₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,188 members, 4,147,054 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 09:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) (9174 Views)
|Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:47pm
A terrible accident happened today at Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon road in Nasarawa State.Many people lost their lives in the accident while others were injured.Please, carefully check if u know any of the victims and help inform their relatives.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/terrible-accident-in-nasarawamany.html?m=1
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:47pm
Read more. http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/terrible-accident-in-nasarawamany.html?m=1
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by samysamy: 7:48pm
samysamy:more
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Treasure17(m): 7:51pm
Chai.. May their souls rest in peace.
3 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by GeeString: 7:51pm
Buhari's fault is all I can say.
The misery under him keeps piling up.
2 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by vvaley(m): 7:57pm
Everyday, blood sucking demons will be performing their evil on our highways.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 8:12pm
RIP to the reads!
Oh my God! Can't we go a day without sad news in this fraud country called 9ja?
My South south, south east/south West brothers, pls let's join hands and correct this error govt called APC come 2019.
This govt is filled with disasters/hard luck, spit****.....
2 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Treasure17(m): 8:12pm
[quote author=GeeString post=66039229]Buhari's fault is all I can say.
The misery under him keeps piling up.[/quote
So every tragedy now is buhari's fault. Maybe the crash occurred due to over speeding or because of mechanical factor.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by goslowgoslow: 8:13pm
GeeString:You are just being foolish
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by S3ttingz: 8:14pm
May the lord cover us all with the blood of Jesus
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by akandi4u(m): 8:14pm
Life!
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Britishcoins: 8:14pm
Oh lord, forgive us our sins, we Nigerians are suffering.
Are we created only to suffer here on earth and hell as well?
Please father have mercy.....
Even a baby are dying on road accidents.
I WEEP FOR MY COUNTRY NIGERIA
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Trustme2(m): 8:14pm
There's nothing in this life
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by sonnie10: 8:15pm
Some people will come and say it's Buhari's fault
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by MrImole(m): 8:15pm
RIP
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by satowind(m): 8:16pm
Sad. Are all of them in this small car?
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Pavore9: 8:16pm
Sad.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Penalty82(m): 8:17pm
GeeString:
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Jakasibo(m): 8:17pm
Hmm so if its not Fulani herdsmen it will be accident. God help us all
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by hokafor(m): 8:18pm
Oh my God I feel like crying. May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:19pm
That little child
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Zonacom(m): 8:21pm
May their souls Rest in Peace
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Euouae: 8:22pm
Ogun Lakaye!
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Kingzy4pep(m): 8:22pm
This road can scare me then eh.. Rip to the dead and quick recovery to those with injuries.
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by victor1B: 8:22pm
[color=#990000][/color] Buhari's fault is all I can say. The misery under him keeps piling up. for me is bad road
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by zicoraads(m): 8:23pm
The dreaded Akwanga bends!
I always remember the signs anytime you approach there.
Speed kills. Drive with care. Many have gone.
The road is better than what it used to be, but still dangerous when the speed is too much.
RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the injured.
2 Likes
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by NotComplaining: 8:24pm
GeeString:
Are you ok?
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Sleezwizz: 8:24pm
May their souls RIP
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Ejiakusmith: 8:25pm
Nothing in this life oooo every day people are going to their internal rest either HELL or HEAVEN ..... Nairalanders no time oooo make ur choice
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:25pm
What a country
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by anselaw(m): 8:25pm
may their souls rest in peace.so sad
|Re: Terrible Accident In Nasarawa, Many Dead, Others Injured (Graphic Pics) by dazzlingd: 8:26pm
chai buhari....give us good roads
My American Embassy Experience 1 / Jobs In Dubai (salary Very Attractive) / Strange Mummies Of Venzone: Ancient Bodies That Never Decompose Remain An Unsolv
Viewing this topic: kvngjesse(m), meme98, Wisedove(m), ihejimagha(f), Blueeyedboi(m), Sunbellar, Narldon, asobo, IamGodsGrace, 1zynnvn(m), scopeman24(m), LotannaAnaekwe, EMMANER(m), hayjayman(m), Belle88(f), Wallade(m), Faceville, Engrghidazuka, nonxo007(m), Vick4v(m), ameezy(m), sonyjacobs(m), blues343(m), jonnywaka(m), Asquare84(m), aluma(m), Flets, greatefa1011(m), gustav25, Kelvinprinzyy(m), priestman, nelson1200, harvested, uhulexy, Morounofolu, oluwatidamilare(m), goldtosure, ocville(f), larrrymore(m), physise(m), ONWARDBABA, Lekan6ix, stan83, Sydney17(m), parrot123, Timmi, sixtus239 and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19