₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,640 members, 4,145,109 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 09:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) (13850 Views)
Leo Dasilva Visits Alma Mater, Christ The King International School, Gbagada / Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend / Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva: Meet BBNaija 2018 Housemate ! Biography & Profile (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by jiblotech1: 6:30pm
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva who lost his mum, Alhaja RMO Sanni on Sunday March 18th 2018 held the 3rd day fidau prayer in her honour today.
The family event was held at their residence in Surulere, Lagos.
Leo Dasilva, earlier revealed on Twitter that he’ll return to the Big Brother House if he’s voted back in.
According to the Real Estate Entrepreneur, who buried his mom the same day she died, according to her Muslim rights, his family have decided that if he’s voted back he can go back into the competition.
See his post int the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-leo-holds-3rd-day-fidau-prayer-late-mum-photos/
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by owelle22(m): 6:37pm
Rip to her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by tabtabtab: 6:38pm
I would have love to vote for you..... But my loyalty lies somewhere else already..
I hope you made it back to the house....
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:06pm
I hate this idea of Muslims burying a body within 24 hours. There are cases of people being buried alive.
tabtabtab:
He needs to focus more on his life now and use the fame he's got positively. Going back to the house will only make him an object of pity... Nothing more
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by seuncyber(m): 7:07pm
Rip to your mom
You have my vote 100 percent
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by qutebro: 7:07pm
I never knew he was a Muslim
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 7:08pm
After your mum's death?
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by ChuksMaxi(m): 7:08pm
Everything is Now a headline....nonesense country
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Mbamifeanyi(m): 7:09pm
Always pressing his phone both on interviews and burial.
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by mostyg(m): 7:09pm
Your mum"s death has taught you no lesson. Sooner or later you too will die. Would you be comfortable telling your Creator how you spent your life in a one eyed symbol cage call B. Brother.?
This life is vanity.
Take lessons from death.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by lastempero: 7:09pm
This woman was waiting for his son to come back.eiyas rip
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by XML33: 7:10pm
Mbamifeanyi:
He is a business man. He has to always maintain communication with clients.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by hammer6F: 7:11pm
Life is not fair, so I will not say winning Big Brother on sympathy note is unfair.
Life is a beautiful thing.
RIP to Leo Mother.
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by AlienRobot: 7:11pm
Ronaldo is a goal machine
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by diarysection: 7:11pm
11 Days to Go - EASTER SINGLES MEGA HANGOUT: Live In Lagos!!
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by thatigboman: 7:12pm
Papiikush:it's their religion. Just accept it.
I have an uncle that died last year March. He will be buried next month. Same way my muslim friends have been wondering how we igbos are comfortable keeping corpse in a mortuary for over 1 year. But it's our culture and nothing anyone says can make us change it.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 7:12pm
Papiikush:
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 7:12pm
Papiikush:
True that. Have experienced such in the north. Dead man was practically moving while his body was carried to the great beyond. He was dropped on the ground and everyone took to his heels. He unwrapped himself and came out. It was later confirmed he didn't die, he was in a long coma
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:14pm
thatigboman:
I am not talking about how long bro but 24hrs is too sudden. It doesn't even leave time for autopsy.
That is weird.
ayusco85:
Imagine if he was buried already. He will die of suffocation
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 7:14pm
Those Alfas at the fidau prayer cannot tell him the truth
That BBnaija is satanic arrangement
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by ify2001088: 7:15pm
tested and trusted make money with the winning team call or whatapps below if interested
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 7:15pm
The eviction was a blessing in disguise...He had the opportunity to physically pay his last respect....not lockup at a house all in the name of BBnaija
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:17pm
May Allah grant her soul Aljanah Firdaous and comfort the family she left behind.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by olasesi(m): 7:19pm
Papiikush:
She must have been confirmed dead by the doc.
You may not have to hate other people's religion.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Thegamingorca(m): 7:19pm
adioolayi:
You are a cow
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by pojophilius(m): 7:24pm
RIP momma,,ur son wan go collect pity from him pornmate if our jobless youths allow him,,more like entertainment to me
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Alajiki(m): 7:24pm
Papiikush:
A very good advice.
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Plolly(f): 7:35pm
Papiikush:hi baby
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by okk4sure(m): 7:36pm
I prayer to God to grant her Aljana firdaus & fr God to forgive her misdeed during her life time.So now Leo is asking fr 'pity vote'-smart guy.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:37pm
A muslame in BBN house? is that not haram?
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 7:40pm
Thegamingorca:Which one would you have chosen.....that's his mother! Goat
|Re: BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Holds Fidau Prayer For Late Mother (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:40pm
Plolly:Olamide
Top Five Best Dressed Nigeria Male Artists (photos) / I Spend My Free Time Having Sex - Nicki Minaj / Inside The Private World of Wizkid’s Son And Baby Mama +exclusive Photos
Viewing this topic: d1nerbaba(m), barnacle, Witnes, mylove4God(f), Tdarry, smsk, Teacher1776(m), ajast(m), damselristal(f), RomeoEmpire(m), Saheed9, ndachee, Cokesboy, hazvat(f), mdokaba1(m), horlartayor(m), akintomide2000, Aeesha2, Abiriba1stson, Toybreezy, Udoks(m), NOKZ(m), Tedassie(m), ringi82(m), rchilee, dammyteli45(m), Senorita123(f), Muh(m), invectives(m), chubbyangel(m), Tobycharles, kennyok(m), telim, sunnitus, Bec(f), CASTOSVILLA(m), Nonnynze, imsirkay(m), Iamcyborg(f), Geeklady, lagoslandlord(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13