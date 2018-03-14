₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by olorijiblo: 6:18pm
Her name is Melissa and she lives in London where Leo grew up. They both follow each other on IG.
In all the interviews he has had since his eviction, Leo has said he does not what a relationship outside of the house with his fellow housemate, Alex, because he has a girlfriend.
https://www.e4unaija.com/meet-bbnaija-leo-dasilvas-rumored-girlfriend-stunning/
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by biacan(f): 6:19pm
I pray she make him miserable....
Guys will never learn just look at how beautiful Alex is....and she is fat in the right places instead of him to treat her like a queen "which she is" he's chasing after a this lady who can't stand Alex in anyway he must reap the repercussions of his actions "Yoruba demon" and for that lose girl called Alex I hope she will learn her lessons the hard way..... Men are heartless
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by stephleena(f): 6:32pm
biacan:sis,but I thought he met his girlfriend, right before going for bbn?
1 Like
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Asowari(m): 6:34pm
now that I have seen her wat will I do?
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Blessedgfx: 6:34pm
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Sabiboii17(m): 6:36pm
biacan:............seems you are talking from experience.....no vex
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by silento(m): 6:36pm
land for sell
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by carzola(m): 6:36pm
Nobody Holy PASS
if nikki, amber rose and the likes can
be dumped who is she!!!!
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Oluwambo147(m): 6:36pm
Hot as in hot abeg make i see the picture of the two of 2geda
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by yeyeboi(m): 6:37pm
Ok
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by mostHandsome01: 6:37pm
biacan:Aunty calm down, he never promised Alex marriage, he told her he has a woman outside. besides do not be quick to judge, because the lady seems flashy and beautiful doesnt mean she might not be a good wife material so abeg calm ur straining nerves down.
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by dechriscool(m): 6:37pm
biacan:why he dey pain you.?Izzit your girlfriend. Pepper body
1 Like
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Olalan(m): 6:38pm
Slay mama
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Bodylover(m): 6:38pm
I love this Leo’s GF than that stupid Alex, who behaves childish
She has got nothing to offer rather than follow Leo for the money, Imagine Alex flattened breasts.
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by Donald3d(m): 6:39pm
She fine sha , but this Bbnaija of a thing sef .........
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by biacan(f): 6:39pm
stephleena:Yes but they broke up and she moved on
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by verygudbadguy(m): 6:39pm
biacan:Luke atew
Flat chest too qualify as fat in the most important place?
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by TolaTosin: 6:39pm
biacan:who made you this angry??
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by luminouz(m): 6:41pm
She is pretty!!!!
|Re: Meet Melissa, BBNaija Leo Dasilva's Rumored Girlfriend by doyoriyo: 6:41pm
hmmn, my first post here
