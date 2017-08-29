



The Short Bob







This is one fantastic hairstyle that even our ever beautiful and gorgeous Kim Kadarshian pulls off. Some people name the short bob after her ‘’THE KIM K SHORT-HAIR’. Short bob gives a clean, sassy, classy and chic look. It gives a tidy look to a lady and gives a stunning look. With little or no makeup, the bob brings out the best in every woman.



Pixie Cut







The pixie cut is another short hair that always turns head. It has an extremely short look and gives a strong, beautiful and confident look to a woman. It has low maintenance and can be carried without brushing but just rubbing in place. A pixie properly done is just perfect for a woman’s confidence. Ladies like Halle Berry and Rihanna have been spotted with this kind of hair.



Pony Tail







This hairdo is almost every man’s desire on a woman, because of its pulled back nature, it has a clean and tidy look to it especially when hair serum, gel and hair spray is applied. It can be worn to any occasion, easy to maintain and gives a woman that confidence she deserves.



Million Hair Braids







This braids used to be done on natural hair but since no one can really sit for hours, Million braid wigs have been invited. It is super classy, affordable, and beautiful and comes in different colours. It turns a boring face to a face of an elegant lady. Why look boring when you can be fabulous.



Ghana Weaving







Ghana weaving is known to look natural and beautiful; it can be done at an affordable price, especially for people who cannot afford expensive weaves. If neatly and properly done, it can turn heads. It comes in wig form too so try one today Ladies.



Anita Baker







Ladies you need a lot of confidence to pull this off, but if the hair cut is done to fit the shape of your face then you sorted. Anita Baker hair is so popular and natural yet strong, classy, easy to maintain especially if you live in hot climates. What better way to cause a stare other than a nice Anita Baker hair.





