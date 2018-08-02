Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The SARS Officer Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo (20065 Views)

He was said to have been macheted to death by the Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.



A detective investigator with the Nigeria Police Force in Oyo state, Dhammy Rehob, shared a picture of the officer before his untimely demise.



na comment I come read 1 Like

rest in peace 3 Likes

End SARS, end Fulani Herdsmen nd end Apc befor 2019 61 Likes 3 Shares

The 'officer' no get name? 4 Likes

Good riddance to the lawless bastard of the lawless organization called Special Armed Robbers Squad. They are full of thieves, kidnappers, drunks, urchins and murderers. 21 Likes

Just imagine what would have happened if IPOB killed a whole SARS commander ? Just close your eyes and Imagine 92 Likes 11 Shares

Ngeneukwuewu...Say something!



Tell Buhari that it shall never be well with him... 19 Likes 2 Shares

I can only imagine buharis blood pressure shooting up and bursting an artery if such happens.

Just imagine what would have happened if IPOB killed a whole SARS commander ? Just close your eyes and Imagine

I can't even imagine it...Maybe Abia would not be in the map of Nigeria again...



Buhari is evil..He would cry out of AsoRock..

The painful part of this whole herdsmen thing is BH will infiltrate it and advance their blood-thirst adventure but Buhari won't want anything that can affect his rating among his people. How can true herdsmen with cow just disappear like that? Cows aren't that fast. 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a zoo with SARS and Fulani herdsmen being among the most ruthless animals in it. 7 Likes 1 Share

Seconded.



#ENDBUHARI#

my eyes are close stil imagining

is it sars or na sacks

How is it possible that a police officer on operations is killed with a macheque? 2 Likes

This man no get Name?

Afonjas just keep quiet. 3 Likes

I see terrible things ahead....

HAS THE COMMUNAL CLASH REACHED THE POLICE CAMP. I DON'T GET. I THOUGHT IGP SAID IT IS NOT HERDSMEN. GOOD MORNING AND RIP MR POLICEMAN 3 Likes

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo is not Ortom ooo. He will finish them all 2 Likes



Ok 3 Likes

This country just tire me. 1 Like

That is not a SARS uniform of the NPF,

Sad still

Na yahoo Boys Sars Shabi threaten 2 Likes

When people meant to give us protection are been slaughtered.



God please who did we as a country Nigeria offend let's go and ask for forgiveness.



From BOKOHARAM to BUHARI and now FULANI HERDSMEN in just one country.





BUHARI IS A TERRORIST. 6 Likes





Go rot in hell



NÓ pity for any Policeman See as the Weyrey beGo rot in hellNÓ pity for any Policeman 2 Likes