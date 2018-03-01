₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by queensera(f): 4:43pm
Nigerian musician "Wizkid" took to his twitter page to reveal how he feel this year (2018) with a funny picture.
Is this how he really feel?
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/lol-wizkid-show-picture-of-how-he-feel.html
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by xpressng(m): 5:22pm
naso bros..craze no easy carry on
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by Jh0wsef(m): 5:49pm
I am not amused about how you feel.
I am only amused about how that dude don get fame. just Like that
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by ghost3040: 5:49pm
space booked.
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by amnwa(m): 5:49pm
Hahaha
Really feeling same.
Just tired of this country.
In Nigeria you have to wait for 24hrs before you believe a story
Our government lie without shame
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by swiz123(m): 5:49pm
Weed addict
Iresponsible father
Terrible boyfriend
Dwarf escapee
Overgrown baby.
BTW, that dude resembles another street tout, olamide
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by ramdris(m): 5:49pm
May be Wizzy don MANYA
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:49pm
Its not easy for anybody in Nigeria this 2018.
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by hokafor(m): 5:49pm
Ok son what do you want us to do about it
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by yommyk222(m): 5:49pm
smoke @ work
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by trustyshoess(f): 5:50pm
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by lionel4power(m): 5:50pm
c
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by lionel4power(m): 5:50pm
.
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by IRIEBOY(m): 5:50pm
lolz
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by ShukuShaker: 5:50pm
Free madness. Wizkid don turn Terry G
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by BerryAnny(m): 5:50pm
Wizzy Man!!!
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by yrex01(m): 5:50pm
Lol.
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by Northmall(m): 5:51pm
He wants you guys to talk while he makes more money by staying relevant.
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by prela(f): 5:51pm
Drum it and start dancing
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by TroubleMaker47(m): 5:51pm
Mtcheeeew
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by ShukuShaker: 5:51pm
lionel4power:You dey find work?
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by Dam5reey(m): 5:51pm
Gucci chain
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by shepherd003: 5:51pm
not far from the truth
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by kereman1(m): 5:51pm
Lol
may u live long wizkid for saying the truth
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by kereman1(m): 5:52pm
Lol
may u live long wizkid for saying the truth
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by pweshdodo(m): 5:52pm
If somebody can cut buhari's head for me
I go give am 5k
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by mike404(m): 5:52pm
WIZKID DON DEY MAD SHA
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by IgbosAreOsus: 5:53pm
Really?
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by nikkypearl(f): 5:53pm
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by Yinxies(f): 5:54pm
Whatever rocks your boat man!
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by ify2001091: 5:54pm
|Re: "This Is How I Feel This Year" - Wizkid Shares Photo by Readwarn(m): 5:55pm
