The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan had been in poor health in recent days and was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections.

A veterinary team made the decision to euthanize Sudan after his condition deteriorated significantly, the conservation group WildAid announced Tuesday.

Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, surrounded by armed guards in the days leading up to his death to protect him from poachers.

"He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him," said Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta.

Researchers were able to save some of Sudan's genetic material in the hopes of successfully artificially inseminating one of the two females left, Sampere said.

It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018 (yesterday). #SudanForever #TheLoneBachelorGone #Only2Left pic.twitter.com/1ncvmjZTy1



— Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 20, 2018

"We can only hope that the world learns from the sad loss of Sudan and takes every measure to end all trade in rhino horn. While prices of rhino horn are falling in China and Vietnam, poaching for horn still threatens all rhino species," said WildAid CEO Peter Knights.

Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments. Experts say the rhino horn is becoming more lucrative than drugs.

In addition to round-the-clock security, the Ol Pejeta Conservancy also put radio transmitters on the animals and dispatched incognito rangers into neighboring communities to gather intelligence on poaching.

Old and frail

At 45, Sudan was elderly in rhino years and suffered from problems associated with age.

During his final years, he was not able to naturally mount a female and suffered from a low sperm count, which made his ability to procreate difficult.

His daughter Najin, 28 and granddaughter, Fatu, considered young by comparison. Najin could conceive, but her hind legs are so weak she may be unable to support a mounted male.

Sudan made headlines last year when the Tinder dating app named him the "most eligible bachelor in the world" in a campaign to raise funds to save the subspecies.

The western black rhino was declared extinct seven years ago as a result of poaching. All five remaining rhino species worldwide are considered threatened, according to the conservation group Save the Rhino.

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that Sudan was a northern white rhino.



Eyah Sudan is dead , what hope is left for his two female offspings left as there is no male to impregnate them again ...I am sure his sperm must have been frozen 3 Likes

FarahAideed:

Eyah Sudan is dead , what hope is left for his two female offspings left as there is no male to impregnate them again ... am sure his sperm must have been frozen How did they get his frozen sperm? Did he ejaculate? How? How did they get his frozen sperm? Did he ejaculate? How? 1 Like 1 Share

China and foolish africans una well done o! 5 Likes

OK

JackBaueress1:

JackBaueress1:

How did they get his frozen sperm? Did he ejaculate? How?

They can take it with a syringe from either his testicle or seminal canal They can take it with a syringe from either his testicle or seminal canal 7 Likes 1 Share

Abjay97:

Nananana Nananana, Eee Eee Eee, Goodbye.

Rest in peace Grandpa Sudan Nananana Nananana, Eee Eee Eee, Goodbye.Rest in peace Grandpa Sudan

See how they just allow "PEPPERSOUP" waste......

There is a white male rhino in aso rock 8 Likes

At 45, Sudan was elderly in rhino years and suffered from problems associated with age.

During his final years, he was not able to naturally mount a female and suffered from a low sperm count, which made his ability to procreate difficult.

Old news na... wetin Dey happen for NL na...







How's that thing white?





That's how they'll be calling Africans black while they call themselves white?



Stupìd albino bastards Who is the miserable mentally colour blind fool that name the specie WHITE?How's that thing white?That's how they'll be calling Africans black while they call themselves white?Stupìd albino bastards

Dem no serious wetin full naija forest 1 Like 1 Share







Chai! This rhino c.v better pass some country president See hw all Buharis mate are dieing! Oluwa plzzzz do d needfulChai! This rhino c.v better pass some country president 1 Like 1 Share

As in endangered specie!

So they had plans of making the rhino mate with his daughter?

May he enta animal Paradise

No problem, we have malams in Northern Nigeria willing to impregnate the female white rhinos. They will even impregnate other animals in the vicinity for good measure 1 Like

Too bad





Human beings are cruel



Mother Nature will punish humans

jeeqaa7:

There is a white male rhino in aso rock



Bros no bi lie Bros no bi lie

ladyF:

So they had plans of making the rhino mate with his daughter? LOL. There is no incest in the animal kingdom. LOL. There is no incest in the animal kingdom. 6 Likes 1 Share

emmanuelcrawler:

See hw all Buharis mate are dieing! Oluwa plzzzz do d needful





Chai! This rhino c.v better pass some country president

Nigeria for dn extinct am long ago just like dey white hipopotamus dey killed in dey anorth 1 Like

Bot bad

Something wey we don mourn tire on twitter, don forget matter... we Av moved on with life, Nairaland just dey hear.



Kai una be like Kogi citizens.. Very unfortunate set 1 Like

FarahAideed:

Eyah Sudan is dead , what hope is left for his two female offspings left as there is no male to impregnate them again ...I am sure his sperm must have been frozen

They have frozen sperm from other Northern whites from a few years back, but all efforts to get the females pregnant have failed so far. Probably, they will try to implant fertilized eggs into another subspecie, but there is a limit to how far they can go with that. The northern white rhino is effectively extinct. Humans have succeeded in destroying yet another specie. They have frozen sperm from other Northern whites from a few years back, but all efforts to get the females pregnant have failed so far. Probably, they will try to implant fertilized eggs into another subspecie, but there is a limit to how far they can go with that. The northern white rhino is effectively extinct. Humans have succeeded in destroying yet another specie.

12inches1:



LOL. There is no incest in the animal kingdom.



Hmm... Really? Hmm... Really? 1 Like

FarahAideed:

Eyah Sudan is dead , what hope is left for his two female offspings left as there is no male to impregnate them again ...I am sure his sperm must have been frozen Unfortunately,scientists v never succeeded in breeding wild rhinos In captivity nor were they able to inseminate them ,hence the declines in world rhinos population Unfortunately,scientists v never succeeded in breeding wild rhinos In captivity nor were they able to inseminate them ,hence the declines in world rhinos population 1 Like

ladyF:

So they had plans of making the rhino mate with his daughter? Are you comparing with animals? Are you comparing with animals?

wen my meat