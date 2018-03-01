Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Mr. P – "Look Into My Eyes" (Video) (3420 Views)

Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnhHJYE-dQs





http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/video-mr-p-look-into-my-eyes.html One half of the defunct duo, Psquare, Mr. P (Peter Okoye) releases the impressive visuals for his 2016 leaked single Titled “Look Into My Eyes”. 1 Like

Wow.......... Mr P killed it. Nice video 13 Likes 1 Share

I have nothing to say.......to the mod that banned me again, I'll be taking ur matter to the gods tonight. Na only God go fit save u. If u no run mad before this week runs out make God bless me 14 Likes

nice 5 Likes

Nice!!

I AM REALLY LOVING THE COMPETITION BETWEEN THE BROTHERS.

ITS BRINGING OUT THEIR MOST CREATIVE SIDES. I THINK THIS SPLIT ISN'T SUCH A BAD IDEA AFTER ALL.



THE ADLIP ON THE CHORUS COULD BE BETTER. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 6 Likes





I keep seeing "New Flame" copy copy video Old video...I keep seeing "New Flame" copy copy video 2 Likes

The gods knew psqure but Mrp is Unkown in Valhalla 1 Like

All na dance this guy self 1 Like 1 Share

He's trying too hard... I'm not their fan biko 1 Like

Rubbish



I don't like the video tho Wow... The song is dope.I don't like the video tho 1 Like

These guys are now boring.

They should stop singing abeg...

They should park well for new sensations 3 Likes

Ok, I have Luke it, I c appolo.



Na him say make I tell am wetin I see.

MR. P.....FOLLOWING THE STEPS OF USHER 2 Likes 1 Share



∆ You get Apollo? ∆





You no know what to do....,



Check my siggy It just feels strange seeing this guys as solo acts.... It's heartbreaking. But I guess the show must go on.You no know what to do....,Check my siggy

This blew me away. Mr. P with the exception of Rudeboy has made other Nigerian singers look like jesters. From soundtrack to lyrics, it is mind blowing.



Damn..this is winning MTV and OSCAR awards. No exceptions. 7 Likes 1 Share

Savage you are! Savage you are!

All dis upcoming artists sef

LasGidiOwner:

This blew me away. Damn..this is winning MTV and OSCAR awards. No exceptions.







Guy you need to... Guy you need to... 2 Likes

This guy should grow up and stop dancing abeg... Same steps same moves same concept over and over again.... At his age he is still imitating usher.









Usher self na style he take dry dance these days.





And as for the song... Abeg no meaning no correlation with the video except the "look into my eyes". ... Anyway Nigerians will buy it sha...

The day I got in that house in Parkview, Ikoyi, i no wan come out.



Too dope. Make I no mention the owner.

nice visuals and dance moves but the concept is not easily understood...

Peter just ruined my most recent favorite song with this video. Was expecting a romantic dinner kinda video.

Jhuniyour:

The day I got in that house in Parkview, Ikoyi, i no wan come out.



Too dope. Make I no mention the owner.

who get am? who get am?

BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR 2 Likes

THIS DUDE IS REALLY TALENTED.....DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO YOU WILL NEVER REGRET YOU DID

The song is okay, bit dope. Could have worked more on the chorus though