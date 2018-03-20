₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 10:45 AM
5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by BiafranBushBoy: 7:05am
Do you feel stagnated in life? Or you feel you aren’t moving at the speed you should move, I will show you some possible reasons why you aren’t making progress in life the way you should.
If you believe that life is in stages, then you should also know that there are strategies and principles that should be applied. Making progress in life is a function of determination, zeal, and the right attitude. They should all function at the right amount, which triggers success.
The purpose of this post is to allow you search inwards for what might be a hindrance in making progress in life.
Before you blame the country, president, senators and governors as one of the reasons you aren’t making progress in life, you should take out time to examine inwards what might be the cause aside external forces.
Making progress doesn’t boil down to financials alone, it might be your career, relationship or any other place you expect growth.
What might be some of the reasons you are making progress in life yet?
Laziness
This is the foundation of all the possible cause why you aren’t making progress yet in life. This is the biggest enemy you would ever have in life. It will be the reason others are striving hard and working hard to achieve a lot, and you sit in the corner of your room daydreaming.
It is the bedrock of other progress killers like procrastination, excuse making, and etc.
The issue with laziness is that it makes you believe that you aren’t lazy, while it eats deep into your life and affects your progress in life.
There are other products of laziness, and it would be used as other points to explain the possible reasons why you aren’t making progress in life.
Lack of Discipline
To discipline ones-self is one of the recipes for success. Many successful people have attributed the secret of their success to self-discipline. It can never be overemphasized. This is one life skill that helps you become focused, active, and get things done.
This is one factor that others judge you with. Talent alone isn’t enough, discipline is the watchword. It extends to your personal life, work, career, lifestyle and finances.
Once discipline is gone, you are gonna watch how scattered you become in life. In the long-run, you might just implode and tip the f*ck off – which is the worst you’d ever want to experience.
No Self-Improvement
Self-improvement is all about adding value to yourself. Two years should not pass you by without you improving your self-worth.
In some other thread, I wrote about the top skills that would give you a job and also enhance your career. Most people viewed it and just left. You have to continually add value to yourself, and the outcomes are very great.
When you prefer the latest fashion trends or latest technology gadgets to skills that would open doors for you, how do you intend to start making progress in life?
No Clear Cut Goals
90% of people wake up every morning without any plan of what to achieve for that day. They spend time on time killers (Social Media, Gossips, and TV). You need to set goals every night before the next day. It helps you achieve so much.
These are the Goal setting exercise you should consider
Make a list of 10 goals to achieve
Select the most important
Set a deadline
Talk about it all day till you achieve it
Focus on it (Excellence orientation)
Lack of Optimism
Optimistic people are happy people. They believe that things would be alright and they work hard towards it. They talk about what they want, how they want it, and how they are going to get it.
Non-optimistic people are very unhappy. They are not happy with themselves, their life, the country, everything around them. Their unhappiness prevents them from looking at the brighter side of life. They only talk about what they don’t want and blame other people for their own misfortunes.
Lack of optimism could be one of the reasons why you aren’t making progress in life yet This is because it makes you miss opportunities when they present themselves – because you assume nothing good would come out of it.
How to become an optimist
Think about what you want to achieve and how to get it
Look out for good in every situation
Seek the valuable lesson in every situation
Feed your mind with good kinds of stuff
Try more things; even if you fail, keep trying
Keep being persistent
Other Reason might involve the following;
Procrastination
No Plans
Blame Game
Giving Excuses, etc.
When you work on the above points in your life, you become more productive and happy with yourself. But above all, cultivate discipline and work hard towards achieving your goals, and success would chase you down your pants.
I hope to write more of this next time. If you really love this post, do well to click the link below and subscribe for more posts like this to your mailbox.
source: http://topwritersden.com/making-progress-in-life/
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by BiafranBushBoy: 7:07am
If you believe that life is in stages, then you should also know that there are strategies and principles that should be applied.
lalasticlala good morning.
If you intend to learn the skills that would add value to your life, especially ICT skills,
Then see my review of the cheapest IT institute in Nigeria
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by taylor89: 7:10am
Baba add village people to that list
I know I'll be tagged a black man mentality blah blah blah
Just pray u don't be a victim na u go shout village people pass me
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by izzou(m): 7:13am
Incase you don't know the moniker above me, he is taylor88 a notorious dude known for weird comments
Biafranbushboy. Nice write up
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by BiafranBushBoy: 7:20am
taylor89:
What the hell is village people?
Everybody is his/her own village people.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Sirmuel1(m): 7:25am
BiafranBushBoy:
make them get your time first, you go know
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by taylor89: 7:39am
BiafranBushBoy:
Pray you don't fall the victim
Some are even stronger than TB Joshua
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by BiafranBushBoy: 8:19am
taylor89:
lol... smh.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by BiafranBushBoy: 8:20am
Sirmuel1:
.
Make I kukuma go hide na.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Alabiantech: 9:18am
nice one. .
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Annabel332: 10:30am
gud
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:31am
MUST WE READ EPISTLE TO MAKE PROGRESS?
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by samwise180: 10:32am
Procastination should be included
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by kaptaneSaka(m): 10:32am
Nice write up..... Add bad influence
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Nwakannaya1: 10:33am
The list is incomplete without forces majeure aka village people.
U don't need to believe it, but it is a reality.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by izzyboi(m): 10:33am
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Nwakannaya1: 10:33am
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by officialfysh(m): 10:33am
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by dheilaw1(m): 10:34am
Rubbish. what of Nigeria factor? even if you have all it takes to be successful, Nigeria as a country will strangle d hell of those success traits out of you
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by elChapo1: 10:35am
quite an outstanding write up OP. God bless you.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why You’re Not Making Progress In Life by information1: 10:35am
90% of the lists up there are not for Nigerian...
Checkout
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by maestroferddi: 10:36am
Without God on your side, you will not go far...
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Pomlord(m): 10:36am
You didn't mention spending too much time on Whatsapp and Facebook. Lol
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by highqueen(f): 10:36am
I should work on my laziness then
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by toye440: 10:36am
Guy d only reason y ppl r not progressing is because we exist in this SHITHOLE. Put me in a country like Norway and in 2 yrs am a billionaire while u keep begging for Npower stipend.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by RexTramadol1(m): 10:38am
Long throat sef
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by revontuli(f): 10:39am
Nice writeup OP.
Setting goals, making to-do lists with deadlines is crucial here. That's the most important part.
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by ChimuchiYola: 10:42am

Nice one... Impressive
Nice one... Impressive
Re: 5 Reasons Why You're Not Making Progress In Life by Yinxies(f): 10:43am
In this country, even with all these attributes you may still not progress... Our leaders have eaten all PROGRESS... The environment is not enabling
