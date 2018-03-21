₦airaland Forum

"I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:29am
Afeez Hanafi




The police in Lagos have arrested the owner of Collabor Hotel , an inn on Ige Street in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state , for allegedly hosting underage sex workers in the facility .

The owner of the hotel, John Okon, was apprehended along with the hotel manager, Emmanuel Thomas . Their alleged accomplice , Monica Ita , was said to be at large.

PUNCH Metro learnt that operatives of the Federal Special Anti - Robbery Squad , acting on intelligence, busted the hotel on Saturday , March 10, 2018 , and caught a 15 - year -old primary school leaver allegedly engaging in prostitution .

The girl was said to have been brought from her village in the eastern part of the country by Ita a few weeks ago on the pretext that she (Ita ) would get her a good job .

Our correspondent gathered that one Destiny Bassey , 19 , and 18- year - old Bright Effiong , who was said to have been at the inn for three years, were also picked up by the operatives .

During a parade on Tuesday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja , the hotel operators admitted to providing service for the sex workers , except the 15- year - old girl .

The hotel manager, Thomas , said , “ It is true that we provide rooms for sex workers where men visit them . We collect N 5 , 000 from them (the sex workers ) every week . We don’ t give them out to men; they bring their customers themselves . ”

The 15 - year - old told PUNCH Metro that Ita persuaded her to come to Lagos when she ( Ita ) saw her playing around the village .

She said , “I finished from primary school two years ago , but I could not continue my study because my parents died . Aunty Monica (Ita ) came to the village and asked me to follow her to Abuja . She said she would get me a good job .

“ Some days after I got to Lagos , she took me to the hotel to do prostitution . I had yet to get a room when the police came to pick us . ”

Bold and unabashed , Bassey , who gave her age as 25, said she slept with five men per day and collected N 2 , 000 from each of her customers .
The Imo State indigene added that joblessness pushed her to the act .

She said , “Nobody forced me into prostitution . I have been hustling at the hotel for some years now . I send part of the money I make to my relatives in the village for the upkeep of my child . I don’ t have parents and my husband is dead .

“ I sleep with five men every day, so I make as much as N 10, 000 . I pay the hotel N 5 , 000 every week . I wanted to save enough money for my education . ”

Effiong, an indigene of Calabar , Cross River State, also said she went to bed with five men daily , adding that some of her customers paid N 1 , 000 .

“ I came to the hotel last year and paid N 3 , 000 per week for a room. I did only one round with each customer , ” she added .

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Edgal Imohimi , said the command swung into action following a tip - off that a syndicate was running a prostitution ring .

“ A team of FSARS operatives stormed Collabor Hotel and arrested a 15- year - old girl . She confessed that she was brought to the hotel some weeks ago by one Monica Ita . The coordinators of the prostitution ring , Emmanuel Thomas and John Okon , were also arrested .

The case will be charged to court at the completion of investigation , ” the CP added.



http://punchng.com/i-sleep-with-five-men-per-day-sex-worker/

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:31am
Too many oceans flowing into one delta.
How messy it will be

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Homeboiy: 6:47am
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:55am
This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good
Any which way sha

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Fadiga24(m): 6:57am
An average sex worker sleeps with 5 men a day shior
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by donstan18(m): 7:00am
Very poor. A sex worker sleeping with 5 men per day, that's prolly poor because most of non-virgin ladies fvcks 2-4 times everyday in the excuse of "He's my boyfriend".

I just hate lazy workers, i detest them.

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by swiz123(m): 7:14am
Underage prostitution shouldn't be banned. As long as they weren't forced.

Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body.
Homeboiy:
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu

As for you, advice your sister to join this profession. Heck! If your momma ain't too old, advice her too.

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by comshots(m): 7:16am
Why Monica no carry her daughter or sisters do prostitution?
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:17am
MhizzAJ:
This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good
Any which way sha

grin Your comments sha. Morning cheesy

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by don4real18(m): 7:25am
Homeboiy:
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu
Read again and comprehend... 5k is rent paid for a week

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 7:28am
swiz123:
Underage prostitution shouldn't be banned. As long as they weren't forced.

Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body.

Will you also sound this to your younger ones that are under aged.

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:


grin Your comments sha. Morning cheesy

What happened angry

Good morning
Hope you didn't see me in your dream
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:33am
MhizzAJ:


What happened angry

Good morning
Hope you didn't see me in your dream


cheesy What if I did?

Anyway how was your night? We are friends now smiley
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Adekunlemoyo: 7:34am
Homeboiy:
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu
....Probably,sounding to make d job so lucrative to judge beside those one ar dey see no pass ashawo #500,least #700...minus accommodation..hope u re do ur calculation now n wot do u get?..meagre!
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36am
donstan18:
Very poor. A sex worker sleeping with 5 men per day, that's prolly poor because most of non-virgin ladies fvcks 2-4 times everyday in the excuse of "He's my boyfriend".

I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understand

At least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a month

Those non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poor

If you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by xynerise(m): 7:36am
MhizzAJ:
This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good
Any which way sha

"Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial? grin

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:38am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:


cheesy What if I did?

Anyway how was your night? We are friends now smiley

We can't be friends nah
You are my enemy here and you know that cheesy
My night was fine
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by donstan18(m): 7:38am
MhizzAJ:


I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understand

At least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a month

Those non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poor

If you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers

There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.

They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.

@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.

They should utilize their time and make more cheesy

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:39am
xynerise:


"Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial? grin

I don pass that level jare
Those ones still day local league

I work for my money with my brains not my body
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 7:41am
How can somebody answering Bassey be an indigene of Imo state?
Why rubbing IMO into it?
Junk journalism

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Kendzyma: 7:43am
Homeboiy:
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu
you be correct olodo,its

25000*7=175000

175000*4=700000den

700000 * 12

thats 8400000/year and not the sh*t u calculated above

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:53am
MhizzAJ:


We can't be friends nah
You are my enemy here and you know that cheesy
My night was fine

Good to know smiley

Just know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universe wink)

Have a good day
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by ObaOloye: 7:55am
Homeboiy:
5men a day x 5000=25000

25000x7 days=175000

175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000

Jesu


Oga.... Which primary school you go Cos this your mathematics na ogbonge mathematics..

Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:56am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:


Good to know smiley

Just know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universe wink)

Have a good day

Lol
Stay safe
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:58am
donstan18:


There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.

They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.

@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.

They should utilize their time and make more cheesy

cheesy
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by xynerise(m): 8:00am
MhizzAJ:


I don pass that level jare
Those ones still day local league

I work for my money with my brains not my body

Thats good...but you always applaud those girls that use their body to earn a living...or were you being sarcastic?
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by miqos02(m): 8:01am
Chai
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by conconterresa: 8:01am
hmmmm
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by victorazyvictor(m): 8:02am
You no sleep with men be that!
Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:03am
xynerise:


Thats good...but you always applaud those girls that use their body to earn a living...or were you being sarcastic?
I don't think i've ever applauded girls that use their bodies to make money cheesy

