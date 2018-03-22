Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / List 5 Songs That Are Always On Your Replay List (5908 Views)

1.Kendrick Lamar ft The Weekend--Pray for me

2.Burna Boy--Gba

3.Kranium ft Tydollarsign,Wizkid--Can't Believe

4.Kiss daniel--4dayz

5.Harrysongs-- Happiness 9 Likes 1 Share

jhene aiko ft swae lee-sativa,



jhene aiko ft drake-july,



alessia cara-scars to your beautiful,



davido-flora my flawa,



temmie ovwasa-bamidele, 7 Likes

1 olamide- owo blow 2 big shaq- mans not hot 3 umu obiligbo- uba si Na chi 4 pericoma okoye- omenana nese okwu 5 dmx- slippin 4 Likes

Ladipoe --Are u down

Reekado banks -- like

Kiss Daniel -- No do

Tekno -- Your love

Orezi -- Whine for daddy 5 Likes

rkelly-Happy people

rkelly -Marching band

2pac-better days

whitney houston-i look to you

Adekunle Gold-IRE 24 Likes 1 Share



2) Like you- Tatiana

3) Redeemer, Savior, Friend- Women of Faith

4) Best thing i never had- Beyonce

5) Circle of life - Lion King



1) This i promise you- NSYNC
2) Like you- Tatiana
3) Redeemer, Savior, Friend- Women of Faith
4) Best thing i never had- Beyonce
5) Circle of life - Lion King

I listen to musics that connects to the inner me

Oluwa otobi - TOPE ALABI

Omije oju MI-ECWA CHOIR

spirit pray -ELIJAH OYELADE

oruko titun -TOPE ALABI

WORTHY IS THE LAMB...

Spirit - R KELLY 14 Likes





All of me-John Legend

Yesterday-Leona Lewis

My hands-Leona Lewis

Happened to us-Jessica Maulboy

All of me-John Legend
Yesterday-Leona Lewis
My hands-Leona Lewis
Happened to us-Jessica Maulboy
How do I breath-Mario









50cent. ft Joe... POWER SOUNDTRACK (BIG RICH TOWN)..





Hillsong- Glorious Ruins





Usher. ...You got it bad



Nickelback.... HERO



50cent. ft Joe... POWER SOUNDTRACK (BIG RICH TOWN)..
Hillsong- Glorious Ruins
Usher. ...You got it bad
Nickelback.... HERO
Bruno Mars.... The lazy song

Only 5?



Oliver De coque- ibiri kam biri.



Onyeka onwenu - iyogogo



7stars - Igbo old skool



Mike Ejeagha- onye ori utaba.



Dan maraya jos- you me everybody. 12 Likes

Ladipoe - Are u down



Future - Mask off



Israel Strong- Bigger than yesterday.



Enya - only time.



Seal - Do you ever.



4 Likes 1 Share

1.Tony tetula...hit my car

2. psquare... bizy body

3.sample...Ekwe

4.danjo driver... swoo

5edress Abdulkarim...jaga jaga 3 Likes 1 Share

Maroon 5- Wait

Kygo ft Selena Gomes - It aint here

clean bandit ft Zara Larsson- Symphony

Eminem ft Ed Sheeran- River

Gilard ft Omer millo- Angel Uriel 6 Likes

1- Blocboy ft Drake - Look Alive

2- Kendrick Lamar ft Zacari - Love

3- Drake - God's Plan

4- PnB Rock - Face

5- Young MA - Self Made 7 Likes

SIA



1. Standard by rekado bank

2. Lonely by Akon

3. Send down the rain by majek fashek

4. Halo by Beyonce

5. If I were a boy by Beyonce

3 Likes

Kiss Daniels: YEBA......repeat on and on and on......... 1 Like 1 Share

MI ft Chillz- Sunset

Nonso Amadi- Tonight

Post Malone- Go Flex

Yung 6ix ft Dice Ailes- No Favors

2face- Dance in the rain 7 Likes

2face - Gaga shuffle

Sauti sol ft Patoranking - melanin

Mali music ft jhene Aiko - contradiction

Jon Bellion - guillotine

Burna boy ft Onos - smoke some weed. 3 Likes





Simi



Simi





in fact if not because she has a boyfriend I would have married her already.





Simi

in fact if not because she has a boyfriend I would have married her already.

Also styl-plus, all them song just make sense die, I actually bought original cds for them songs

When its all said and done--Don Moen

I surrender--R.Kelly.

Rescue---Don Moen

Peace- R. Kelly 5 Likes

Black magic.....repete

Guerilla black ft Bernie man......Compton

Nathaniel bassey...... wonderful wonder

Enya......Flora's secret

Tope alabi......orun oun aiye. 2 Likes