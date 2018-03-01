₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by CastedDude: 8:55pm
Troops of 3 Division Garrison Jos Plateau State arrested 7 suspects and recovered weapons in the clash between Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki Village few days ago. The troops responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals.
As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy. 2 soldiers paid the supreme price. 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.
While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village and many civilians were wounded. 2 other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services. They are stable.
Weapons recovered include one Ak 47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special and One locally made single barrel loaded with 15 rounds.
The troops later intensified patrol within the general area to forestall further break down of law and other.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-kill-soldier-after-attack-in-rafiki-village.html
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by CastedDude: 8:55pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Osama10(m): 8:58pm
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by kapelvej: 8:58pm
Rip. This is what some people were saying. How can a responsible military be celebrating victory over unarmed civilians all in the name of Python dance
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by chloride6: 9:02pm
Mynd4
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by kcjazzy: 9:04pm
Stupid country
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by limeta(f): 9:04pm
So whats the meaning of this
Buhari foot soldier can shoot better than zoo army
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by saaron: 9:05pm
If the soldiers were part of Python Dance, may they roast in hell.
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by gidgiddy: 9:05pm
Two Python dancers on their way to meet their maker!
When you people see unarmed IPOB, your red eye will show and you will call the DJ to play a tune for the Python to dance to
Now you have met armed Herdsmen, come and dance to Python tune lets see!
Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Vinstel: 9:09pm
You can imagine!!! People who are attacking and killing Nigerian soldiers are mere criminals while people who are singing and dancing with flags are designated terrorists. It will never be well with Nigeria until we stop the injustice and inequity that has been enthroned in this nation. Nigeria is cursed
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Abjay97(m): 9:11pm
Attack on Military convoy? People protecting the country, not even safe? Whiich kkain country be this?
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by ameri9ja: 9:12pm
No good. No good at all.
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by fukDpolice: 9:15pm
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Abjay97(m): 9:35pm
What kind of country is this?
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by HajimeSaito(m): 9:41pm
Dullar-dinho's henchmen are turning their guns on each on each other. They're too dumb to know that they are serving the same boss.
The same soldiers who are forming invincibility against unarmed Pro Biafra activists are being slaughtered like fowls by Dullar-dinho's "non terrorist" brethren. See irony.
I wonder what excuses the media cows will use to explain this latest evidence of their master's stupidity.
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by elgramz: 9:48pm
Police should handle the matter since it is not a serious matter. It's just a case of "common criminals" killing two pythons. It's not a big deal
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Homeboiy: 9:55pm
Should I be nervous
No
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:56pm
Which type of Herdmen? Kanuri or Bororo? According to Reno Omockery there is a difference.
Anyway, so what are the chances of the federal government declaring a Python dance or Gorilla creepwalk military operation in this part of the North?
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:56pm
Do you still need another explanation of a ZOO??
They should rest anyhow abeg
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Oyebee91(m): 9:57pm
Aiye oh
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by hammer6F: 9:58pm
HOW WILL THE UNARMED PEOPLE OF NIGERIA DEFEND THEMSELVES FROM FULANI HERDSMEN THAT ARE WELL ARMED TO MOUNT ATTACK ON THE ARMY, BOKO HARAM STYLE?
I AM TALKING ABOUT THE SCHOOL TEACHER ON HIS/HER WAY TO SCHOOL. THE SCHOOL CHILDREN ON THEIR WAY TO SCHOOL. THE PREGNANT WOMEN ON THEIR WAY TO THE MARKET.
THE FARMERS, THOSE FETCHING WOOD AND FETCHING WATER?
SINCE BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT, LIFE BECAME A HELL OF A ALOT CHEAPER AND EVERY COMMODITY BECAME A HELL OF A LOT MORE EXPENSIVE.
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by seankay(m): 9:58pm
Buhari!
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by FRESHG(m): 9:58pm
SAI BARBER
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by FarahAideed: 9:58pm
The only reason Buhari continue to maintain these herdsmen are not terrorist is because Buhari has always been one of the hawks in the Fulani herdsmen think thank called Miyetti Allah .. Under the ill fated Buhari regime we have seen Fulani Herdsmen wage war on innocent Nigerians, travellers , farmers , FRSC, Police and of recent the Nigerian Army ...A war of attrition is clearly being waged on the Nigerian state and nobody isbsaying anything because the body language of the herdsmen 5th columnist planted on Aso Rock does not approve so...God help Nigeroa
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by ucheHapers(m): 9:58pm
They wear fake bullet proof...
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Decryptor(m): 9:58pm
What! So Fulani herdsmen killed military troops? It is now a full scale war.
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by Nwodosis(m): 9:58pm
Where are the arrested Fulanis?
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by goodnews777: 9:59pm
and no Fulani herdsmen
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by LastSurvivor11: 9:59pm
The last time I saw buhari
He was smelling blood blood
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by tosyne2much(m): 9:59pm
Fulani herdsmen opened fire on soldiers? This country becoming too unsafe to live in
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by SadiqBabaSani: 9:59pm
Someone's Fada Just Gone like DAT, Becos Buhari d Goat Ijiat Won't done needdul
Re: Soldiers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Jos, Military Convoy Attacked (Graphic) by ZombieTAMER: 9:59pm
That's something new
Buhari remains a terrorist
All his supporters are worse than Ebola
