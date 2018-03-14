Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend (1526 Views)

In all the interviews he has had since his eviction, Leo has said he does not what a relationship outside of the house with his fellow housemate, Alex, because he has a girlfriend.





Guys will never learn just look at how beautiful Alex is....and she is fat in the right places instead of him to treat her like a queen "which she is" he's chasing after a this lady who can't stand Alex in anyway he must reap the repercussions of his actions "Yoruba demon" and for that lose girl called Alex I hope she will learn her lessons the hard way..... Men are heartless I pray she make him miserable....

now that I have seen her wat will I do?

land for sell

Nobody Holy PASS





if nikki, amber rose and the likes can

be dumped who is she!!!!

Hot as in hot abeg make i see the picture of the two of 2geda

Ok

Slay mama





She has got nothing to offer rather than follow Leo for the money, Imagine Alex flattened breasts. I love this Leo’s GF than that stupid Alex, who behaves childishShe has got nothing to offer rather than follow Leo for the money, Imagine Alex flattened breasts.



She fine sha , but this Bbnaija of a thing sef ......... She fine sha , but this Bbnaija of a thing sef .........

stephleena:



sis,but I thought he met his girlfriend, right before going for bbn? Yes but they broke up and she moved on Yes but they broke up and she moved on

Flat chest too qualify as fat in the most important place? Luke atewFlat chest too qualify as fat in the most important place?

She is pretty!!!!