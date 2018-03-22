₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by bidemz(m): 10:32pm On Mar 20
1.Kendrick Lamar ft The Weekend--Pray for me
2.Burna Boy--Gba
3.Kranium ft Tydollarsign,Wizkid--Can't Believe
4.Kiss daniel--4dayz
5.Harrysongs-- Happiness
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by sirgalahad26(m): 10:51pm On Mar 20
jhene aiko ft swae lee-sativa,
jhene aiko ft drake-july,
alessia cara-scars to your beautiful,
davido-flora my flawa,
temmie ovwasa-bamidele,
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by sammytune(m): 11:25pm On Mar 20
1. God's plan _ drake 2. 5star _ li Wayne and nicki minaj 3. I change it _ Lil Wayne and nicki minaj 4. Apami _ lil kesh 5. OMO ologo_olamide
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by sammytune(m): 11:26pm On Mar 20
1. God's plan _ drake
2. 5star _ li Wayne and nicki minaj
3. I change it _ Lil Wayne and nicki minaj
4. Apami _ lil kesh
5. OMO ologo_olamide
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Obainoneandonly(m): 3:52pm On Mar 21
1 olamide- owo blow 2 big shaq- mans not hot 3 umu obiligbo- uba si Na chi 4 pericoma okoye- omenana nese okwu 5 dmx- slippin
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by itchie: 9:38pm On Mar 21
Ladipoe --Are u down
Reekado banks -- like
Kiss Daniel -- No do
Tekno -- Your love
Orezi -- Whine for daddy
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by bidexolumanish(m): 11:21pm On Mar 21
rkelly-Happy people
rkelly -Marching band
2pac-better days
whitney houston-i look to you
Adekunle Gold-IRE
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Biglittlelois(f): 8:57pm
1) This i promise you- NSYNC
2) Like you- Tatiana
3) Redeemer, Savior, Friend- Women of Faith
4) Best thing i never had- Beyonce
5) Circle of life - Lion King
I listen to musics that connects to the inner me
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by GreenMavro: 8:57pm
1. Dapchi _ by APC
2. Putin congratulations_ by Donald Truml
3. ceecee_ By Tobi
4. Serbia _ By Super Eagles
5. Snake_ Lalasticalala
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by marttol: 8:57pm
Oluwa otobi - TOPE ALABI
Omije oju MI-ECWA CHOIR
spirit pray -ELIJAH OYELADE
oruko titun -TOPE ALABI
WORTHY IS THE LAMB...
Spirit - R KELLY
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Sarang: 8:57pm
Hello guys!
All of me-John Legend
Yesterday-Leona Lewis
My hands-Leona Lewis
Happened to us-Jessica Maulboy
How do I breath-Mario
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Warlord3000(m): 8:57pm
hmmm.
50cent. ft Joe... POWER SOUNDTRACK (BIG RICH TOWN)..
Hillsong- Glorious Ruins
Usher. ...You got it bad
Nickelback.... HERO
Bruno Mars.... The lazy song
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Liftedhands: 8:57pm
Only 5?
Oliver De coque- ibiri kam biri.
Onyeka onwenu - iyogogo
7stars - Igbo old skool
Mike Ejeagha- onye ori utaba.
Dan maraya jos- you me everybody.
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Viking007(m): 8:57pm
Ladipoe - Are u down
Future - Mask off
Israel Strong- Bigger than yesterday.
Enya - only time.
Seal - Do you ever.
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by utenwuson: 8:58pm
1.Tony tetula...hit my car
2. psquare... bizy body
3.sample...Ekwe
4.danjo driver... swoo
5edress Abdulkarim...jaga jaga
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by helinues: 8:58pm
Maroon 5- Wait
Kygo ft Selena Gomes - It aint here
clean bandit ft Zara Larsson- Symphony
Eminem ft Ed Sheeran- River
Gilard ft Omer millo- Angel Uriel
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Gpik79: 8:58pm
1- Blocboy ft Drake - Look Alive
2- Kendrick Lamar ft Zacari - Love
3- Drake - God's Plan
4- PnB Rock - Face
5- Young MA - Self Made
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Essentials1(m): 8:58pm
SIA
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by S3ttingz: 8:58pm
1. Standard by rekado bank
2. Lonely by Akon
3. Send down the rain by majek fashek
4. Halo by Beyonce
5. If I were a boy by Beyonce
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:59pm
Kiss Daniels: YEBA......repeat on and on and on.........
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Readwarn(m): 8:59pm
MI ft Chillz- Sunset
Nonso Amadi- Tonight
Post Malone- Go Flex
Yung 6ix ft Dice Ailes- No Favors
2face- Dance in the rain
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by MrMarvelous(m): 8:59pm
2face - Gaga shuffle
Sauti sol ft Patoranking - melanin
Mali music ft jhene Aiko - contradiction
Jon Bellion - guillotine
Burna boy ft Onos - smoke some weed.
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Jiang(m): 8:59pm
Simi
Simi
Simi
in fact if not because she has a boyfriend I would have married her already.
Also styl-plus, all them song just make sense die, I actually bought original cds for them songs
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by xynerise(m): 8:59pm
When its all said and done--Don Moen
I surrender--R.Kelly.
Rescue---Don Moen
Peace- R. Kelly
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by jieta: 8:59pm
g
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by Samata104(f): 9:00pm
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by jbreezy: 9:00pm
One corner
One corner
One corner
One corner
And
One corner
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by shervydman(m): 9:00pm
Black magic.....repete
Guerilla black ft Bernie man......Compton
Nathaniel bassey...... wonderful wonder
Enya......Flora's secret
Tope alabi......orun oun aiye.
|Re: List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List by tonyfrenzy: 9:01pm
...
