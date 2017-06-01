@VivianGist



As shared by The Humans of ABUJA facebook Platform read below.



I am Kehinde Onaopemipo Adeola, A native of Oyo state, a computer Scientist and a professional barber amongst others.





It's been 9 years now that I've been a barber.



A year after I left secondary school, I started barbing a month after I started learning because it was what I wanted, a passion .



I gained admission in the university 2010 , despite signing just one year with my boss, I begged him not to release me yet. All my holidays, I report there. Even while in school, I joined a guy that has a shop in school, when everyone goes to their hostel, I remained in school, and we share the outcome.



While learning, because I learnt in a ghetto, I had choice to learn somewhere better but , I know I won't learn anything, so I chose that place myself and thanks to my parent that didn't tell me to choose something feminine rather. I gave them two options, a mechanic and a barber, but the way mechanics look like melanin turned me off and I would not lie, I just be tom boy for eye.. I be soaked bread, I can't lift car jack mbok. Spanner can throw me away and the fact that the risk is high, so I should go and spoil May weather's car? Or one soldier bike? I don't have a WILL yet na.



I know the smell of all the cigarette,even their grandpa ,IGBO, slangs, and almost all the tout in the area. Because it's a barbing saloon, my boss was and is good.



We sell musical DVD and play music too as a form of adverisement too, we also run DJ every Friday. But trust me, I wasn't moved nor carried away. What would have moved me didn't happen, I was scared my boss will make advances to me or give me out to the numerous tout begging him to give me to them. But ,no, nothing of such, he protected me like his eye. I only did some hemps and alcohol buying. Part of life, yeah.



The day I spoilt one Tout hair sha, his slap made me ask if truly barbing is my calling. He was drunk and was sleeping o, shaking head. But when hair spoilt, uncle woke up..



***********

Towards the end, things took a new shape, it was when I asked where I was going and wanted more experience in a Behind and more sane environment of course ,besides, I already graduated then and I had to fend for my 8 years old daughter so I needed to work at least as a stylist. My Boss turned something else. He said I'll work 6 months before he releases me or give me anything called certificate. And I personally know that if I don't comply, I won't be able to practice in that town, their union is that strong.



He started treating me like an APPRENTICE that I am far, I sweep, I mop, I buy him food, wash his bike ,what juniors do o, talks to me anyhow in customers presence, rubbish the school I went to, sends me back home if I resume late and add to the months ,he makes me close later than before, apparently, I cry everyday to work and at work. I knew devil was sorting fire with my picture sha. I was so frustrated I wanted to stop going. When I was sick and was at home, he added to the days when I was fit.



Then Mother on the other hand started feeling awkward, while my boss was saying I went to school to be dumb, Mum was saying I'm a graduate and should be treated with respect. One of the days I came back late, she locked me out . And her hospital isn't far from home ,I just went to the window of her room to tell her " see, me I'm going to the hospital to sleep oo " may be it's your daddy's people own, you'll tell me" she said " ehen you too, go to your mummy's own. I said before she laughed and let me in.



Another day she emotionally blackmailed me saying " If I was the one that bore you, go to that work today, mehn, I had to pet her ehen before she allowed me again. When the frustration was too much, I got a bicycle ( what I do when depressed, I gift myself) so seeing it, it gives me one hope like that, the day me and bicycle and oga food ended up in the gutter ehen. I gave my life to Christ that day. What didn't I hear? I wished he beat me self, than the words, they hurt like a porcupine skin. 6 months looked like six years.



******"*"

Fast forward to graduation day, you won't believe boss was soaked in tears sha? Uncle kilode? You lost my certificate? no just use scam tears, i no learn again, 5 years fa? ,I murmured, And then he said.:



" Ope, despite the fact that I frustrated you, and Mum also gave you tough time, you didn't back out, I will miss you, Today's prayers will just be like eye service because I have prayed for you long ago"



Shuu!!! Bros so na intentional?? Hey God!!!



Immediately I remembered what my eyes saw like this, I just broke down in tears.



That place taught me patience

It taught me perseverance

It taught me tolerance



And that Job has fed me and fed nations. What my school certificate haven't even done.



When the challenges come and I want to quit, I remember the time I invested in it, The 3 days old child I took from the dead mother and promised to be there for, I lace my shoe and fire down.



Sometimes it takes just few minutes for something great to happen to us , but a little road block will come and pull a stunt . Don't be bothered or drawn back, accelerate further, the sky will be your starting point.



Source : As shared by The Humans of ABUJA facebook Platform read below.I am Kehinde Onaopemipo Adeola, A native of Oyo state, a computer Scientist and a professional barber amongst others.It's been 9 years now that I've been a barber.A year after I left secondary school, I started barbing a month after I started learning because it was what I wanted, a passion .I gained admission in the university 2010 , despite signing just one year with my boss, I begged him not to release me yet. All my holidays, I report there. Even while in school, I joined a guy that has a shop in school, when everyone goes to their hostel, I remained in school, and we share the outcome.While learning, because I learnt in a ghetto, I had choice to learn somewhere better but , I know I won't learn anything, so I chose that place myself and thanks to my parent that didn't tell me to choose something feminine rather. I gave them two options, a mechanic and a barber, but the way mechanics look like melanin turned me off and I would not lie, I just be tom boy for eye.. I be soaked bread, I can't lift car jack mbok. Spanner can throw me away and the fact that the risk is high, so I should go and spoil May weather's car? Or one soldier bike? I don't have a WILL yet na.I know the smell of all the cigarette,even their grandpa ,IGBO, slangs, and almost all the tout in the area. Because it's a barbing saloon, my boss was and is good.We sell musical DVD and play music too as a form of adverisement too, we also run DJ every Friday. But trust me, I wasn't moved nor carried away. What would have moved me didn't happen, I was scared my boss will make advances to me or give me out to the numerous tout begging him to give me to them. But ,no, nothing of such, he protected me like his eye. I only did some hemps and alcohol buying. Part of life, yeah.The day I spoilt one Tout hair sha, his slap made me ask if truly barbing is my calling. He was drunk and was sleeping o, shaking head. But when hair spoilt, uncle woke up..***********Towards the end, things took a new shape, it was when I asked where I was going and wanted more experience in a Behind and more sane environment of course ,besides, I already graduated then and I had to fend for my 8 years old daughter so I needed to work at least as a stylist. My Boss turned something else. He said I'll work 6 months before he releases me or give me anything called certificate. And I personally know that if I don't comply, I won't be able to practice in that town, their union is that strong.He started treating me like an APPRENTICE that I am far, I sweep, I mop, I buy him food, wash his bike ,what juniors do o, talks to me anyhow in customers presence, rubbish the school I went to, sends me back home if I resume late and add to the months ,he makes me close later than before, apparently, I cry everyday to work and at work. I knew devil was sorting fire with my picture sha. I was so frustrated I wanted to stop going. When I was sick and was at home, he added to the days when I was fit.Then Mother on the other hand started feeling awkward, while my boss was saying I went to school to be dumb, Mum was saying I'm a graduate and should be treated with respect. One of the days I came back late, she locked me out . And her hospital isn't far from home ,I just went to the window of her room to tell her " see, me I'm going to the hospital to sleep oo " may be it's your daddy's people own, you'll tell me" she said " ehen you too, go to your mummy's own. I said before she laughed and let me in.Another day she emotionally blackmailed me saying " If I was the one that bore you, go to that work today, mehn, I had to pet her ehen before she allowed me again. When the frustration was too much, I got a bicycle ( what I do when depressed, I gift myself) so seeing it, it gives me one hope like that, the day me and bicycle and oga food ended up in the gutter ehen. I gave my life to Christ that day. What didn't I hear? I wished he beat me self, than the words, they hurt like a porcupine skin. 6 months looked like six years.******"*"Fast forward to graduation day, you won't believe boss was soaked in tears sha? Uncle kilode? You lost my certificate? no just use scam tears, i no learn again, 5 years fa? ,I murmured, And then he said.:" Ope, despite the fact that I frustrated you, and Mum also gave you tough time, you didn't back out, I will miss you, Today's prayers will just be like eye service because I have prayed for you long ago"Shuu!!! Bros so na intentional?? Hey God!!!Immediately I remembered what my eyes saw like this, I just broke down in tears.That place taught me patienceIt taught me perseveranceIt taught me toleranceAnd that Job has fed me and fed nations. What my school certificate haven't even done.When the challenges come and I want to quit, I remember the time I invested in it, The 3 days old child I took from the dead mother and promised to be there for, I lace my shoe and fire down.Sometimes it takes just few minutes for something great to happen to us , but a little road block will come and pull a stunt . Don't be bothered or drawn back, accelerate further, the sky will be your starting point.Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/meet-beautiful-abuja-female-barber-kehinde-onaopemipo-adeola/