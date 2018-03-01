Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) (9174 Views)

Source: A terrible accident happened today at Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon road in Nasarawa State.Many people lost their lives in the accident while others were injured.Please, carefully check if u know any of the victims and help inform their relatives.Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/terrible-accident-in-nasarawamany.html?m=1

samysamy:

Chai.. May their souls rest in peace. 3 Likes

Buhari's fault is all I can say.



The misery under him keeps piling up. 2 Likes

Everyday, blood sucking demons will be performing their evil on our highways.



RIP to the reads!



Oh my God! Can't we go a day without sad news in this fraud country called 9ja?



My South south, south east/south West brothers, pls let's join hands and correct this error govt called APC come 2019.

So every tragedy now is buhari's fault. Maybe the crash occurred due to over speeding or because of mechanical factor.

May the lord cover us all with the blood of Jesus

Life!

Oh lord, forgive us our sins, we Nigerians are suffering.

Are we created only to suffer here on earth and hell as well?

Please father have mercy.....

Even a baby are dying on road accidents.

I WEEP FOR MY COUNTRY NIGERIA

There's nothing in this life

Some people will come and say it's Buhari's fault

RIP

Sad. Are all of them in this small car?

Sad.

God help us all Hmm so if its not Fulani herdsmen it will be accident.God help us all

Oh my God I feel like crying. May their souls rest in peace.

That little child

May their souls Rest in Peace

Ogun Lakaye!

This road can scare me then eh.. Rip to the dead and quick recovery to those with injuries.

The dreaded Akwanga bends!



I always remember the signs anytime you approach there.



Speed kills. Drive with care. Many have gone.



The road is better than what it used to be, but still dangerous when the speed is too much.



RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the injured. 2 Likes

Are you ok? Are you ok?

May their souls RIP

Nothing in this life oooo every day people are going to their internal rest either HELL or HEAVEN ..... Nairalanders no time oooo make ur choice

What a country

may their souls rest in peace.so sad