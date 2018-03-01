Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Female Graduate Hawks Food In Abuja (Photos) (7498 Views)

'A FEMALE GRADUATE HAWKS FOOD AT ABUJA.

While many youths are complaining of unemployment and sitting at home, a female graduate cooks and hawk the food at Abuja. I met her near UBEC office at Wyse Zone 4 today where I went for a meeting. I bought her food and it was very delicious. I encouraged her not to give up. She says she don't want to be a burden to any one. She wants to take care of herself and her aging parents. Her name is ChyChy and I am proud of her. She gave her permission to this photograph with me and affirmation to this post'







being a graduate does not equate being successful.......dat NIGERIA for u...... 6 Likes

Better than doing nothing

Any gal that depends on a man in Nigeria go old 5 Likes

better than prostitution and other related acts just to make a living. at least this one is decent 1 Like

Bravo "She says she don't want to be a burden to any one" if most of our nowadays girls can reasons like that our nowadays men will be better off. 6 Likes

Bravo "She says she don't want to be a burden to any one" if most of our nowadays girls can reasons like that our nowadays men will be better off. Honestly, most of em looking for who to turn their burden on all in the name of marriage. Babe do ur thang God ll soon pick ur call. Honestly, most of em looking for who to turn their burden on all in the name of marriage. Babe do ur thang God ll soon pick ur call. 6 Likes

olajumoke own don finish na rice seller dis tym, me self dey sell yam oo

olajumoke own don finish na rice seller dis tym, me self dey sell yam oo

Most govt jobs are not on merit.

They share it and leave us the masses with n power, nysc and other herculean ones.











1 Like

So wetin una want make we do with the story So wetin una want make we do with the story

I don find my wifey....

that's why it's good to learn other skills as you're schooling..i too sure say that her smile nor reach belle.. she de beg for work!!! is that the best she could come up withthat's why it's good to learn other skills as you're schooling..i too sure say that her smile nor reach belle.. she de beg for work!!!

Kudos to her. Most naija girls do not mind being a burden to others. In fact some see it as their right. 1 Like

This is good.

may Almighty God continue to bless u instead of some cooperate mumu dey sing no job everyday

God bless her hustle.

This is good.

Your photocopy is commenting here. Your photocopy is commenting here.

Real Slayer not all this modified NL olosho queen .

I'm sorry i dont think this should be applauded

So happy to see someone like me hustling to make a living than selling pussy.Hungry girls repent, for the kingdom of suffering for you is at hands. 2 Likes

Is it bad to sell food? She must have studied food and nutrition

if not because of how terrible our country has become should a graduate be Hawking food under the sun? should it be something to be proud of?







in saner climes graduates don't do this



anyway this is Nigeria..man must survive...politicians don't give a hoot about the ordinary people

Kudos.

Good One ...Go Girl

cool...I keep telling people education is not the key as dey say but ur potential....



today am a scientist and biz guy but na political science I go school go study...

..my founding as a scientist is as follow



1- sex cures stress and depression

2-beard stroking increases cognitive ability

3-mixture of one ,two,three,four,five substance apply on hair makes hair grow faster or for growing beards..which am actually selling (toche hair booster oil)

4-the birds DT comes to your window side to wake u up and sing you sweet melodies actually brings you a message only if you listen ,you get it

5-weed is good for health...if legalized in Nigeria so many doctors will look for something else to do...its 2years now I haven't viisit chemist or any hospital or any doctor...I do the healing myself with weed,bitter cola and use of some gemstones

6-gemstones which I call ochendo. protects from harmful people.

7-mixture of 2substance removes stretch mark.

8-theres a natural mystic blowing thru the air...when you listen care fully u will hear it

9-e plenty my brothers and sisters....but the last one na stimulating the clitoris with beards ,honey or yogurt sends a girl into a world of nonstop climatism except you stop...

9-.....make I stop shaaa

Rubbish!!! Yes I said it!!!



Instead of blaming the unemployed graduates for refuse to do a work this, I think we all should be blaming the government of Nigeria for failing to provide jobs to the graduates.



Who sends his son to school to see him hawk after graduation?? If Nigerian govt knows that there's no job, they should just lockup all tertiary institutions so that everyone can enter the street to hustle...



I commend the gal that took it upon herself to help herself by hawking, but I refuse to blame those that have refused to do same, because the country has failed them too. 1 Like

The hustle is real. May God bless her hustle.

if not because of how terrible our country has become should a graduate be Hawking food under the sun? should it be something to be proud of?







in saner climes graduates don't do this



anyway this is Nigeria..man must survive...politicians don't give a hoot about the ordinary people don't say politicians. Who are the politicians, are they not Nigerians. Say Nigerians don't give a hoot about others. don't say politicians. Who are the politicians, are they not Nigerians. Say Nigerians don't give a hoot about others.

There’s dignity in hard work

government acclaimed environmental task force will still frustrate her efforts. No be Abuja u call? government acclaimed environmental task force will still frustrate her efforts. No be Abuja u call?



