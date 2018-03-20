₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 5:32pm
The Audi R8 is lined up next for a legend make over. Gloss white wrap and other accessories pending.
Progress on the Audi R8 Wrap ✅ Wait for it �
Audi R8 beautifully wrapped white with a touch of khaz
What do you think?
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by zaradina(m): 5:36pm
Wrapped
Nice anyway
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Ezigboune: 6:08pm
This is not just a car,but a car
God please bless me
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by owomida1: 6:08pm
Mind blowing. Pls come and wrap my jincheng abeg.
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by kels4fun(m): 6:09pm
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by tabisegroup(m): 6:09pm
L
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by BabyApple(m): 6:09pm
Me
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by BlackPantherxXx: 6:09pm
Thanks for being honest
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Deshi12: 6:10pm
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Follygunners: 6:10pm
Bros, if you really wan test am correct correct.. abeg, bring am come 'Owode-Onirin' come do car-racing
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by jimb(m): 6:10pm
na only woofer full that rubish motor ,
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Ezigboune: 6:10pm
kels4fun:
Wetin, pesin no fit book space again
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by suaveabbey(m): 6:10pm
You can't hate the German series.
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by elshanAutos: 6:10pm
Indicate your source in the original post!
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Queenserah26(f): 6:10pm
Lovely
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by wurabecca(f): 6:11pm
I want to go on a date with this type of car.
With white heels
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by wittyt98(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Romeo3(m): 6:11pm
Can it be used for uber?
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by EgunMogaji: 6:12pm
suaveabbey:
Which part exactly is German and which is Italian?
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by safemagneticlas(f): 6:18pm
Romeo3:
I can see you plan on being kidnapped
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by nanakgh(m): 6:18pm
this Audi is the kinda girl that makes a
man fall in love
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Edunwa302(m): 6:21pm
wurabecca:Nwanyi oma ka odi Ka isi kwue
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by DaddyGngeess(m): 6:21pm
wurabecca:
That ride is mine, is among the smallest collections of my cars, i you wanna go on a date, i have something bigger, sweet, smooth and lovely than this, but if this is ur choice then hit me up so we can plan it..
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by omoadeleye(m): 6:26pm
like what is the difference in buying a phone with bad case? all you have to do is remove any faulty case and replace it with a new case
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by millomaniac: 6:30pm
Autojosh do you do car makeovers?
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by Zendinho: 6:31pm
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by bejeria101(m): 6:32pm
Awesome transformation! Nice work oga josh!
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by horpeyemmi66(m): 6:37pm
If a car undergoes any make over, I believe the vehicle should be sold at a fair price, and the seller should do well to let the driver know this for him to avoid stressing the car's chassis. As for mumu people wey wan sell 2009 Camry for 3M, you are on a very long thing...I see some quite ridiculous prices on Jiji
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by VampireeM(f): 6:43pm
This car always reminds of the fictitious "Christian Grey of the Fifty Shades Books"
Anyways still love BMW brands
|Re: Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) by SuperBlack: 6:53pm
Igbos @ Work
