for once?
Why always gloom and doom?
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by hubtiva: 10:04am
.
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by izzyboi(m): 10:04am
Read 7 Powerful Ways To Keep Your Information Safe And Secure now! https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/20/7-powerful-ways-to-keep-your-information-safe-and-secure/
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by nomenclature(m): 10:05am
YES I AGREE WITH HIM ,INCLUDING HIM AS WELL BECAUSE I DON'T SEE HIM AS A PASTOR BUT A COMEDIAN, A COMEDIAN IS PART OF NOLLWOOD.......SEE IM FACE LIKE FOWL WEN RAIN BEAT.
the word "pastor" got no value anymore in nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:05am
PROPHET OF DOOM!!!
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by oochi123(f): 10:05am
It is well with all of us.. We shall not weep over our families and friends.. Amen
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by hokafor(m): 10:06am
You are a comic actor yourself, so you are part of Hollywood the death will start with you.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by NOC1(m): 10:06am
assumption, playing mind games... Pastopreneurs god of men
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Activebull123: 10:06am
Del-estate Enterprise will be ending her Land sale promo of #280,000 per plot on 31st March 2018. At our Estate in Agbara/Lusada, Ogun State. And the property will appreciate to new price of #400,000 for an outright payment or #550,000 by installment. Hurry NOW and grab yours!!! 07031654823
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by afroniger: 10:06am
Nonsense. Everybody must die at some point so what nonsense is this scammer talking about?
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Asowari(m): 10:07am
oh ye prophets of doomed
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by OnyeOGA(m): 10:07am
This people don't see good things. Only bad things.
Please, where is That my foolish catholic priest that claims that Buhari is Nigerians messiah
Yeye god of men.
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Spar7tan(m): 10:07am
God knows best. And is there a year actor an actress don't die?
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by BruncleZuma: 10:08am
If anything happens to any of out "darlings", we know who to hold responsible.
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Reelmii: 10:08am
wat prophecies has he made in d past that came reality? that will make us know if he knows his job
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by xreal: 10:08am
blackpanda:
Na wa o
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by Klington: 10:08am
looks like a native doctor
|Re: Prophet Faleyimu Olagoroye: "5 Nollywood Stars Will Die In 2018” by ZombieTAMER: 10:09am
When will our thieving politicians die?
I Want To Become An Atheist / What Are Differences Between Islam And Catholicism? / Spiritual 3rd Eye
Viewing this topic: OCHOdee(f), priestman, BANTADDA, Bonaventura(m), peterswagg(m), Vycko(f), CMartini, SlimBrawnie(f), scoobs, ERockson, Larrybabs55555(m), misspella(f), katoto, StoneLucifer, Izecson3D(m), viadik, iamdynamite(m), Gentlebabs(m), jonathan111, currentflow(m), joepepsy(m), Samotobor1(m), shadow88(f), CreamyPatty24 and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24