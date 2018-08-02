₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,948 members, 4,073,414 topics. Date: Friday, 09 February 2018 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo (20065 Views)
|Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by PrettyCrystal: 8:10pm On Feb 08
Suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Saki Unit in Oyo State Police Command. It was reported that the SARS boss, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, was killed on Tuesday night.
He was said to have been macheted to death by the Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.
A detective investigator with the Nigeria Police Force in Oyo state, Dhammy Rehob, shared a picture of the officer before his untimely demise.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/sars-officer-in-charge-killed-by-fulani-herdsmen-in-oyo-state.html
1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Khd95(m): 8:14pm On Feb 08
na comment I come read
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by AbuEzeFemi(m): 8:16pm On Feb 08
rest in peace
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by ojun50(m): 8:16pm On Feb 08
End SARS, end Fulani Herdsmen nd end Apc befor 2019
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Omeokachie: 8:36pm On Feb 08
The 'officer' no get name?
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by DocHMD: 8:39pm On Feb 08
Good riddance to the lawless bastard of the lawless organization called Special Armed Robbers Squad. They are full of thieves, kidnappers, drunks, urchins and murderers.
21 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by FarahAideed: 8:40pm On Feb 08
Just imagine what would have happened if IPOB killed a whole SARS commander ? Just close your eyes and Imagine
92 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by dlondonbadboy: 8:42pm On Feb 08
Ngeneukwuewu...Say something!
Tell Buhari that it shall never be well with him...
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by BeardedMeat: 8:43pm On Feb 08
FarahAideed:I can only imagine buharis blood pressure shooting up and bursting an artery if such happens.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by dlondonbadboy: 8:43pm On Feb 08
FarahAideed:
I can't even imagine it...Maybe Abia would not be in the map of Nigeria again...
Buhari is evil..He would cry out of AsoRock..
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Desyner: 8:45pm On Feb 08
The painful part of this whole herdsmen thing is BH will infiltrate it and advance their blood-thirst adventure but Buhari won't want anything that can affect his rating among his people. How can true herdsmen with cow just disappear like that? Cows aren't that fast.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by abouzaid: 8:47pm On Feb 08
Nigeria is a zoo with SARS and Fulani herdsmen being among the most ruthless animals in it.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Evablizin(f): 8:48pm On Feb 08
ojun50:Seconded.
#ENDBUHARI#
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by dollytino4real(f): 8:48pm On Feb 08
FarahAideed:my eyes are close stil imagining
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by dollytino4real(f): 8:51pm On Feb 08
is it sars or na sacks
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by mallam2016: 8:55pm On Feb 08
How is it possible that a police officer on operations is killed with a macheque?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Balkan(m): 9:00pm On Feb 08
This man no get Name?
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by benben1000: 9:01pm On Feb 08
Afonjas just keep quiet.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by vicoloni(m): 9:41pm On Feb 08
I see terrible things ahead....
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Donpresh95(m): 9:41pm On Feb 08
HAS THE COMMUNAL CLASH REACHED THE POLICE CAMP. I DON'T GET. I THOUGHT IGP SAID IT IS NOT HERDSMEN. GOOD MORNING AND RIP MR POLICEMAN
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by free2ryhme: 9:42pm On Feb 08
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by nairavsdollars(f): 9:42pm On Feb 08
Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo is not Ortom ooo. He will finish them all
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by AishaBuhari: 9:43pm On Feb 08
Ok
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by TheKingIsHere: 9:45pm On Feb 08
This country just tire me.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Ayodejioak(m): 9:46pm On Feb 08
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by la1(m): 9:47pm On Feb 08
That is not a SARS uniform of the NPF,
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by helphelp: 9:47pm On Feb 08
Sad still
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by pat077: 9:48pm On Feb 08
Na yahoo Boys Sars Shabi threaten
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Ejiphill09(m): 9:49pm On Feb 08
When people meant to give us protection are been slaughtered.
God please who did we as a country Nigeria offend let's go and ask for forgiveness.
From BOKOHARAM to BUHARI and now FULANI HERDSMEN in just one country.
BUHARI IS A TERRORIST.
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Iphone5: 9:52pm On Feb 08
See as the Weyrey be
Go rot in hell
NÓ pity for any Policeman
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo by Aspiregreat: 9:55pm On Feb 08
RIP. Your courage to stop nuisances from committing crimes will for ever be remembered. sleep on .
Lagos State Jails 6 Motorists For Buying Goods In Traffic / Man Beats Wife To Death Over N500 In Lagos / ALUU4: Dismissed Sergeant Faces Prosecution
Viewing this topic: Opoki(m), Ide4u(m), ultrazone(m), MyzDee(f), bolex04(m), omenpetrol, deeprinz(m), wanakak, martinoh(m), Melkizedeck, omoalaro, Albedo27(m), oglalasioux(m), Awoo88, Omonorsemen, plamonee and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31