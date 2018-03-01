₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by owukpa(m): 5:44pm
By Ben Idah
Idoma Youth Assembly, the umbrella body of Idoma youths has given three-week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen residing in Benue South Senatorial district to leave or have themselves to blame.
SOURCE: http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/03/breaking-idoma-youths-give-fulani.html
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by LordIsaac(m): 5:47pm
I wonder how far they will go with this....The governor, as well as the state's leadership, has failed. Only a wise choice in 2019 can bring succor to the people.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by moderatedguy: 5:58pm
Did the Fulanis give ultimatum b4 they started attacking you? Action speaks louder than words jare.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kokozain(m): 5:59pm
Its better to take the bull by the horn
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by jared007: 5:59pm
Lol almost a month given for Nomadic migrants to vacate ur land? Haba Idoma!?
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by NothingDoMe: 6:05pm
moderatedguy:Well, I guess they just want the herdsmen to change. So that they can all live happily together again. Forever.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by crestedaguiyi: 6:05pm
who give them mouth to talk, they will pay for this insult on their masters
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by swiz123(m): 6:06pm
Let them touch a single herdman and see what the army will do to them.
Everyone has the right to live wherever they want in Nigeria.
They should rather adopt the facist mentality which says that ; war will eventually lead to peace
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by computer0810: 6:06pm
if only we can go our separate ways
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by sotall(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kennosklint(m): 6:06pm
Two weeks would have been better.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by NLEFCC(m): 6:06pm
I stopped eating cow meat since these killings have persisted...cow meat is not worth the life of any Nigerian?
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by olabrad: 6:07pm
3 weeks is too much
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Yinxies(f): 6:07pm
May the Almighty restore PEACE in our lands
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Troublemaker007(m): 6:07pm
And so It begins... This war coming will affect the presidency and change everything.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by DaV8King(m): 6:07pm
Just remember you are fighting a "protected specie" of Nigerians.
When python comes to do atilogwu on your heads in response, don't be surprised.
It is well my people.
God will be with us all in Nigeria.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by HeyCorleone(m): 6:08pm
And do you know how many lives would have been taking under 3 weeks?
If you want to fight a war, do so wholeheartedly. You don't issue ultimata or negotiate with terrorists.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by eTECTIVe(m): 6:08pm
Where re d ones dat gave d last quite notice? Since den Benue state has become target practice for d herdsmen...
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Delivar(m): 6:08pm
Buhari will send in his boys before then
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by UnknownT: 6:12pm
Who knows how many the herdsmen will kill before the 3 weeks elapse
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Abfinest007(m): 6:14pm
asking fulani herms men to leave is like asking buhari to leave aso rock
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kereman1(m): 6:16pm
Una dey gv them ultimatum sef
u guys sud start wiping them of d earth's surface already
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by AnanseK(m): 6:17pm
Where were these lazy youths when the marauders ( tagged as Fulani) were killing the people? Now they are giving ultimatum to a group of people with no evidence to prove anything. The fulanis can go and the killers who are their own kinsmen will continue with the massacre.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by emeejinsm: 6:17pm
This people don buye another market , why telling them to leave kill them all if possible
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by myproperty(m): 6:18pm
Why the ultimatum? Why not take the fight to them surprisingly as they did to your people? I hope it is not fear that is playing out?
After the warning be prepared
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Pepsi101: 6:18pm
Idoma Youths keep foaming in the mouth,while the fulani herdsmen over-run and decimate your kith and kin
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by SaiPapa: 6:21pm
Heathens cannot touch Allah's faithful. The herdsmen of the sun have never, can never and will never be intimidated. Idoma and Tiv youths should sink that inside their heads. Your elders are playing a dangerous game. The Fulbe have been divinely gifted the Western Sudan, since 1804, and it will remain so.
By Jibril Umary of Agadez, the faithfull Fula shall prevail. PDP and UMBC youths should continue to spew their trash.
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by RZArecta2(m): 6:22pm
Buhari will order the arrest of these idoma youths for terrorism while the main problems continue moving around with ak47s with presidential backing
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by wakeupafricanyo: 6:23pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
|Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by ClumsyFlimsy: 6:23pm
Slaves wan revolt against their masters
