|Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by Muckross1122(m): 6:23am
There was a commotion at the lekki tollgate of lagos as one danfo bus driver bashes a Lamborghini yesterday evening.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PHLQchMs6s
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/danfo-bus-bashes-lamborghini-at-lekki.html
Cc Lalasticlala
Cc OAM4J
Cc Mynd44
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by xreal: 6:27am
I see police at the scene.
The danfo man will be guilty automatically.
In Nigeria, the rich are always innocent.
4 Likes
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by FortifiedCity: 6:28am
The danfo driver don buy market
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by SHEAU(m): 6:29am
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by DannyJ19(m): 6:35am
Gbese re o..
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by agederimns: 6:42am
hahahaha... Trouble
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by funsho75(m): 6:43am
Hh
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by SirHouloo(m): 6:43am
And the guy stayed.
As soon as e happen, he no suppose even argue who dey at fault first... Na to just disappear.
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by inoki247: 6:44am
The Lord is your strength....
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by Babalawosisfake: 6:44am
mean while the great babalawos of nairaland has been busted as fake. check my last topic.
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by Annabel332: 6:44am
that sound bad
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by ibkgab001: 6:45am
Trouble
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by Aldebaran(m): 6:45am
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by bigboss80s(m): 6:45am
xreal:
Get a brain.
It's clear from the video that the Danfo guy is wrong.
And everybody knows how these madmen called danfo drivers behave.
There's no way the Lambo guy will get any money out of that guy. He will just have to cut his losses and move on. Too bad
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by DSDLIVEREPORT: 6:45am
If the driver of the Ferrari is not parked and the danfo just came to hit him them both drivers are foolish.
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by yeyeboi(m): 6:45am
Village people don finally locate the danfo driver
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by mysteriousman(m): 6:45am
I sympathies with the Danfo driver the trouble he is entering is out of this world
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by iykecicero: 6:45am
xreal:
Say what you know - as if you don’t know how these reckless Danfo drivers run around and bash people’s vehicles in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by SamuelTurner(m): 6:45am
Justify the rich and blame the poor.
.
.
.
.
.[right][/right]nigeria is a poo hole
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by tilesworld1: 6:45am
Bad market
Meanwhile
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by Hotzone(m): 6:45am
Ferrari owner can fix and buy another danfo for the poor driver who only was on car hire!!!!!
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by oka4ugoo: 6:46am
Just see as oduduwa just dey shout ah! ah! Upndan
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by oladayo63(m): 6:46am
H
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by elmagnifico411(m): 6:46am
Na so the bus driver life spoil oh!! Chai! Chai!! Chai!!!
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by owomida1: 6:46am
China Ferrari.
No be wrap dem dey wrap chinese cars these days?
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by sameereinstein: 6:47am
I'm feeling sorry for the "danfo" driver because he'll be convicted guilty with or without evidence to support it...I pity d owner of dat Ferrari coz of the unexpected expenses he'll have to make
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by webincomeplus(m): 6:47am
Gbese repete
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by nairavsdollars(f): 6:47am
And so what? They are both vehicles. Why are you all forming as if the Danfo is a piece of metal?
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by godofuck231: 6:47am
Bumper with sensors alone like 2 million, lol
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by jy2kbeyond(m): 6:48am
Many Ifs will go through the driver's mind? How about if i wait a second and allow the Lamborghini carry him wahala go? How about if i no work today? How about if this bus no start in the morning?
Reality check...this one na big gbese
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by ibkgab001: 6:48am
xreal:
Once you hit a car from back ... you are definitely guilty according to World Standard not only in Nigeria or Africa except the Danfo man have insurance he won't go unpunished
|Re: Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) by joshmoy(m): 6:48am
