The 46 year old Actress shared the comely photo on her IG page with a caption:



“The older I get, the more confident and content I am in my space/lane. Confident in who I am and whose I am…. “I am the Apple of His eye” The more I value positive relationships …those who encourage, push you and lift up your spirit….. No time for negative opinions in any shape or form… It’s not about things but people…having lost all I had a few years ago instead fire outbreak, material things mean less to me…. My spirit craves to be filled with good vibes only and always. Learn to be your own best friend. Good morning dears… Do you… all day, everyday!! You are the original of yourself!!!”









http://egbechofaith.com/transformation-kate-henshaw-photo/



Beautiful, so I made it? 1 Like

So which is before and after? 2 Likes

okonja:

So which is before and after? Okon werrin be your own this morning.. Kikikikikikikikkki check am Okon werrin be your own this morning.. Kikikikikikikikkki check am 1 Like

Nwades:

Beautiful, so I made it? yes. We all face challenges yes. We all face challenges

This is how i would love women to do makeup very simple and beautiful, not this one they do that you cant even hug them while wearing white. They would have black necks and hands but they face would be very loud yellow coated on it. 2 Likes

Beautiful and matured woman........ 2 Likes

EgbechoFaith1:

Okon werrin be your own this morning.. Kikikikikikikikkki check am

I no no, na why I dey ask na... I no no, na why I dey ask na... 1 Like

She looks older than my mother

princechurchill:

She looks older than my mother chai.. Easy la chai.. Easy la

okonja:





I no no, na why I dey ask na... kikikikikikiki go and eat morning food first kikikikikikiki go and eat morning food first

EgbechoFaith1:

kikikikikikiki go and eat morning food first

Have eaten this morning Have eaten this morning

EgbechoFaith1:

Class!

beautiful woman. Keep aging with grace

Slay mama..... You never age beautiful

Menopause has finally come to stay!

This lady got natural beauty

Hmmm, speechless....

beautiful.......but its like she jst found dat dress

Thank goodness for Makeup.....

Now your age is showing 1 Like

Gg

Still filter though with phone camera 1 Like

MMA EFIK keep on shinning

She was suppose to look for a very amicable way to settle the issue that is going on in her neighborhood first because she will never have another man to reach out for her members on a case like this

I don't mean to be mean but ....she's not beaut . ok never mind

okonja:

So which is before and after?

I wonder ooo I wonder ooo

With and without make up

okonja:

So which is before and after? seconded seconded

Black is beautiful