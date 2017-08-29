₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,971 members, 4,146,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know (5467 Views)
Ladies, How Would You Rock This Classy 3-1 Dress? / Latest Hair Styles You Can Rock / Perfect Hair Styles For Little Children This Chrismas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by magazineguy(m): 11:37am
Ladies this one is for you. There are little things a woman can pay attention to in order for her to be classy, that is no other than the hair. Hair is one thing that can make a woman look presentable or not so presentable. Choosing the perfect hairstyle to look hot is key. A hairstyle can either raise the bar for you or bring it all the way down. There are a list of cool classy hairstyles a woman should not only be aware of but rock from time to time. They don’t have to be expensive, there is hair for everybody.
The Short Bob
This is one fantastic hairstyle that even our ever beautiful and gorgeous Kim Kadarshian pulls off. Some people name the short bob after her ‘’THE KIM K SHORT-HAIR’. Short bob gives a clean, sassy, classy and chic look. It gives a tidy look to a lady and gives a stunning look. With little or no makeup, the bob brings out the best in every woman.
Pixie Cut
The pixie cut is another short hair that always turns head. It has an extremely short look and gives a strong, beautiful and confident look to a woman. It has low maintenance and can be carried without brushing but just rubbing in place. A pixie properly done is just perfect for a woman’s confidence. Ladies like Halle Berry and Rihanna have been spotted with this kind of hair.
Pony Tail
This hairdo is almost every man’s desire on a woman, because of its pulled back nature, it has a clean and tidy look to it especially when hair serum, gel and hair spray is applied. It can be worn to any occasion, easy to maintain and gives a woman that confidence she deserves.
Million Hair Braids
This braids used to be done on natural hair but since no one can really sit for hours, Million braid wigs have been invited. It is super classy, affordable, and beautiful and comes in different colours. It turns a boring face to a face of an elegant lady. Why look boring when you can be fabulous.
Ghana Weaving
Ghana weaving is known to look natural and beautiful; it can be done at an affordable price, especially for people who cannot afford expensive weaves. If neatly and properly done, it can turn heads. It comes in wig form too so try one today Ladies.
Anita Baker
Ladies you need a lot of confidence to pull this off, but if the hair cut is done to fit the shape of your face then you sorted. Anita Baker hair is so popular and natural yet strong, classy, easy to maintain especially if you live in hot climates. What better way to cause a stare other than a nice Anita Baker hair.
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/six-classy-hair-styles-woman-know/
1 Like
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Reeefe(m): 11:53am
what is new about this?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by miqos02(m): 12:42pm
Ok
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Rollins777(m): 12:42pm
I fear ohh
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by kabie(m): 12:43pm
How the Bleep did dis make front page!!!
1 Like
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Yinxies(f): 12:43pm
What about shuku and ipako elede?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by nkhay(f): 12:44pm
That Ghana braid pattern is so rare
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by slyd90(m): 12:44pm
how about puff puff
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:45pm
Where can I learn Ghana weaving in 3 to 4 weeks?!
Not for commercial purpose tho, just for wifey's hair alone at my spare time....
Funny right �, but I'm serious o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Onyinye15(f): 12:45pm
It's my birthday, ur likes and quotes are welcome
4 Likes
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Iyajelili(f): 12:46pm
Na hair be your own problem abi? Kontinu
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Wilson125(m): 12:46pm
Mkpo adi ba ndion o
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by ZombieTAMER: 12:46pm
Buhari sef
Now women can't do their hair
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Lizilicious(f): 12:46pm
What about flower in the basket
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by gmoney12: 12:46pm
if your hair is not natural...leave matter
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by mayowascholar(m): 12:46pm
noted
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by oxaxcool(m): 12:48pm
Wish CIA cud supply sm apples 2 ASO ROCK!! 2019 Is jst 2 far
1 Like
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by chuks34(m): 12:48pm
is this news?
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by labake1(f): 12:52pm
There is nothing like plaiting Shuku especially when it is didi
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Habibsocial080: 12:53pm
Na only Ghana weav I fit pay for my fiance to do others shift make I pass
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Psoul(m): 12:56pm
I tot u were going to show hair styles one can make at home by oneself or helped to do by a sister or neighbour not necessarily going to commercial hair makers.
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Abdul3391(m): 12:56pm
guys nko?
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Rubyventures: 12:57pm
No natural afro hair styles?
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by TheMinimalist(m): 12:59pm
I like girls with short hairstyle
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Cossie0000001(m): 12:59pm
Happy birthday.
Onyinye15:
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by MillionDollars: 12:59pm
Which sane girl will not know hairstyles?
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by kristen12(f): 12:59pm
I love braids and ghana weaving
1 Like
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by Onyinye15(f): 1:03pm
Cossie0000001:
Thanks dear
|Re: Six Classy Hair Styles A Woman Should Know by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:28pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:Download videos from YouTube
Now Trending : The Velvet Turban Headwrap / My Months In Pictures... / Best Ankara Designs For Weddings,church Etc/training
Viewing this topic: Loreby, Malcolmsweet, Mkpakala, Godisallgood, civi, streetsoldier1(m), valemtech(m), Rakim12, AbsalomOtutu(m), KillaBeans(m), murphy02, Jessica555, Germanpoison1, agulion, nemesiis, egubere(f), Mrsfaithfoly, emmadiva(f), MrEdimulo82(m), toluxa1(m), iammanuel(m), gmoney12, simeonkoolluck(m), Afroking29, Marcofranz(m), hillys, trendymarseey(f) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21