Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Sleep With 5 Men Daily" – Lagos Prostitute Reveals How Much She Earns (Photo) (19891 Views)

Lagos Prostitute Slashes Colleague’s Face With Razor Blade Over “Hawking Space” / Married Nigerian Woman Robbed & Raped By 5 Men In New York / "My Husband Ties Me Up And Rapes Me Daily" - Lagos Woman Opens Up (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Afeez Hanafi









The police in Lagos have arrested the owner of Collabor Hotel , an inn on Ige Street in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state , for allegedly hosting underage sex workers in the facility .



The owner of the hotel, John Okon, was apprehended along with the hotel manager, Emmanuel Thomas . Their alleged accomplice , Monica Ita , was said to be at large.



PUNCH Metro learnt that operatives of the Federal Special Anti - Robbery Squad , acting on intelligence, busted the hotel on Saturday , March 10, 2018 , and caught a 15 - year -old primary school leaver allegedly engaging in prostitution .



The girl was said to have been brought from her village in the eastern part of the country by Ita a few weeks ago on the pretext that she (Ita ) would get her a good job .



Our correspondent gathered that one Destiny Bassey , 19 , and 18- year - old Bright Effiong , who was said to have been at the inn for three years, were also picked up by the operatives .



During a parade on Tuesday at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja , the hotel operators admitted to providing service for the sex workers , except the 15- year - old girl .



The hotel manager, Thomas , said , “ It is true that we provide rooms for sex workers where men visit them . We collect N 5 , 000 from them (the sex workers ) every week . We don’ t give them out to men; they bring their customers themselves . ”



The 15 - year - old told PUNCH Metro that Ita persuaded her to come to Lagos when she ( Ita ) saw her playing around the village .



She said , “I finished from primary school two years ago , but I could not continue my study because my parents died . Aunty Monica (Ita ) came to the village and asked me to follow her to Abuja . She said she would get me a good job .



“ Some days after I got to Lagos , she took me to the hotel to do prostitution . I had yet to get a room when the police came to pick us . ”



Bold and unabashed , Bassey , who gave her age as 25, said she slept with five men per day and collected N 2 , 000 from each of her customers .

The Imo State indigene added that joblessness pushed her to the act .



She said , “Nobody forced me into prostitution . I have been hustling at the hotel for some years now . I send part of the money I make to my relatives in the village for the upkeep of my child . I don’ t have parents and my husband is dead .



“ I sleep with five men every day, so I make as much as N 10, 000 . I pay the hotel N 5 , 000 every week . I wanted to save enough money for my education . ”



Effiong, an indigene of Calabar , Cross River State, also said she went to bed with five men daily , adding that some of her customers paid N 1 , 000 .



“ I came to the hotel last year and paid N 3 , 000 per week for a room. I did only one round with each customer , ” she added .



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Edgal Imohimi , said the command swung into action following a tip - off that a syndicate was running a prostitution ring .



“ A team of FSARS operatives stormed Collabor Hotel and arrested a 15- year - old girl . She confessed that she was brought to the hotel some weeks ago by one Monica Ita . The coordinators of the prostitution ring , Emmanuel Thomas and John Okon , were also arrested .



The case will be charged to court at the completion of investigation , ” the CP added.





http://punchng.com/i-sleep-with-five-men-per-day-sex-worker/ 1 Share

Too many oceans flowing into one delta.

How messy it will be 5 Likes

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu 42 Likes 6 Shares

This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good

Any which way sha 5 Likes

An average sex worker sleeps with 5 men a day shior

Very poor. A sex worker sleeping with 5 men per day, that's prolly poor because most of non-virgin ladies fvcks 2-4 times everyday in the excuse of "He's my boyfriend".



I just hate lazy workers, i detest them. 31 Likes 1 Share





Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body. Homeboiy:

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu

As for you, advice your sister to join this profession. Heck! If your momma ain't too old, advice her too. Underage prostitution shouldn't be banned. As long as they weren't forced.Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body.As for you, advice your sister to join this profession. Heck! If your momma ain't too old, advice her too. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Why Monica no carry her daughter or sisters do prostitution?

MhizzAJ:

This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good

Any which way sha

Your comments sha. Morning Your comments sha. Morning 2 Likes

Homeboiy:

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu Read again and comprehend... 5k is rent paid for a week Read again and comprehend... 5k is rent paid for a week 56 Likes 2 Shares

swiz123:

Underage prostitution shouldn't be banned. As long as they weren't forced.



Everyone has the right do whatever they please with their body.



Will you also sound this to your younger ones that are under aged. Will you also sound this to your younger ones that are under aged. 8 Likes

Bbbbbbbbbbbb:





Your comments sha. Morning



What happened



Good morning

Hope you didn't see me in your dream What happenedGood morningHope you didn't see me in your dream

Bbbbbbbbbbbb:





Your comments sha. Morning



What happened



Good morning

Hope you didn't see me in your dream What happenedGood morningHope you didn't see me in your dream 1 Like 1 Share

MhizzAJ:





What happened



Good morning

Hope you didn't see me in your dream





What if I did?



Anyway how was your night? We are friends now What if I did?Anyway how was your night? We are friends now

Homeboiy:

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu ....Probably,sounding to make d job so lucrative to judge beside those one ar dey see no pass ashawo #500,least #700...minus accommodation..hope u re do ur calculation now n wot do u get?..meagre! ....Probably,sounding to make d job so lucrative to judge beside those one ar dey see no pass ashawo #500,least #700...minus accommodation..hope u re do ur calculation now n wot do u get?..meagre!

donstan18:

Very poor. A sex worker sleeping with 5 men per day, that's prolly poor because most of non-virgin ladies fvcks 2-4 times everyday in the excuse of "He's my boyfriend".

I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understand



At least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a month



Those non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poor



If you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understandAt least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a monthThose non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poorIf you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers 8 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

This is almost like an oil company job but they work with their body which is not too good

Any which way sha

"Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial? "Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial? 1 Like

Bbbbbbbbbbbb:





What if I did?



Anyway how was your night? We are friends now

We can't be friends nah

You are my enemy here and you know that

My night was fine We can't be friends nahYou are my enemy here and you know thatMy night was fine

MhizzAJ:





I don't think it's poor because they get paid for services rendered...do you understand



At least if they sleep with five men per day for 5000 Naira they get to earn 25,000 per day then multiply it by a month



Those non virgins that fvck 2-4 times a day they mostly do it free of charge...I think this is poor



If you wanna make money with your body let's know you are making it with your body...I really don't like the idea of ladies extorting from men in the name of love its similar to prostitution too that's why i hardly condemn prostitutes or rather sex workers

There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.



They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.



@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.



They should utilize their time and make more There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.They should utilize their time and make more 3 Likes

xynerise:





"Any which way sha....." you might want to consider a trial?

I don pass that level jare

Those ones still day local league



I work for my money with my brains not my body I don pass that level jareThose ones still day local leagueI work for my money with my brains not my body

How can somebody answering Bassey be an indigene of Imo state?

Why rubbing IMO into it?

Junk journalism 5 Likes

Homeboiy:

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu you be correct olodo,its



25000*7=175000



175000*4=700000den



700000 * 12



thats 8400000/year and not the sh*t u calculated above you be correct olodo,its25000*7=175000175000*4=700000den700000 * 12thats 8400000/year and not the sh*t u calculated above 10 Likes

MhizzAJ:





We can't be friends nah

You are my enemy here and you know that

My night was fine

Good to know



Just know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universe )



Have a good day Good to knowJust know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universeHave a good day

Homeboiy:

5men a day x 5000=25000



25000x7 days=175000



175000 x30 days=5250000

5250000 x365days=1916250000



Jesu



Oga.... Which primary school you go Cos this your mathematics na ogbonge mathematics.. Oga.... Which primary school you goCos this your mathematics na ogbonge mathematics.. 8 Likes

Bbbbbbbbbbbb:





Good to know



Just know there's no hard feeling when I bash you from time to time (there has to be some balance in the universe )



Have a good day

Lol

Stay safe LolStay safe

donstan18:





There's a different between poor and cheap, your first lines reeks and countered "Cheap" because you did misunderstood me.



They collect 5000 from each customer, that's enough reason why they should work hard to make more than 25000 per day, a smart worker shouldn't be blinded with what he/she makes per work rendered, but should be hardworking to render x7of that services so long as time permits.



@Bolded, you are right, i had to call these "Non-virgin fvckers"out just to highlight their sexual stamina and the possibility of these sex workers making more than what they claimed to make.



They should utilize their time and make more



MhizzAJ:





I don pass that level jare

Those ones still day local league



I work for my money with my brains not my body

Thats good...but you always applaud those girls that use their body to earn a living...or were you being sarcastic? Thats good...but you always applaud those girls that use their body to earn a living...or were you being sarcastic?

Chai

hmmmm

You no sleep with men be that!