Reality tv star Tokunbo Idowu better known as Tboss has shared new steamy photos of her beautiful self and whilst on it she revealed she hadn’t much love for herself until just recently.
“My #WCW & Everyday is this face right here�And though I have been looking at it for the longest- 34 years and 12 days I only recently fell in love with it completely as I would admit that even I didn’t quite fully understand it. But now,,,, Nowww, I love it quite ferociously��. Bottom line is- You should too� @solangehairandbeautyshop is such a joy to work with as she fully understands my face, skin & features & every session with her just brings out the Ahmazzzinnnggg in me���
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/21/bbnaija-i-only-recently-fell-in-love-with-myself-tboss-says-as-she-shares-sizzling-new-photos/
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by bambi2016: 1:22pm
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 1:29pm
one of the oldest and famous runs babe in town.
keep enjoying, nothing last forever..
I hope she is investing though.. By the way, where is gify?
It's like tboss has taken all the private jet customers..
ubi frankly is just her temporary side kick..
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by toluxa1(m): 1:34pm
All these Yahoo boys she dey waka with, soon breeze go blow...
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by eleojo23: 1:34pm
I wish you a happy ending
That's all I can say
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by miracool946: 1:35pm
chai see sweet mama
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by tofolo(m): 1:35pm
Tboss
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by eleojo23: 1:35pm
DrinkLímca:
And how do you know this?
Oh I forgot, because you have access to the internet, you think you know everything.
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by AlexCk: 1:35pm
Self-Love help build one's self-esteem.
Learn to love yourself more,
Don't confuse obsessing about yourself with self love though.
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by Odegbami1(m): 1:35pm
Does she think at all? At that age, she is still fuming beautiful. When your eyes go clear o, just like Timaya, Na so you go understand. Shior
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by directorXixXICK(m): 1:35pm
Same way u never had that money u claimed at bbnaija.....
God loves you anyway even if u don't love yourself
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by HsLBroker(m): 1:36pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by Smile4george(m): 1:36pm
Be there pretending. What is the use if nobody loves you?
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by smokedfish: 1:36pm
Vaseline
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by ChelseaIorfa: 1:38pm
old woman
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by royalamour(m): 1:38pm
Old cargo
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by omooba969(m): 1:38pm
But wait o, no be cow dey use nose ring?
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 1:38pm
She is cute but someone should advice her to remove thag rubbish from her nose......
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by PlainJAY: 1:39pm
I don't why someone this beautiful is still single at age 34
But then again...its none of my business
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by Ellabae(f): 1:39pm
Self Love is the best.
|Re: Tboss: 'I Never Had Love For Myself Until Recently' Shares Steamy New Photos by omooba969(m): 1:40pm
Ellabae:
I see you.
