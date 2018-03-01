₦airaland Forum

Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by owukpa(m): 5:44pm
By Ben Idah

Idoma Youth Assembly, the umbrella body of Idoma youths has given three-week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen residing in Benue South Senatorial district to leave or have themselves to blame.

A statement signed by the President, Dr. Patriot Ocheya Patrick Ekre, said the body has waited for so long believing that the federal government will take decisive action to put an end to the incessant killings and wanton destruction of lives and property in Idoma land and Benue State as a whole but the reverse remained the case.
The group gave the herdsmen between now and April 15 to relocate from Idoma land.

The statement reads, “We’ve come to realize the sadistic attitude of the government towards the quandary state of our helpless people. The first major attack was launched on a part of Idoma called Agatu, where over 300 persons were massacred by the Fulani’s herdsmen; nothing like mass burial was organized for the dead.

“The river, which was known and used as source of income for the farmers was completely made inaccessible because of the lifeless bodies thrown into it.

“Some were left in an open field for the animals to feed on, some escaped death with various degrees of injuries without any help, crops and property worth millions were destroyed and to this moment hundreds of Agatus are yet to return to their ancestral homes for fear of the Fulanis.”

“Shortly after the massacre, our governor, Samuel Ortom with his counterpart, governor Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State instead of condoling with us for those we lost, regrettably went ahead and ceded a portion of Agatu land to the same Fulani herdsmen, who are killing us and as if that was not enough, the Army was sent to raid the houses of law abiding citizens who are predominantly farmers.

“We’ve carefully observed the role and the body language of both the state and federal governments and it’s quite disheartening to note that they practically failed the electorates of their primary mandate which is to give them protection. It shows how nonchalant and insensitive this government is to the plight of the populace.

“Few days after the Agatu massacre, the IG of Police Solomon Arase, sat in his office in Edet house, Abuja and said to the world that it was only five persons that were killed in Agatu.

“Barely a year plus, similar incident occurred in Benue State another IGP, Ibrahim Idris was ordered by the President to relocate to the state but he defied the order, he went ant camped in a presidential lodge in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

“This has actually made it clear to the world the reason IG Idris sealed the legitimate office of one of us, Ambassador, Dr, Dickson Akor, the Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria over one year even when the court have ordered the IG to unseal the premises in dual injunctions.

“The question here is, is the police boss still maintaining the law and order or defying the same order he ought to preserve?”

“We therefore call for the sack of IGP Ibrahim Idris with immediate effect and anything less than that will invariably put the integrity of Mr. President to further questioning, especially as Benue people wholeheartedly voted for him.

Benue state is one of the states that gave him the overwhelming votes that paved the way for him to enter that office and all we can receive in turn is killing and molestation.

“Consequently, we want to categorically state here that we are highly disappointed at the President Buhari’s visit to Benue State since his visitation was not to proffer solution to the killings, rather it seems we’ve been mocked and its quite unfortunate and amazing to hear from the Mr President who casually stated thus, we quote, ‘I didn’t know the IG of police never followed my orders’.

“For how long can we live in deceit and shift blames? Who is to be blamed, the IG or Mr. President? And now that he’s aware that IGP disobeyed his order what then is the sanction? To our greatest surprise, Mr. President also stated that he told the Benue people many times to live in harmony with the Fulanis! So we are to take all the blames for our killings. We are extremely tired, Yes Nigeria must move forward but we refuse to fold our hands and allow this planned agenda going on in our land.

“Recently a woman stood in the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives to state and we quote, ‘who knows if God created Fulanis to value the life of their cows more than human lives’ and one may ask if she was elected by the cow or if she is representing animals in that chamber.

“Whatever we the good people of Idoma Nation and Benue state in general take exception to, that evil comparative we condemn in totality and refuse to be replaced by cattle; we have the right to live and as such we can no longer continue in this lamenting state of life and governmental abandonment. We at this point concluded that President is not for the people of Benue state,” the statement declared.

“However, at this juncture, we task the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to stop crying like a ‘drowning man’ as he was tagged by the police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh.

He should rise to the occasion and do the needful by strengthening the neighborhood watch; he should take a leeway from people like the governor of Rivers state, Barr. Nyesom Wike, since this is an obvious and deliberate attempt to reduce the Benue people for political reasons.

“Conclusively, we give all Fulanis herdsmen between now and April 15, 2018 to leave of Idoma land since the government is not ready to protect us from their swords and bullets.

“We are no longer asking Fulani herdsmen not to attack us but we are giving them final quit notice. We have publicly sounded our warning,” the group added.

SOURCE: http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/03/breaking-idoma-youths-give-fulani.html

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by LordIsaac(m): 5:47pm
I wonder how far they will go with this....The governor, as well as the state's leadership, has failed. Only a wise choice in 2019 can bring succor to the people.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by moderatedguy: 5:58pm
Did the Fulanis give ultimatum b4 they started attacking you? Action speaks louder than words jare.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kokozain(m): 5:59pm
Its better to take the bull by the horn

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by jared007: 5:59pm
Lol almost a month given for Nomadic migrants to vacate ur land? Haba Idoma!?

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by NothingDoMe: 6:05pm
moderatedguy:
Did the Fulanis give ultimatum b4 they started attacking you? Action speaks louder than words jare.
Well, I guess they just want the herdsmen to change. So that they can all live happily together again. Forever.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by crestedaguiyi: 6:05pm
who give them mouth to talk, they will pay for this insult on their masters

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by swiz123(m): 6:06pm
Let them touch a single herdman and see what the army will do to them.

Everyone has the right to live wherever they want in Nigeria.

They should rather adopt the facist mentality which says that ; war will eventually lead to peace

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by computer0810: 6:06pm
if only we can go our separate ways

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by sotall(m): 6:06pm
grin grin
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kennosklint(m): 6:06pm
Two weeks would have been better.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by NLEFCC(m): 6:06pm
I stopped eating cow meat since these killings have persisted...cow meat is not worth the life of any Nigerian?

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by olabrad: 6:07pm
3 weeks is too much

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Yinxies(f): 6:07pm
May the Almighty restore PEACE in our lands

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Troublemaker007(m): 6:07pm
And so It begins... This war coming will affect the presidency and change everything.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by DaV8King(m): 6:07pm
Just remember you are fighting a "protected specie" of Nigerians.

When python comes to do atilogwu on your heads in response, don't be surprised.

It is well my people.

God will be with us all in Nigeria.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by HeyCorleone(m): 6:08pm
And do you know how many lives would have been taking under 3 weeks?

If you want to fight a war, do so wholeheartedly. You don't issue ultimata or negotiate with terrorists.

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by eTECTIVe(m): 6:08pm
Where re d ones dat gave d last quite notice? Since den Benue state has become target practice for d herdsmen...

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Delivar(m): 6:08pm
Buhari will send in his boys before then

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by UnknownT: 6:12pm
Who knows how many the herdsmen will kill before the 3 weeks elapse
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Abfinest007(m): 6:14pm
asking fulani herms men to leave is like asking buhari to leave aso rock

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by kereman1(m): 6:16pm
Una dey gv them ultimatum sef
u guys sud start wiping them of d earth's surface already
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by AnanseK(m): 6:17pm
Where were these lazy youths when the marauders ( tagged as Fulani) were killing the people? Now they are giving ultimatum to a group of people with no evidence to prove anything. The fulanis can go and the killers who are their own kinsmen will continue with the massacre.
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by emeejinsm: 6:17pm
This people don buye another market , why telling them to leave kill them all if possible undecided
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by myproperty(m): 6:18pm
Why the ultimatum? Why not take the fight to them surprisingly as they did to your people? I hope it is not fear that is playing out?


After the warning be prepared

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by Pepsi101: 6:18pm
Idoma Youths keep foaming in the mouth,while the fulani herdsmen over-run and decimate your kith and kin

Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by SaiPapa: 6:21pm
Heathens cannot touch Allah's faithful. The herdsmen of the sun have never, can never and will never be intimidated. Idoma and Tiv youths should sink that inside their heads. Your elders are playing a dangerous game. The Fulbe have been divinely gifted the Western Sudan, since 1804, and it will remain so.

By Jibril Umary of Agadez, the faithfull Fula shall prevail. PDP and UMBC youths should continue to spew their trash.
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by RZArecta2(m): 6:22pm
Buhari will order the arrest of these idoma youths for terrorism while the main problems continue moving around with ak47s with presidential backing
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by wakeupafricanyo: 6:23pm
DANKWAMBO is the answer
Re: Idoma Youths Give Fulani Herdsmen 3-Week Ultimatum To Leave by ClumsyFlimsy: 6:23pm
Slaves wan revolt against their masters

