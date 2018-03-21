



“My #WCW & Everyday is this face right here�And though I have been looking at it for the longest- 34 years and 12 days I only recently fell in love with it completely as I would admit that even I didn’t quite fully understand it. But now,,,, Nowww, I love it quite ferociously��. Bottom line is- You should too� @solangehairandbeautyshop is such a joy to work with as she fully understands my face, skin & features & every session with her just brings out the Ahmazzzinnnggg in me���



Reality tv star Tokunbo Idowu better known as Tboss has shared new steamy photos of her beautiful self and whilst on it she revealed she hadn't much love for herself until just recently.