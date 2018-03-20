₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by ceoreportnaija: 4:00pm
Two of the robbery suspects arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for killing a Taxify driver and snatching his vehicle have confessed that they formed their robbery gang in Kirikiri Prison.
The suspects, Simon Tyozemda (27) from Benue State and Lucky Friday (24) from Delta State were arrested on Wednesday, 14th March, 2018 with two long knives inside a UBER operated cab, a Toyota Camry Saloon with the registration number APP 145 EE, which they had planned to kill its driver and steal.
The gang leader, Simon had through his girlfriend’s UBER app ordered a Taxi at past 11:00 p.m. last week. The suspects plan was to lure the driver of the Toyota Camry to a desolate location, kill the driver and take away his vehicle.
The suspects were taking the driver to a lonely place on Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos, when their vehicle was stopped by RRS officers for a stop and search. The officers noticed one of the suspects seated at the back of the vehicle hiding a long knife.
Investigations revealed that the suspect’s intention was to divert the driver to a lonely place and snatch his Toyota Camry.
Further police investigations revealed that the duo ex-convicts who were released between December 2017 and January, 2018, from Kirikiri had sometime in February, 2018, in a similar manner snatched a Taxify Toyota Corolla with the registration number, FST 663 EZ along Badore Road, Ajah at bout 2:00 a.m. after killing its driver.
The suspects had after snatching the Toyota Corolla, sold it to one Mohammed Usman for N350,000:00. Mohammed had only paid N100,000 and was to move the vehicle to Jigawa when RRS Decoy Team arrested him.
According to Simon, an erstwhile security guard turned stylist in Badore “I met my colleague, Lucky Friday in Kirikiri Prison. We became friends and when I was released I gave him the number of my brother for him to call me.
When he was released, I promised him I was going to assist him to resettle properly. Since then, we have been working and operating together”.
“Our first operation was where we killed the driver of the Toyota Corrolla. He was a Taxify driver. I stabbed the guy in the stomach twice and I dropped him off the vehicle on the road in Badore, Ajah at after 2:00 a.m. We threw away the knives and bought new ones for the fresh operation we were arrested for”, he added.
He continued “before killing him, I placed the order to Taxify cab to pick us up at Lambasa, Lekki at past 11:00 p.m. Our destination was Abraham Adesanya Estate but we needed a desolate location to snatch the vehicle from the driver.
Robbers kill a taxify driver and sold his car for N350,000
It was the same business that took me to kirikiri prison. I was introduced into it by Michael. Unfortunately for me, I was arrested while Michael escaped. I spent four months behind bar. It is sad I’m being arrested again over the same business”.
Also arrested along with the suspects were the middle man who introduced the gang to the buyer of the Toyota Corolla, John Thankgod (25) and the buyer of the car, Mohammed Usman (41).
The vehicle was about to be taken to Jigawa State the following day RRS Decoy team arrested the suspects.
Further investigations revealed that the Taxify driver, Godfrey Ovie’s remains was dropped in Badore by the suspects, where it was discovered the following day by the police.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/20/photos-robbers-kill-taxify-driver-his-car-sold-for-n350000/
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by crisycent: 4:01pm
The hear of man....
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by OneCorner: 4:45pm
delta igbo and a benue guy
afonjas trying to paint us in bad light
5 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by MissKerebete(m): 4:59pm
This is very crazy. Uber and Taxify need to do something about this!
5 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by iihtNigeria: 5:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by OrestesDante: 5:13pm
☣ ☠
∆ This is why Nigeria can never progress and unemployment will continue. You don't any business idea. The ones that are thriving you're frustrating them.
Simple transport service can not work. What the f%&k is wrong with some people.
They should be killed ni o ∆
☣ ☠
23 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by abrahym(m): 5:13pm
God save us from all form of evil
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Zendinho: 5:13pm
In other news.... Just this morning the keke I entered jammed A Range Rover From Behind All Of Us, Including The Driver Ran Away
7 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 5:13pm
OneCorner:
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by TheAngry1: 5:13pm
Why are we like this? Nigerians are wicked people!
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Leetunechi: 5:14pm
It shall never be well with buhari
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Deshi12: 5:14pm
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Osanebi007(m): 5:14pm
Simon Tyozemda (27) from Benue State and Lucky Friday (24) from Delta state
Afonja people go sleep well this night
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 5:15pm
chai
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by blessedmeme: 5:15pm
My judgment, they are hereby sentence to 100 years imprisonment
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by emror4u(m): 5:15pm
Jeez, someone cannot hustle in peace again...
God please save us from this evil men in human form...
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by nextstep(m): 5:15pm
MissKerebete:Say what? What can these companies do really? Is it them that released muderous convicts after 4 months behind bars (from the article)? Is it them that created an environment where the people are hungry and resort to murder? The only thing one might want the companies to do is to install dashboard cameras that upload soon after a new client enters the car (there's no sense in recording on a phone that will be stolen along with the car).
Why could they not just tie up the driver and abscond with the car? Why kill (or plan to kill)?
At least we're grateful for police this once, for preventing a murder. They probably still got some money from the driver.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:15pm
I feel so bad that they killed the driver without even paying him the fare.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Esseite: 5:15pm
The heart of man..... world people.
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by Mikepenny5: 5:16pm
It will never be well with you.killed that innocent man,
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by BlackPantherxXx: 5:16pm
Flay them alive
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by asaju10(m): 5:17pm
The heart of a man is extremely wicked
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by ChelseaIorfa: 5:17pm
Wicked men.. Life is not worth 300k
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 5:17pm
So because of N350k,you killed a human
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by OkutaNla: 5:18pm
Uber and Taxify drivers go begin fear now.
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by cyril10(m): 5:19pm
OneCorner:
How do you know he is Delta Igbo ?
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 5:19pm
U kill person and speND only 4months in prison no wonder he didn't repent.wicked soul...
7 Likes
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by QTEST007(m): 5:20pm
criminal elements everywhere
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by uvie66: 5:20pm
This taxi drivers should be overcautious, why pick up two men at that time of the hour.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by wellmax(m): 5:21pm
crisycent:
The hear of man heareth strange things
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Kill Taxify Driver, His Car Sold For N350,000 (Photos) by nenidee(f): 5:22pm
bastards.. bleeped up peasants
