|"I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:29am
Afeez Hanafi
http://punchng.com/i-sleep-with-five-men-per-day-sex-worker/
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:31am
Too many oceans flowing into one delta.
How messy it will be
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Homeboiy: 6:47am
5men a day x 5000=25000
25000x7 days=175000
175000 x30 days=5250000
5250000 x365days=1916250000
Jesu
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:55am
This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good
Any which way sha
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Fadiga24(m): 6:57am
An average sex worker sleeps with 5 men a day shior
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by donstan18(m): 7:00am
Very poor. A sex worker sleeping with 5 men per day, that's prolly poor because most of non-virgin ladies fvcks 2-4 times everyday in the excuse of "He's my boyfriend".
I just hate lazy workers, i detest them.
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by swiz123(m): 7:14am
Underage prostitution shouldn't be banned. As long as they weren't forced.
Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body.
Homeboiy:
As for you, advice your sister to join this profession. Heck! If your momma ain't too old, advice her too.
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by comshots(m): 7:16am
Why Monica no carry her daughter or sisters do prostitution?
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:17am
MhizzAJ:
Your comments sha. Morning
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by don4real18(m): 7:25am
Homeboiy:Read again and comprehend... 5k is rent paid for a week
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 7:28am
swiz123:Will you also sound this to your younger ones that are under aged.
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:30am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:
What happened
Good morning
Hope you didn't see me in your dream
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:33am
MhizzAJ:
What if I did?
Anyway how was your night? We are friends now
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Adekunlemoyo: 7:34am
Homeboiy:....Probably,sounding to make d job so lucrative to judge beside those one ar dey see no pass ashawo #500,least #700...minus accommodation..hope u re do ur calculation now n wot do u get?..meagre!
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:36am
donstan18:
I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understand
At least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a month
Those non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poor
If you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by xynerise(m): 7:36am
MhizzAJ:
"Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial?
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:38am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:
We can't be friends nah
You are my enemy here and you know that
My night was fine
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by donstan18(m): 7:38am
MhizzAJ:
There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.
They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.
@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.
They should utilize their time and make more
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:39am
xynerise:
I don pass that level jare
Those ones still day local league
I work for my money with my brains not my body
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Amarabae(f): 7:41am
How can somebody answering Bassey be an indigene of Imo state?
Why rubbing IMO into it?
Junk journalism
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Kendzyma: 7:43am
Homeboiy:you be correct olodo,its
25000*7=175000
175000*4=700000den
700000 * 12
thats 8400000/year and not the sh*t u calculated above
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 7:53am
MhizzAJ:
Good to know
Just know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universe )
Have a good day
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by ObaOloye: 7:55am
Homeboiy:
Oga.... Which primary school you go Cos this your mathematics na ogbonge mathematics..
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:56am
Bbbbbbbbbbbb:
Lol
Stay safe
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:58am
donstan18:
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by xynerise(m): 8:00am
MhizzAJ:
Thats good...but you always applaud those girls that use their body to earn a living...or were you being sarcastic?
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by miqos02(m): 8:01am
Chai
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by conconterresa: 8:01am
hmmmm
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by victorazyvictor(m): 8:02am
You no sleep with men be that!
|Re: "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:03am
xynerise:I don't think i've ever applauded girls that use their bodies to make money
