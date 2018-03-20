₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Abjay97(m): 7:23pm
(CNN)The world's last male northern white rhino has died leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from extinction.
The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan had been in poor health in recent days and was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections.
A veterinary team made the decision to euthanize Sudan after his condition deteriorated significantly, the conservation group WildAid announced Tuesday.
Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, surrounded by armed guards in the days leading up to his death to protect him from poachers.
"He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him," said Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta.
Researchers were able to save some of Sudan's genetic material in the hopes of successfully artificially inseminating one of the two females left, Sampere said.
It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018 (yesterday). #SudanForever #TheLoneBachelorGone #Only2Left pic.twitter.com/1ncvmjZTy1
— Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 20, 2018
"We can only hope that the world learns from the sad loss of Sudan and takes every measure to end all trade in rhino horn. While prices of rhino horn are falling in China and Vietnam, poaching for horn still threatens all rhino species," said WildAid CEO Peter Knights.
Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments. Experts say the rhino horn is becoming more lucrative than drugs.
In addition to round-the-clock security, the Ol Pejeta Conservancy also put radio transmitters on the animals and dispatched incognito rangers into neighboring communities to gather intelligence on poaching.
Old and frail
At 45, Sudan was elderly in rhino years and suffered from problems associated with age.
During his final years, he was not able to naturally mount a female and suffered from a low sperm count, which made his ability to procreate difficult.
His daughter Najin, 28 and granddaughter, Fatu, considered young by comparison. Najin could conceive, but her hind legs are so weak she may be unable to support a mounted male.
Sudan made headlines last year when the Tinder dating app named him the "most eligible bachelor in the world" in a campaign to raise funds to save the subspecies.
The western black rhino was declared extinct seven years ago as a result of poaching. All five remaining rhino species worldwide are considered threatened, according to the conservation group Save the Rhino.
Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that Sudan was a northern white rhino.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by FarahAideed: 7:24pm
Eyah Sudan is dead , what hope is left for his two female offspings left as there is no male to impregnate them again ...I am sure his sperm must have been frozen
3 Likes
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by JackBaueress1(f): 7:33pm
FarahAideed:How did they get his frozen sperm? Did he ejaculate? How?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Lomprico2: 7:37pm
China and foolish africans una well done o!
5 Likes
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Gebbson007(m): 7:44pm
OK
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Gourdoinc(m): 7:56pm
JackBaueress1:if we ignore the fraudulent "f" on your monicker, because we know she is a male, kindly go to a quiet corner, away from the prying eyes of children, please go along with a large tub of Vaseline, rub it generously on the right palm, use the left palm to open xvideos on your phone and then type heavy yansh on the search menu, start petting your privates with the Vaseline covered hands in upward and downward strokes. soonest you will pour akamu. try not to pour in into any tissue, ensure it enters a clean container, take it to a fridge were nobody will mistake it for butter for bread nor pit-it milky candy. that's how to freeze sperms
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by FarahAideed: 8:11pm
JackBaueress1:
They can take it with a syringe from either his testicle or seminal canal
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by vvaley(m): 8:38pm
Abjay97:
Nananana Nananana, Eee Eee Eee, Goodbye.
Rest in peace Grandpa Sudan
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by soberdrunk(m): 9:41pm
See how they just allow "PEPPERSOUP" waste......
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by jeeqaa7(m): 9:42pm
There is a white male rhino in aso rock
8 Likes
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Flexherbal(m): 9:43pm
At 45, Sudan was elderly in rhino years and suffered from problems associated with age.
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by hadura29(m): 9:43pm
Old news na... wetin Dey happen for NL na...
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by IgbosAreOsus: 9:43pm
Who is the miserable mentally colour blind fool that name the specie WHITE?
How's that thing white?
That's how they'll be calling Africans black while they call themselves white?
Stupìd albino bastards
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by kennosklint(m): 9:43pm
Dem no serious wetin full naija forest
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by emmanuelcrawler(m): 9:44pm
See hw all Buharis mate are dieing! Oluwa plzzzz do d needful
Chai! This rhino c.v better pass some country president
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Omero(m): 9:46pm
As in endangered specie!
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by ladyF(f): 9:46pm
So they had plans of making the rhino mate with his daughter?
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by merits(m): 9:46pm
May he enta animal Paradise
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by fxjunkie(m): 9:47pm
No problem, we have malams in Northern Nigeria willing to impregnate the female white rhinos. They will even impregnate other animals in the vicinity for good measure
1 Like
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by ZombieTAMER: 9:48pm
Too bad
Human beings are cruel
Mother Nature will punish humans
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by neonly: 9:49pm
jeeqaa7:
Bros no bi lie
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by 12inches1(m): 9:49pm
ladyF:LOL. There is no incest in the animal kingdom.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by neonly: 9:50pm
emmanuelcrawler:
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by thundafire: 9:50pm
Nigeria for dn extinct am long ago just like dey white hipopotamus dey killed in dey anorth
1 Like
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Fvckyopk: 9:51pm
Bot bad
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by emailaddy: 9:51pm
Something wey we don mourn tire on twitter, don forget matter... we Av moved on with life, Nairaland just dey hear.
Kai una be like Kogi citizens.. Very unfortunate set
1 Like
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Farmerforlife: 9:52pm
FarahAideed:
They have frozen sperm from other Northern whites from a few years back, but all efforts to get the females pregnant have failed so far. Probably, they will try to implant fertilized eggs into another subspecie, but there is a limit to how far they can go with that. The northern white rhino is effectively extinct. Humans have succeeded in destroying yet another specie.
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by ladyF(f): 9:52pm
12inches1:
Hmm... Really?
1 Like
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Nairaruky: 9:52pm
FarahAideed:Unfortunately,scientists v never succeeded in breeding wild rhinos In captivity nor were they able to inseminate them ,hence the declines in world rhinos population
1 Like
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by Reeb2244: 9:54pm
ladyF:Are you comparing with animals?
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by joateng(m): 9:54pm
wen my meat
|Re: World's Last Male White Rhino Dies by IME1: 9:55pm
May IT rest well in sugar candy land
