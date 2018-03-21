Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists (5226 Views)

Cee C has revealed she has never had sex in her life. This is the second time she is stating that.She previously told Teddy A she has never been with a man.But this night,during a game with Alex,when Alex asked when was the last time she had sex,she said never.



Rico then said so in her 5 years on earth she has never slept with a man,she told him to mind his business as he was not part of the game.



source

Say no more cee-c 8 Likes

Who asked you!...



Let's clap for her, She will surely make heaven!!

Girls would look you in the eye and tell you they haven't been touched.....only for you to find out later on twas all lies. could take years self...i Fear girls sha.... 5 Likes

Is CEE-C Ok at all?







Maybe the guy didn't f*ck her well, hence she is claiming she is still Virgin 3 Likes







If Ceece has never had sex, then NwaAmaikpe has never commented on Nairaland. If Ceece has never had sex, then NwaAmaikpe has never commented on Nairaland. 23 Likes 1 Share

she might be saying the truth o must every lady be a borehole?



all of you saying its a lie have you or your friends slept with her? 7 Likes

I believe her 1 Like

It might be true oo

Clap for yasef

























#TEAMVIRGIN Sis we on the same page keep it up#TEAMVIRGIN 3 Likes

Story

NwaAmaikpe:







I've Cece has never had sex, then I have never commented on Nairaland. Lol. I'm feeling you. Lol. I'm feeling you. 3 Likes

It could be true 2 Likes

What else do you expect her to say when she knows her parents are watching. I wonder how all those other housemates do it knowing their parents are watching, anyway they can always come out and claim its all an act. 5 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







I've Cece has never had sex, then I have never commented on Nairaland.

Gbam. Gbam. 5 Likes

Let lalasticlala confirm it

I guess the promoters of BBN pay Nairaland to give them so much publicity, cause I wonder how the non informative and educative stories from BBN makes front page at the expense of other sensible threads 5 Likes

That's her problem., who virgin heip?

It's possible you know,though for you to be screaming it na dere doubt go de.



Plus the kain society wet we de plus how Cee C set hmm,t tin go de hard sha.



But all the same it's possible.

I don't know those people that are still dragging this with u, either u are virgin or not, how does this improve the standard of living of our people?





Both OP,people that are dragging it with u, ur virginity and the mod who push this to front page are all mad..





Seun abeg give us better news

Don't Judge the book by the cover she might be saying the truth 1 Like

on live television or in hidden places.... be specific 3 Likes

Shut the crap 1 Like





I see why now, she needs a quality fully synthetic 5w-30 engine oil to grease that spot. little wonder she acts like a knocked engine.I see why now, she needs a quality fully synthetic 5w-30 engine oil to grease that spot. 3 Likes

OK

Maybe she's a virgin. Besides all the sex scene on bbn is nothing but fake to deceive viewers and makes money. BBN organizers had made lots o money through viewers votes, advertisers & the likes just that many of the viewers failed to realize that.



yes

What she meant is that she was underfu¢ked by her stalker

So she can't be so proud to say that she have taken di¢k before