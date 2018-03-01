Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Danfo Bus Bashes A Ferrari At Lekki Tollgate (video) (1614 Views)

Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PHLQchMs6s



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/danfo-bus-bashes-lamborghini-at-lekki.html



I see police at the scene.





The danfo man will be guilty automatically.

In Nigeria, the rich are always innocent. 4 Likes

The danfo driver don buy market







Gbese re o.. Gbese re o..

hahahaha... Trouble









And the guy stayed.

As soon as e happen, he no suppose even argue who dey at fault first... Na to just disappear.

The Lord is your strength....

that sound bad

Trouble

Get a brain.



It's clear from the video that the Danfo guy is wrong.

And everybody knows how these madmen called danfo drivers behave.



There's no way the Lambo guy will get any money out of that guy. He will just have to cut his losses and move on. Too bad Get a brain.It's clear from the video that the Danfo guy is wrong.And everybody knows how these madmen called danfo drivers behave.There's no way the Lambo guy will get any money out of that guy. He will just have to cut his losses and move on. Too bad

If the driver of the Ferrari is not parked and the danfo just came to hit him them both drivers are foolish.

Village people don finally locate the danfo driver

I sympathies with the Danfo driver the trouble he is entering is out of this world

Say what you know - as if you don’t know how these reckless Danfo drivers run around and bash people’s vehicles in Nigeria. Say what you know - as if you don’t know how these reckless Danfo drivers run around and bash people’s vehicles in Nigeria. 1 Like

Justify the rich and blame the poor.

Bad market

Meanwhile

Ferrari owner can fix and buy another danfo for the poor driver who only was on car hire!!!!!

Just see as oduduwa just dey shout ah! ah! Upndan

Na so the bus driver life spoil oh!! Chai! Chai!! Chai!!!

China Ferrari.



No be wrap dem dey wrap chinese cars these days?

I'm feeling sorry for the "danfo" driver because he'll be convicted guilty with or without evidence to support it...I pity d owner of dat Ferrari coz of the unexpected expenses he'll have to make

Gbese repete

And so what? They are both vehicles. Why are you all forming as if the Danfo is a piece of metal?

Bumper with sensors alone like 2 million, lol





Reality check...this one na big gbese Many Ifs will go through the driver's mind? How about if i wait a second and allow the Lamborghini carry him wahala go? How about if i no work today? How about if this bus no start in the morning?Reality check...this one na big gbese

Once you hit a car from back ... you are definitely guilty according to World Standard not only in Nigeria or Africa except the Danfo man have insurance he won't go unpunished Once you hit a car from back ... you are definitely guilty according to World Standard not only in Nigeria or Africa except the Danfo man have insurance he won't go unpunished