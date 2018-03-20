₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by YhungPablo(m): 11:53am
This is to inform the general public that the sale of online application forms for admission into the 6th Regular Course of degree programme of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, has commenced on Monday 19th March, 2018 and will end on Sunday the 24th June, 2018. Admission into the Academy is open to both male and female Nigerians of good character.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
2. Interested Applicants are advised to go to the Nigeria Police Academy’s Website: www.polac.edu.ng in order to obtain or generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code. The RRR code obtained can be used to make payment of N3,000.00 through any commercial Bank Branch in Nigeria. Applicants must, in addition, apply through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB] as well as sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Candidates need not select the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil as a University of choice in the JAMB form. However, only candidates who obtained the minimum UTME scores of 180 which is the Academy’s Cut-off mark in JAMB and purchased the Academy online Application Form will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination.
SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS
3. Applications are to be submitted online. On submission of the applications, candidates are required to download Acknowledgement Form. Only candidates who meet the cut-off mark will be enabled to download and print their examination cards.
COURSES OF STUDY
4. Courses leading to Bachelor’s degrees in the following disciplines are available in the Academy:
a. FACULTY OF HUMANITIES. BA in:
English
History & International Studies
b. FACULTY OF LAW: LLB
c. FACULTY OF SCIENCE: BSc in:
Biochemistry
Biological Sciences
Chemistry
Mathematics
Physics
d. FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES: BSc in:
Accounting
Management Sciences
Political Science
Sociology
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
5. The following are the admission requirements:
a. Candidates seeking admission into the Academy must be Nigerian citizens and must be between 17 and 22 years of age, and must have a height of not less than 1.67 Metres (5 Feet 6 Inches) if male, and 1.62 Metres (5 Feet 4 Inches) if female. In addition, male candidates must have an expanded chest size of not less than 86cm (34 Inches for those between 21 and 22 years of age). All candidates must be free from any physical deformity or mental disability.
b. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of SIX (6) credits at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO) or the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) at not more than 2 sittings. All Candidates must also have a credit pass in English Language and Mathematics as well as subjects relevant to the candidate’s chosen course of study in the Academy.
c. Candidates must also obtain satisfactory scores in both the written examination and the interview and must pass physical and psychological tests of fitness.
d. SSCE STATEMENT OF RESULTS OR CERTIFICATES RELATING TO EXAMINATIONS TAKEN BEFORE 2014 WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
SELECTION EXAMINATION DATE, CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS
6. The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Selection Examination, may be Computer Based Test (CBT) or Pencil and Paper. The examination shall comprise of a General Paper (Section A) which is compulsory for all candidates. It will cover areas such as general knowledge and current affairs, English Language and Mathematics. Other sections are to be selected according to candidate’s Faculty of choice. It will be conducted on Saturday the 14th July, 2018. Only candidates who meet the Academy’s cut-off mark of 180 in UTME and above will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination at the 19 designated Centres. The list of Centres is in the Academy Website. Eligible candidates are to bring along to the examination venue their Acknowledgement Form, Examination Card, current JAMB Result Slip and two Postcard size photographs (3.5x5 Inches) which should show only from the chest upwards. At the back of each of the two Postcard size photographs, the candidates must write their name, State of origin, Examination Centre and signature.
7. Only candidates who are successful in the Selection Examination will be invited for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Board screening and interview. The list of successful candidates will be published on our website and in some national newspapers.
NATURE AND DURATION OF COURSE
8. Candidates admitted into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil degree course will undergo a combined Academic and Police training for a minimum period of Five (5) Years leading to Bachelor’s degrees and commission into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).
MOHAMMED GHALI USMAN psc, FCAI
ACADEMY REGISTRAR
https://studentsbase.wordpress.com/2018/03/20/nigeria-police-academy-6th-regular-course-admission-announced/
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by YhungPablo(m): 3:46pm
Lalasticlala ,come and apply o
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by simonlee(m): 4:37pm
I agree with the poster above... lala and all NL mods should buy the forms and apply. The amount of time you guys spend banning people here can be invested into more credible things... like finding out where Hushpuppi gets all the money to buy Gucci shoes!
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by paymentvoucher: 4:38pm
FACULTY OF LAW in NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY?
Something is wrong somewhere
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Kingzy4pep(m): 4:38pm
Nice one.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by omooba969(m): 4:38pm
Roger boiz admissions.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by MrRhymes101(m): 4:38pm
Police is ur friend... Wedding MC
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by hubtiva: 4:39pm
WHAT ARE DEY LEANING THERE, TO ARREST LAW ABIDING CITIZENS
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by bro4u: 4:39pm
What will make me leave NDA and go for POLAC
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by emmykk(m): 4:40pm
MUMU POST
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Koolking(m): 4:42pm
People still enroll in the Nigeria Police Academy in this 21 century? I see a regressive and unexciting career growth in the NPolice. They are too petty, unfriendly, selfish and insidious for my liking.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by elhbb: 4:42pm
Hope it'll be based on merit
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by YoungCeo91(m): 4:42pm
OK
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Enigmaticprof(m): 4:42pm
I'm interested in applying.... Please hope it's not politicised??
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Tunks2017(m): 4:43pm
.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by OrestesDante(m): 4:44pm
☣ ☠
∆ Selected candidates already know themselves.∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by slade31: 4:46pm
elhbb:never
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by OGHENAOGIE(m): 4:47pm
paymentvoucher:wat is wrong there Oga.....
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by FatGuy: 4:48pm
What will a Faculty of Law be doing in Nigerian Police Academy?
Just turn it into a full fledge University and offer all the courses a conventional university offers so you can be entitled to 'acceptance fee' and do away with it, once and for all!
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Greene66: 4:49pm
Koolking:
Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:59pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Danty37(m): 5:07pm
when is NDA DSS would be out.. I want to apply asap..
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Koolking(m): 5:09pm
Greene66:
Common boss, you are better than this.
Aren't the cadets turned ASPs that are supposed to reposition the Nigerian Police for global policing impact? I agree, the recruits are ill-exposed, but they are not the front burners and managers, the cadets are the ones who turn bosses with knowledge, information and managerial direction. The recruits are coerced and empowered to go out there and collect N50 by and for the supposed learned cadets. The problem of NPF is the NPA (Nigeria Police Academy). The school should be disbanded and personnel recruitment should be handled by international recruiters.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Christardor: 5:13pm
Greene66:How much is ASP salary?
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by comshots(m): 5:29pm
When will the Nigerian customs ever advertise it recruitment even though most of us are aware that recruitment into any government service is base on magomago.At least they should just advertise it.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by comshots(m): 5:31pm
Are they not the ones sending them to go and collect roger or face sanction.
Greene66:
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Mrteju(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by comshots(m): 5:33pm
Are agree with you on the bolded.Including the armed forces recruitment and NDA.
Koolking:
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by potosky: 5:46pm
After all this hatred comment they will all go and apply and at the end police service commission will reject them. Hungry jobless people everywhere bad mouthing people above them. If you don't like my comment come and beat me.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by LZAA: 5:56pm
YhungPablo:
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by Lenadiva(f): 6:04pm
FatGuy:It will serve as a disciplinary body in the police force so as to check mate/preside over any case relating to the NPF/within the NPF
The military also have law faculty in their academy.
|Re: Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced by boyejo123(m): 6:12pm
how many people do they admit from each state? and is their admission strictly on merit? I love NPF but I learnt admission into their academy is politicised. how true is this pls?
