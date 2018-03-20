Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Checkout How This Audi R8 Was Transformed In Nigeria (photos) (7622 Views)

This Audi Changes Colour And Repairs Itself When Hit (photos) / Luxury Audi R8 Car Worth Over N40million Spotted At Lagos Airport. Photos / What's Wrong With This Audi Billboard? (photo)

The Audi R8 is lined up next for a legend make over. Gloss white wrap and other accessories pending.















Progress on the Audi R8 Wrap ✅ Wait for it �















Audi R8 beautifully wrapped white with a touch of khaz













Video



What do you think?



This is not just a car,but a car







God please bless me 1 Like 1 Share

Mind blowing. Pls come and wrap my jincheng abeg. 1 Like 1 Share

abeg, bring am come 'Owode-Onirin' come do car-racing Bros, if you really wan test am correct correct..abeg, bring am comecome do 4 Likes

na only woofer full that rubish motor , 1 Like

You can't hate the German series.

Indicate your source in the original post! 2 Likes

Lovely

I want to go on a date with this type of car.





With white heels

Can it be used for uber? 1 Like

this Audi is the kinda girl that makes a

man fall in love

like what is the difference in buying a phone with bad case? all you have to do is remove any faulty case and replace it with a new case 1 Like

Autojosh do you do car makeovers?

Awesome transformation! Nice work oga josh!

If a car undergoes any make over, I believe the vehicle should be sold at a fair price, and the seller should do well to let the driver know this for him to avoid stressing the car's chassis. As for mumu people wey wan sell 2009 Camry for 3M, you are on a very long thing...I see some quite ridiculous prices on Jiji 1 Like

This car always reminds of the fictitious "Christian Grey of the Fifty Shades Books"

Anyways still love BMW brands