|Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by EgbechoFaith1: 8:00am
Kate Henshaw, a black and beautiful actress of Nigeria from Calabar just shared a transforming photo of herself to that world with all sincerity and positivity.
The 46 year old Actress shared the comely photo on her IG page with a caption:
“The older I get, the more confident and content I am in my space/lane. Confident in who I am and whose I am…. “I am the Apple of His eye” The more I value positive relationships …those who encourage, push you and lift up your spirit….. No time for negative opinions in any shape or form… It’s not about things but people…having lost all I had a few years ago instead fire outbreak, material things mean less to me…. My spirit craves to be filled with good vibes only and always. Learn to be your own best friend. Good morning dears… Do you… all day, everyday!! You are the original of yourself!!!”
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Nwades(m): 8:09am
Beautiful, so I made it?
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by okonja(m): 8:11am
So which is before and after?
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by EgbechoFaith1: 8:16am
okonja:Okon werrin be your own this morning.. Kikikikikikikikkki check am
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by EgbechoFaith1: 8:17am
Nwades:yes. We all face challenges
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by imiski(m): 8:19am
This is how i would love women to do makeup very simple and beautiful, not this one they do that you cant even hug them while wearing white. They would have black necks and hands but they face would be very loud yellow coated on it.
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by amakadihot87(f): 8:20am
Beautiful and matured woman........
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by okonja(m): 8:23am
EgbechoFaith1:
I no no, na why I dey ask na...
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by princechurchill(m): 8:34am
She looks older than my mother
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by EgbechoFaith1: 8:39am
princechurchill:chai.. Easy la
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by EgbechoFaith1: 8:40am
okonja:kikikikikikiki go and eat morning food first
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by okonja(m): 9:00am
EgbechoFaith1:
Have eaten this morning
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by free2ryhme: 8:51pm
EgbechoFaith1:
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by salbis(m): 8:51pm
Class!
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by vicky6: 8:51pm
beautiful woman. Keep aging with grace
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by prela(f): 8:52pm
Slay mama..... You never age beautiful
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Euouae: 8:52pm
Menopause has finally come to stay!
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Activeman391(m): 8:53pm
This lady got natural beauty
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by ONeMAnMOPOL: 8:53pm
Hmmm, speechless....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by jameyjaggs: 8:53pm
beautiful.......but its like she jst found dat dress
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Lexusgs430: 8:53pm
Thank goodness for Makeup.....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Yinxies(f): 8:53pm
Now your age is showing
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Fvckyopk: 8:54pm
Gg
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Ojoro123: 8:54pm
Still filter though with phone camera
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by shepherd003: 8:54pm
MMA EFIK keep on shinning
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by purem(m): 8:57pm
She was suppose to look for a very amicable way to settle the issue that is going on in her neighborhood first because she will never have another man to reach out for her members on a case like this
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by TheMinimalist(m): 8:57pm
I don't mean to be mean but ....she's not beaut . ok never mind
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Burgerlomo: 8:59pm
okonja:
I wonder ooo
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by Okoyeifeanyi95(m): 9:00pm
With and without make up
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by chukslawrence(m): 9:05pm
okonja:seconded
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by calddon(m): 9:05pm
Black is beautiful
|Re: Kate Henshaw Shares Before And After Photos by davodyguy: 9:06pm
She's getting old n the after
