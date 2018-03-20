Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced (6627 Views)

METHOD OF APPLICATION



Nigeria Police Academy 6th Regular Course Admission Announced

2. Interested Applicants are advised to go to the Nigeria Police Academy’s Website:



SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS



3. Applications are to be submitted online. On submission of the applications, candidates are required to download Acknowledgement Form. Only candidates who meet the cut-off mark will be enabled to download and print their examination cards.



COURSES OF STUDY



4. Courses leading to Bachelor’s degrees in the following disciplines are available in the Academy:



a. FACULTY OF HUMANITIES. BA in:



English



History & International Studies



b. FACULTY OF LAW: LLB



c. FACULTY OF SCIENCE: BSc in:



Biochemistry



Biological Sciences



Chemistry



Mathematics



Physics



d. FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES: BSc in:



Accounting



Management Sciences



Political Science



Sociology



ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS



5. The following are the admission requirements:



a. Candidates seeking admission into the Academy must be Nigerian citizens and must be between 17 and 22 years of age, and must have a height of not less than 1.67 Metres (5 Feet 6 Inches) if male, and 1.62 Metres (5 Feet 4 Inches) if female. In addition, male candidates must have an expanded chest size of not less than 86cm (34 Inches for those between 21 and 22 years of age). All candidates must be free from any physical deformity or mental disability.



b. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of SIX (6) credits at the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO) or the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) at not more than 2 sittings. All Candidates must also have a credit pass in English Language and Mathematics as well as subjects relevant to the candidate’s chosen course of study in the Academy.



c. Candidates must also obtain satisfactory scores in both the written examination and the interview and must pass physical and psychological tests of fitness.



d. SSCE STATEMENT OF RESULTS OR CERTIFICATES RELATING TO EXAMINATIONS TAKEN BEFORE 2014 WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.



SELECTION EXAMINATION DATE, CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS



6. The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil Selection Examination, may be Computer Based Test (CBT) or Pencil and Paper. The examination shall comprise of a General Paper (Section A) which is compulsory for all candidates. It will cover areas such as general knowledge and current affairs, English Language and Mathematics. Other sections are to be selected according to candidate’s Faculty of choice. It will be conducted on Saturday the 14th July, 2018. Only candidates who meet the Academy’s cut-off mark of 180 in UTME and above will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination at the 19 designated Centres. The list of Centres is in the Academy Website. Eligible candidates are to bring along to the examination venue their Acknowledgement Form, Examination Card, current JAMB Result Slip and two Postcard size photographs (3.5x5 Inches) which should show only from the chest upwards. At the back of each of the two Postcard size photographs, the candidates must write their name, State of origin, Examination Centre and signature.



7. Only candidates who are successful in the Selection Examination will be invited for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Board screening and interview. The list of successful candidates will be published on our website and in some national newspapers.



NATURE AND DURATION OF COURSE



8. Candidates admitted into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil degree course will undergo a combined Academic and Police training for a minimum period of Five (5) Years leading to Bachelor’s degrees and commission into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).







MOHAMMED GHALI USMAN psc, FCAI



ACADEMY REGISTRAR

FACULTY OF LAW in NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY?





Something is wrong somewhere 2 Likes

WHAT ARE DEY LEANING THERE, TO ARREST LAW ABIDING CITIZENS 1 Like

What will make me leave NDA and go for POLAC 2 Likes

People still enroll in the Nigeria Police Academy in this 21 century? I see a regressive and unexciting career growth in the NPolice. They are too petty, unfriendly, selfish and insidious for my liking. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hope it'll be based on merit 2 Likes

I'm interested in applying.... Please hope it's not politicised??

elhbb:

Hope it'll be based on merit never never 2 Likes

paymentvoucher:

FACULTY OF LAW in NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY?





Something is wrong somewhere wat is wrong there Oga..... wat is wrong there Oga.....

What will a Faculty of Law be doing in Nigerian Police Academy?



Just turn it into a full fledge University and offer all the courses a conventional university offers so you can be entitled to 'acceptance fee' and do away with it, once and for all!

Koolking:

People still enroll in the Nigeria Police Academy in this 21 century? I see a regressive and unexciting career growth in the NPolice. They are too petty, unfriendly, selfish and insidious for my liking.

Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira. Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira. 4 Likes

when is NDA DSS would be out.. I want to apply asap..

Greene66:





Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira.

Common boss, you are better than this.



Aren't the cadets turned ASPs that are supposed to reposition the Nigerian Police for global policing impact? I agree, the recruits are ill-exposed, but they are not the front burners and managers, the cadets are the ones who turn bosses with knowledge, information and managerial direction. The recruits are coerced and empowered to go out there and collect N50 by and for the supposed learned cadets. The problem of NPF is the NPA (Nigeria Police Academy). The school should be disbanded and personnel recruitment should be handled by international recruiters. Common boss, you are better than this.Aren't the cadets turned ASPs that are supposed to reposition the Nigerian Police for global policing impact? I agree, the recruits are ill-exposed, but they are not the front burners and managers, the cadets are the ones who turn bosses with knowledge, information and managerial direction. The recruits are coerced and empowered to go out there and collect N50 by and for the supposed learned cadets. The problem of NPF is the NPA (Nigeria Police Academy). The school should be disbanded and personnel recruitment should be handled by international recruiters. 2 Likes 1 Share

Greene66:





Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira. How much is ASP salary? How much is ASP salary? 1 Like

When will the Nigerian customs ever advertise it recruitment even though most of us are aware that recruitment into any government service is base on magomago.At least they should just advertise it.

Greene66:





Its a University. Degree awarding. It isn't petty. The Policemen you know on road checkpoints did not go to the Academy. Do not confuse "Recruits" with "Cadets" as they are not the same. Cadets pass out after 5 years as ASPs. You cant see an ASP on the road collecting 50 naira. Are they not the ones sending them to go and collect roger or face sanction.

Koolking:





Common boss, you are better than this.



Aren't the cadets turned ASPs that are supposed to reposition the Nigerian Police for global policing impact? I agree, the recruits are ill-exposed, but they are not the front burners and managers, the cadets run are bosses with knowledge, information and managerial direction. The recruit are coerced and empowered to go out there and collect N50 by and for the supposed learned cadets. The problem of NPF is the NPA (Nigeria Police Academy). The school should be disbanded and personnel recruitment should be handled by international recruiters. Are agree with you on the bolded.Including the armed forces recruitment and NDA.

After all this hatred comment they will all go and apply and at the end police service commission will reject them. Hungry jobless people everywhere bad mouthing people above them. If you don't like my comment come and beat me.

FatGuy:

What will a Faculty of Law be doing in Nigerian Police Academy?



Just turn it into a full fledge University and offer all the courses a conventional university offers so you can be entitled to 'acceptance fee' and do away with it, once and for all! It will serve as a disciplinary body in the police force so as to check mate/preside over any case relating to the NPF/within the NPF

The military also have law faculty in their academy. It will serve as a disciplinary body in the police force so as to check mate/preside over any case relating to the NPF/within the NPFThe military also have law faculty in their academy.