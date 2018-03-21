₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:50am
So chinedu ikedieze a.k.a Aki posted a photo on his instagram page of himself and his acting partner Osita Iheme a.k.a Paw Paw with a message......
"Happy Birthday to my 'Twinnie' #osita may God bless ur new age"
A quick look at the comment section sees fans and Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling also wishing "Paw Paw" a happy birthday
I had to click on the handle and surprisingly it was Raheem Sterling's verified instagram handle. Wetin concern Raheem Sterling with aki and pawpaw bikonu? Don't tell me he watches our movies o
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by VonTrapp: 10:08am
Small man with big pockets
1 Like
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:27am
LesbianBoy
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:30am
Tamarapetty:
Petty Tamara
Why are you not as active as before on nairaland?
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Gisthoodng(m): 10:37am
Wow he knows them....
Level to level
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:40am
LesbianBoy:I'am, you just left me
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by nnadychuks(m): 10:55am
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by joystickextend1(m): 11:27am
okay...
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Teewhy2: 11:28am
good one. Nigeria has good human capital in all aspect of life that are marketable all over the world which can bring more forex but the main problem is that majority lacks the exposure and further training to brighten their chances.
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by xxxsooner34: 11:29am
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by miqos02(m): 11:29am
Seen
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by lipodu: 11:31am
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Auxiliary(m): 11:31am
See famzing
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 11:31am
Happy Birthday Umunne anyi.
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Babalawosisfake: 11:32am
great
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by nonix22(m): 11:32am
this Sterling needs to work on his running posture.
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by demo4ril97(m): 11:33am
I want to also be celebrated all over the world oh Lord
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by Lizilicious(f): 11:33am
Raheem Sterling...my crush that year
|Re: Raheem Sterling Wishes Osita Iheme A Happy Birthday On Instagram (photos) by blesskewe(f): 11:33am
xxxsooner34:this one don come again
