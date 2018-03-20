Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) (13850 Views)

The family event was held at their residence in Surulere, Lagos.





Leo Dasilva, earlier revealed on Twitter that he’ll return to the Big Brother House if he’s voted back in.



According to the Real Estate Entrepreneur, who buried his mom the same day she died, according to her Muslim rights, his family have decided that if he’s voted back he can go back into the competition.



See his post int the link below;

Rip to her 2 Likes 1 Share

I would have love to vote for you..... But my loyalty lies somewhere else already..



I hope you made it back to the house....

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.





He needs to focus more on his life now and use the fame he's got positively. Going back to the house will only make him an object of pity... Nothing more 10 Likes

Rip to your mom





You have my vote 100 percent 5 Likes

I never knew he was a Muslim

After your mum's death?

Everything is Now a headline....nonesense country 2 Likes

Always pressing his phone both on interviews and burial.

Your mum"s death has taught you no lesson. Sooner or later you too will die. Would you be comfortable telling your Creator how you spent your life in a one eyed symbol cage call B. Brother.?



This life is vanity.



Take lessons from death. 10 Likes 1 Share

This woman was waiting for his son to come back.eiyas rip 1 Like

He is a business man. He has to always maintain communication with clients.

Life is not fair, so I will not say winning Big Brother on sympathy note is unfair.





Life is a beautiful thing.





RIP to Leo Mother.

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.









it's their religion. Just accept it.

I have an uncle that died last year March. He will be buried next month. Same way my muslim friends have been wondering how we igbos are comfortable keeping corpse in a mortuary for over 1 year. But it's our culture and nothing anyone says can make us change it. it's their religion. Just accept it.I have an uncle that died last year March. He will be buried next month. Same way my muslim friends have been wondering how we igbos are comfortable keeping corpse in a mortuary for over 1 year. But it's our culture and nothing anyone says can make us change it. 15 Likes 1 Share

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.



True that. Have experienced such in the north. Dead man was practically moving while his body was carried to the great beyond. He was dropped on the ground and everyone took to his heels. He unwrapped himself and came out. It was later



I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.







True that. Have experienced such in the north. Dead man was practically moving while his body was carried to the great beyond. He was dropped on the ground and everyone took to his heels. He unwrapped himself and came out. It was later confirmed he didn't die, he was in a long coma True that. Have experienced such in the north. Dead man was practically moving while his body was carried to the great beyond. He was dropped on the ground and everyone took to his heels. He unwrapped himself and came out. It was later confirmed he didn't die, he was in a long coma 2 Likes

it's their religion. Just accept it.

I have an uncle that died last year March. He will be buried next month. Same way my muslim friends have been wondering how we igbos are comfortable keeping corpse in a mortuary for over 1 year. But it's our culture and nothing anyone says can make us change it.

I am not talking about how long bro but 24hrs is too sudden. It doesn't even leave time for autopsy.



That is weird.



True that. Have experienced such in the north. Dead man was practically moving while his body was carried to the great beyond. He was dropped on the ground and everyone took to his heels. He unwrapped himself and came out. It was later confirmed he didn't die, he was in a long coma

Imagine if he was buried already. He will die of suffocation 2 Likes



That BBnaija is satanic arrangement Those Alfas at the fidau prayer cannot tell him the truthThat BBnaija is satanic arrangement

The eviction was a blessing in disguise...He had the opportunity to physically pay his last respect....not lockup at a house all in the name of BBnaija 2 Likes

May Allah grant her soul Aljanah Firdaous and comfort the family she left behind. 4 Likes

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.



He needs to focus more on his life now and use the fame he's got positively. Going back to the house will only make him an object of pity... Nothing more



She must have been confirmed dead by the doc.



She must have been confirmed dead by the doc.

You may not have to hate other people's religion.

The eviction was a blessing in disguise...He had the opportunity to physically pay his last respect....not lockup at a house all in the name of BBnaija





You are a cow

RIP momma,,ur son wan go collect pity from him pornmate if our jobless youths allow him,,more like entertainment to me

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.



Are you a Muslim? Is it your body? Why the paranoia? Hate the idea of Senators getting illegal N13.5 million monthly; not the religious ideology of other faiths.







He needs to focus more on his life now and use the fame he's got positively. Going back to the house will only make him an object of pity... Nothing more

A very good advice.

I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.









hi baby

I prayer to God to grant her Aljana firdaus & fr God to forgive her misdeed during her life time.So now Leo is asking fr 'pity vote'-smart guy. 1 Like

A muslame in BBN house? is that not haram?

Which one would you have chosen.....that's his mother! Goat