|Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by LesbianBoy(m): 9:19pm
Stoke City Footballer wishes temi otedola a happy birthday on instagram.
He wrote...... "Temi Temi Turner happy birthday Big Head" #MoreLife
For those that maybe wondering wetin concern the two of them or is she now cheating on Mr eazi......Maybe it has to do with the fact that saido berahino played with her elder sister DJ cuppy ex boyfriend Victor Anichebe at west brom
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by swiz123(m): 9:23pm
Whatever the otedolas had touched never remained the same. From eazi to anichebe.
Dj cuppy's boyfriend is an exception because he is already a nonentity,just like cuppy herself,in her djeering career is of course.
Berahino!, your situation is bad already, i can't imagine it going worse
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Abjay97(m): 9:23pm
Op your username is bad.. Not mature of you
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by FarahAideed: 9:24pm
I don't thinks a good thing for any of these European footballers to be calling your girlfriend " hey bighead"
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Zonacom(m): 9:26pm
This Otedola family are always in the news why
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by LesbianBoy(m): 9:26pm
FarahAideed:
The ladies don't find it offence because the guys in question is chopping thousands of pounds. Make poor man try am...insult straight!
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by FarahAideed: 9:28pm
LesbianBoy:
Hey bighead is actually a mating move , it means he wants to knack her and he just might
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by emeijeh(m): 9:46pm
She applied make up on her breasts or what?
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by jayson87: 9:47pm
Sincerely Nobody ugly... na money no dey
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by MrHistorian: 10:04pm
For now,I haven't seen any thread about her BF(Mr Eazi) wishing her a happy birthday.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by neezar: 10:04pm
Berainho still dey ball ??
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:04pm
js
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Gangster1ms: 10:05pm
The sadio i know is sadio mane
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by soberdrunk(m): 10:05pm
If i was Mr Eazi I'd be worried, once a man is getting this friendly with your woman and he isn't gay, it is either 'they have chopped to the level that they now see each other as hommies' or "he is just playing the 'cool friend' role and waiting patiently for the opportunity to strike"
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by IME1: 10:05pm
Ok
When Seun said make we dey place advert no body gree
Now now, all the news we dey read na people dey pay them trend
If no be e-money courtesy of ...
It's Dj cuppy, sister and father
Or snake
Or car matter (whether the greater % of NL have cars oh) courtesy of ...
Or LRU with their retouched, washing setting pictures
Or
Or
Or bbn (no this one na sure sponsorship na)
Or Dino Melaye
Or Eko
Or ...
Infact,with all our complain no change of the workings of our mods, so it's
My submission and conclusion that...
Man must be paid, pay, and you trend, your topic hits fp and has bonus of having 2 to topics on the fp!
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Pidginwhisper: 10:06pm
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Ichel: 10:07pm
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by miqos02(m): 10:07pm
Big head
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Pidginwhisper: 10:07pm
swiz123:
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:09pm
Ok. All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by colossus91(m): 10:10pm
FarahAideed:oh he willl
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by BuhariSelf(m): 10:12pm
Dis Guy Still Be Footballer Ni, He Never Dey Sell Onions For Market.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by delikay4luv: 10:14pm
Hahaha, is he not the Stoke city striker that haven't score for like 2 years now?
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by yeyerolling: 10:16pm
wetin dey her bress
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by simijimi: 10:22pm
Berahino were don play up to 3years now no goal....u wan go score woman.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by cyberhike(m): 10:22pm
swiz123:
bro its bad o.. I learnt the last time he scored a goal was in 2016..
a striker o.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by dexiouz(m): 10:25pm
FarahAideed:That is if he hasn't.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Inspire01: 10:28pm
emeijeh:My guy i think say na only me see am oh
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Immanueladebol(m): 10:30pm
swiz123:This is savagery!
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:33pm
something is fishy
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by Daboomb: 10:37pm
emeijeh:
Ashawo nor be work o...Na management o.
|Re: Saido Berahino Wishes Temi Otedola Happy Birthday On Instagram by ZombieTAMER: 11:01pm
How is this news...
Is saido Messi?
