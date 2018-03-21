₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:05pm
You have probably heard about Innoson in different mediums and instances, but what do you really know about IVM? What do you know about the manufacturing of motor vehicles?During the Techpoint Tours, Mr. Nnamdi Onusogu the General Manager of Innoson Nigeria Limited led us on a guided tour of the Innoson vehicle manufacturing facility.Located in Uru Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State, the plant is a wonder in itself. We took a pictorial tour of the facility and documented an abbreviated version of the vehicle manufacturing process.
Tour
The facility tour proper kicked off at the car plant with technical details and assistance from Ekene Orazulike, Quality Control/Production Manager.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:10pm
We started at the Welding Section which is regarded as the first official stage in the vehicle production process.
This particular welding section is for smaller buses and pickup trucks. Here, sheet metals are bent and folded, filed, then cut up to size with appropriate dimensions.
After the sheet metal is processed, they are placed on a jig and held down with clamps firmly. There is the parent jig that can accommodate the car’s whole frame, then there’s a side jig for the different sides of the bus.
When placed on the jig, a Spot Welding machine pieces the sheet metals together with sparks to mould the car frame. A Spot Welder is preferred over the basic welding machine for this because it does cleaner work.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by UmuEri(m): 5:13pm
following
following
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by stanluiz(m): 5:13pm
Thank you Anambra1st son. Mod this thread deserve front page.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by jesse8048(m): 5:18pm
Let me sit her, please who get popcorn around?
Let me sit her, please who get popcorn around?
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by tolugar: 5:23pm
Yawns
Abeg give me gworo let me rest here
Yawns
Abeg give me gworo let me rest here
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:29pm
During the welding process, a MIG Welder is used to reach nooks and crannies the Spot Welder can’t reach.
When the welder is done, the car’s frame is dropped from the parent jig for filing and smoothing all the rough edges. Mite steel is used for this finishing process because of its low carbon qualities.
Filing to smoothness is very important because if not done properly, too much filler will be applied and when the car is subject to extreme conditions like temperature or impact, it cracks and shows fault lines. So it has to be done well so little or no fillers will be needed.
Having people smoothen the car frame can be a tedious and time consuming effort so machines are mostly employed for this task instead. But Ekene says sometimes depending on urgency and complexity, 2 or 3 people are assigned to file.
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by arinzeejikonye(m): 5:33pm
Innoson nwa amama, I doff my hat for you sir, Keep putting Nigeria on wheels.
This leaves me with the nostalgia of the masterpiece of izuogu z-600 by chief izuogu mbagbo,
Nigeria lost a huge opportunity with such innovation, but here posterity seems to be rediscovering our today with the rise of innoson, Chukwu okike abiama bless the auto chasers of 70s after the uncivil war, the Louis carter's, ibeto, chikason etc
Ivm is doing nice with its kiara Academy and it's amnesty pact with nddc,
Please Anambra1stSon have you any scoop on the automotive industrial Park nnewi, of which the state government provided land for its execution,
Last time, jelani aliyu made a stop over, and gave assurance of its commencement?
Couple of years back, there were scoops on ivm expansion in akwaibom, with state support, how much has been committed to such pact?
Keep patronizing ivm fellow compatriots, your patronage is a lifewire to the growth of the ivm brand.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:36pm
After filing an overhead crane picks the now smoothened car frame and dips it into an extra large vat of Astro Coat — a water-based, acrylic, ablative coating with excellent fire, water, air permeability properties — to avoid rusting.
From the oven, it moves to the painting section where a maxer and sealant is applied. After this, a primer is applied so paint can go on smoother and last longer on the car frame. This primer is also a second anti-rust treatment, then the frame is put back in the oven and baked a second time.After the priming, deflections, holes and dents are spotted and fillers are used to cover them.
When this body work is completed, it is on to painting proper. The body is first smoothed out to improve paint adhesion to the car before it is coated twice. The second coat is put on few seconds after the first to avoid ugly paint runs.
Painting is done in a booth to avoid dust particles being trapped under paint surfaces.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Pierohandsome: 5:41pm
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:42pm
After the painting, it goes through the oven again and then a quality control officer comes for an initial paint related inspection. If the officer notices anything like a sac or paint run, the vehicle is taken back to the painting section for correction.
If it’s certified ‘OK’, it moves on to the production line for coupling of component parts.
Then there’s an engine assembly department where engines are coupled.
Here, all parts and accessories are intact and in perfect working condition before they’re mounted on the vehicles. This department is basically the quality control of engines.
From the engine department, the car is outfitted with air conditioning systems and then moved to quality control(QC).
[b]I asked Ekene how long all these processes took on an average. He did not know.
It is usually not possible to calculate the time expended on a particular car as efforts are spread and dependent on a lot of factors. We produce on average 10 small buses everyday so there’s no way to say exactly what time it will take to move through this process.
How are bigger vehicles — like the IVM 6601, IVM 6857 and IVM 6800 — made?
Ekene said except for a few variations in the process, all the other steps are the same. For bigger cars, materials are already pre-treated with Astro Coat as they cannot fit whole into the dipping vat.
Painting booths are also bigger for big buses.
For bigger vehicles, carcass and chassis are dropped with an overhead crane and assembled atop a mechanics pit to access engine area.
Vehicles like the IVM Jeeps that their chassis are together with the body are moved through a conveyor on top of the production line so workers can access underneath to fix parts and necessary fittings onto the chassis.
[/b]
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:45pm
After this process that distinguishes smaller and bigger vehicles, all cars are moved to individual production lines where final components — like windshields, electrical wirings, lights, upholstery and plastic components — are fixed. The air conditioning systems are installed next.
Once the vehicle leaves its final conveyor journey, it comes to the alignment section for proper balancing of wheels.
From alignment, quality control which is regarded as the last and most crucial stage of the production process is next.
The officer in charge at Quality Control (QC) checks for conformity with general and company [Innoson] standards.
In QC, it is first taken for a rain test.
The rain test simulates extreme amounts of rainfall. If the vehicle does not leak in the rain test chamber, no amount of rainfall will ever penetrate it.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by LasGidiOwner: 5:49pm
Whoa..this is cool. Where is lalasticlala sef?
Whoa..this is cool. Where is lalasticlala sef?
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:52pm
After rain test, quality control still checks that the vehicle conforms to general standards like airbags, seatbelts, and rear view mirrors. And also conform to Innoson standards like making sure sensors and minor modifications work perfectly.
If certified OK, the car goes for a road test outside the factory. If not, it is returned to the department concerned with the particular flaw for correction.
Cc Lalasticlala
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:55pm
Innoson making black nation proud
Innoson making black nation proud
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by grayht(m): 6:09pm
Lalasticlacla oo... “Igbo Amaka”
Click like if u agree!!!
When igbos are doing good, others take a bow!!!
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by luvablesam(m): 6:15pm
wonder why our celebs don't use these innoson cars at least to give the brand more publicity.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:20pm
grayht:
grayht:
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:25pm
More from IVM Plant
More from IVM Plant
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Sheuns(m): 6:28pm
Na small small, we'll get there. Kudos to Mr innocent. It wouldn't be bad to actually drive of IVM cars o.
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:29pm
Rain test chamber
Rain test chamber
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by miqos02(m): 6:29pm
Cool
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Follygunners: 6:29pm
Chai.. Just imagine. See how Assembly plant look like Auto-Parts/Mechanic village for Owode-Onirin and Lawanson...
No be by force to assemble Chinese made parts for 9ja na... How many of dem dem dey drive the Chinese made cars sef?
See how dem dey beg Lala to push am to front page.. Chai
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by NwaNimo1(m): 6:30pm
Looks like an 'assembly line' to me......... what's actually being manufactured in the pics?
Components being put together = assembly.
Components being made from raw materials = manufacture.
Credit to the man though....., him de try but he doesn't actually manufacture cars - he assembles them!
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by maxiuc(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Kizyte(m): 6:31pm
This is nice! The last time I saw Mr. Innocent aka Innoson was during my momsy's burial, he was down to earth.
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by FortifiedCity: 6:31pm
This is the man Buhari and GTB wanted to sabotage ando disgrace., yet they want technological advancement
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by marvin906(m): 6:32pm
it seems everything here is manual
it seems everything here is manual
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by nograv: 6:32pm
All of Nigeria would have had factories like this, if it wasn't for our friends up north. Thank goodness some folks are trying to keep the flame of genius alive.
While it doesn't compare to the Tesla factory in California its a good start..
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Kingspin(m): 6:33pm
Good one.......At least we can beat our heart and hail Nigeria.
|Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:34pm
Igbo amaka. Inno Nwa Mama, jisike na oru. Chukwu gozie gi.
Op, and you guys used GIGM sprinter bus, a Mercedes product, to visit our innoson? is it a show of superiority or what?
Re: Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before by yeyerolling: 6:35pm
car assembly plant
car assembly plant
