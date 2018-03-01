₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,579 members, 4,144,947 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) (3420 Views)
Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) / Mr P "Cool It Down" Video Trending As No 1 On YouTube / Mr P - "Cool It Down" (Video) Peter Okoye (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 5:24pm
One half of the defunct duo, Psquare, Mr. P (Peter Okoye) releases the impressive visuals for his 2016 leaked single Titled “Look Into My Eyes”.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnhHJYE-dQs
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/video-mr-p-look-into-my-eyes.html
1 Like
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by crazygod(m): 5:45pm
Wow.......... Mr P killed it. Nice video
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:55pm
I have nothing to say.......to the mod that banned me again, I'll be taking ur matter to the gods tonight. Na only God go fit save u. If u no run mad before this week runs out make God bless me
14 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Ezezima2012(m): 5:55pm
Nn
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by hubtiva: 5:55pm
nice
5 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by magicminister: 5:56pm
Nice!!
I AM REALLY LOVING THE COMPETITION BETWEEN THE BROTHERS.
ITS BRINGING OUT THEIR MOST CREATIVE SIDES. I THINK THIS SPLIT ISN'T SUCH A BAD IDEA AFTER ALL.
THE ADLIP ON THE CHORUS COULD BE BETTER.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by 3plet: 5:56pm
Nice one
6 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by xynerise(m): 5:57pm
Old video...
I keep seeing "New Flame" copy copy video
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Flokey: 5:57pm
The gods knew psqure but Mrp is Unkown in Valhalla
1 Like
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by emeejinsm: 5:59pm
All na dance this guy self
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by greatme2good(f): 6:00pm
He's trying too hard... I'm not their fan biko
1 Like
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by mespusinglez(m): 6:00pm
Rubbish
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Paulgoodnews(m): 6:00pm
Wow... The song is dope.
I don't like the video tho
1 Like
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by abiodunalasa: 6:00pm
These guys are now boring.
They should stop singing abeg...
They should park well for new sensations
3 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Kotodoctor: 6:00pm
Ok, I have Luke it, I c appolo.
Na him say make I tell am wetin I see.
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Bsc(m): 6:00pm
MR. P.....FOLLOWING THE STEPS OF USHER
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by OrestesDante: 6:01pm
☣ ☠
∆ You get Apollo? ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by safemagneticlas(f): 6:01pm
It just feels strange seeing this guys as solo acts.... It's heartbreaking. But I guess the show must go on.
You no know what to do....,
Check my siggy
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by LasGidiOwner: 6:01pm
This blew me away. Mr. P with the exception of Rudeboy has made other Nigerian singers look like jesters. From soundtrack to lyrics, it is mind blowing.
Damn..this is winning MTV and OSCAR awards. No exceptions.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by safemagneticlas(f): 6:03pm
OrestesDante:
Savage you are!
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Absa: 6:03pm
All dis upcoming artists sef
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by abiodunalasa: 6:03pm
LasGidiOwner:
Guy you need to...
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by kidman96(m): 6:05pm
This guy should grow up and stop dancing abeg... Same steps same moves same concept over and over again.... At his age he is still imitating usher.
Usher self na style he take dry dance these days.
And as for the song... Abeg no meaning no correlation with the video except the "look into my eyes". ... Anyway Nigerians will buy it sha...
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Jhuniyour(m): 6:05pm
The day I got in that house in Parkview, Ikoyi, i no wan come out.
Too dope. Make I no mention the owner.
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Smooth278(m): 6:07pm
nice visuals and dance moves but the concept is not easily understood...
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by frugal(m): 6:08pm
Peter just ruined my most recent favorite song with this video. Was expecting a romantic dinner kinda video.
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by introvertme: 6:15pm
Jhuniyour:
who get am?
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Kingsley10000: 6:17pm
BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
2 Likes
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by Kingsley10000: 6:18pm
THIS DUDE IS REALLY TALENTED.....DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO YOU WILL NEVER REGRET YOU DID
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by LUCKIE2014(m): 6:18pm
The song is okay, bit dope. Could have worked more on the chorus though
|Re: Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) by greatman247(m): 6:18pm
The video is 100% good. The best video in Nigeria. Wow he even directed it. This guy is really trying, he is hustling tight. Great concept, not your everyday concept. If it would have do this in USA he might win award for this. I remember Thriller by M.J. back in the days.
4 Likes 1 Share
Who Has Seen Dbanj Website. Its 2 Bad Men. Any Other Websites Like That? / Where Is Silver Saddih / Bet Awards 2010 Cypher
Viewing this topic: Dronedude(m), dynicks(m), Adams011(m), elninosanz, gwuchi(m), mojysiola(f), GoodBoi1(m), Olaposiwaju, irepnaija4eva(m), taxsman(m), pastorelajoe, Pavore9, crystalnet, Slimfitgen(m), emmy99(m), alvan06(m), olompa, sonogo(m), jneutron4000, feelme3(m), easyfem(m), Moffyman(m), orijintv(m), lofty900(m), Adaowerri111, hensben(m), Jully17(f), wilybebsy(m), Groovenaija360(m), fury(m), ernieboy(m), sirjomore(m), youngcizza(m), Utchgirl(f), zicora(m), Qrisful, oscarwilly, Acecards, Oba22, AkpaMgbor(m), Crocky23, eyinola, deept(m), jorhney(m), Onyeedum(m), MasterZee, femi4, RayMcBlue(m), OldBeer, TEYA, ofisa247(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34