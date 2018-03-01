Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) (17881 Views)

As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy. 2 soldiers paid the supreme price. 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.



While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village and many civilians were wounded. 2 other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services. They are stable.



Weapons recovered include one Ak 47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special and One locally made single barrel loaded with 15 rounds.



The troops later intensified patrol within the general area to forestall further break down of law and other.



Rip. This is what some people were saying. How can a responsible military be celebrating victory over unarmed civilians all in the name of Python dance 79 Likes 11 Shares

Mynd4

Stupid country 12 Likes

So whats the meaning of this

Buhari foot soldier can shoot better than zoo army 60 Likes 2 Shares

If the soldiers were part of Python Dance, may they roast in hell. 49 Likes 3 Shares

Two Python dancers on their way to meet their maker!



When you people see unarmed IPOB, your red eye will show and you will call the DJ to play a tune for the Python to dance to





Now you have met armed Herdsmen, come and dance to Python tune lets see!



Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government 93 Likes 5 Shares

You can imagine!!! People who are attacking and killing Nigerian soldiers are mere criminals while people who are singing and dancing with flags are designated terrorists. It will never be well with Nigeria until we stop the injustice and inequity that has been enthroned in this nation. Nigeria is cursed 34 Likes 3 Shares

Attack on Military convoy? People protecting the country, not even safe? Whiich kkain country be this?

No good. No good at all.

What kind of country is this? 3 Likes

Dullar-dinho's henchmen are turning their guns on each on each other. They're too dumb to know that they are serving the same boss.



The same soldiers who are forming invincibility against unarmed Pro Biafra activists are being slaughtered like fowls by Dullar-dinho's "non terrorist" brethren. See irony.



I wonder what excuses the media cows will use to explain this latest evidence of their master's stupidity. 24 Likes

Police should handle the matter since it is not a serious matter. It's just a case of "common criminals" killing two pythons. It's not a big deal 16 Likes 4 Shares

Should I be nervous



No

Which type of Herdmen? Kanuri or Bororo? According to Reno Omockery there is a difference.



Anyway, so what are the chances of the federal government declaring a Python dance or Gorilla creepwalk military operation in this part of the North? 1 Like













Do you still need another explanation of a ZOO??









They should rest anyhow abeg Do you still need another explanation of a ZOO??They should rest anyhow abeg 2 Likes

Aiye oh 1 Like

HOW WILL THE UNARMED PEOPLE OF NIGERIA DEFEND THEMSELVES FROM FULANI HERDSMEN THAT ARE WELL ARMED TO MOUNT ATTACK ON THE ARMY, BOKO HARAM STYLE?



I AM TALKING ABOUT THE SCHOOL TEACHER ON HIS/HER WAY TO SCHOOL. THE SCHOOL CHILDREN ON THEIR WAY TO SCHOOL. THE PREGNANT WOMEN ON THEIR WAY TO THE MARKET.



THE FARMERS, THOSE FETCHING WOOD AND FETCHING WATER?





SINCE BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT, LIFE BECAME A HELL OF A ALOT CHEAPER AND EVERY COMMODITY BECAME A HELL OF A LOT MORE EXPENSIVE.



5 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari!

SAI BARBER

The only reason Buhari continue to maintain these herdsmen are not terrorist is because Buhari has always been one of the hawks in the Fulani herdsmen think thank called Miyetti Allah .. Under the ill fated Buhari regime we have seen Fulani Herdsmen wage war on innocent Nigerians, travellers , farmers , FRSC, Police and of recent the Nigerian Army ...A war of attrition is clearly being waged on the Nigerian state and nobody isbsaying anything because the body language of the herdsmen 5th columnist planted on Aso Rock does not approve so...God help Nigeroa 4 Likes

They wear fake bullet proof... 3 Likes

What! So Fulani herdsmen killed military troops? It is now a full scale war.

Where are the arrested Fulanis?

and no Fulani herdsmen

The last time I saw buhari

He was smelling blood blood 5 Likes

Fulani herdsmen opened fire on soldiers? This country becoming too unsafe to live in 3 Likes

Someone's Fada Just Gone like DAT, Becos Buhari d Goat Ijiat Won't done needdul 1 Like