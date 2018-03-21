₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Reportmusic(f): 10:18pm On Mar 21
Cee C has revealed she has never had sex in her life. This is the second time she is stating that.She previously told Teddy A she has never been with a man.But this night,during a game with Alex,when Alex asked when was the last time she had sex,she said never.
Rico then said so in her 5 years on earth she has never slept with a man,she told him to mind his business as he was not part of the game.
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by itspzpics(m): 10:50pm On Mar 21
Lol..... U
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by olafunny(m): 11:49pm On Mar 21
Say no more cee-c
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Samanza89(m): 9:28am
Who asked you!...
Let's clap for her, She will surely make heaven!!
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by crownedprinz(m): 9:28am
Girls would look you in the eye and tell you they haven't been touched.....only for you to find out later on twas all lies. could take years self...i Fear girls sha....
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by paymentvoucher: 9:29am
Is CEE-C Ok at all?
Maybe the guy didn't f*ck her well, hence she is claiming she is still Virgin
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29am
If Ceece has never had sex, then NwaAmaikpe has never commented on Nairaland.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by nan1: 9:30am
she might be saying the truth o must every lady be a borehole?
all of you saying its a lie have you or your friends slept with her?
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by LesbianBoy(m): 9:30am
I believe her
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by cecymiammy(f): 9:30am
It might be true oo
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by mayorkyzo: 9:30am
Clap for yasef
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by biacan(f): 9:30am
Sis we on the same page keep it up
#TEAMVIRGIN
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by afamaustin(m): 9:30am
Story
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Evablizin(f): 9:30am
NwaAmaikpe:Lol. I'm feeling you.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by bigmodo(m): 9:31am
It could be true
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Giddyperson: 9:31am
What else do you expect her to say when she knows her parents are watching. I wonder how all those other housemates do it knowing their parents are watching, anyway they can always come out and claim its all an act.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by MISTAICEY02288(m): 9:31am
NwaAmaikpe:
Gbam.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by handsomeyinka(m): 9:31am
Let lalasticlala confirm it
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Olalan(m): 9:31am
I guess the promoters of BBN pay Nairaland to give them so much publicity, cause I wonder how the non informative and educative stories from BBN makes front page at the expense of other sensible threads
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by stevodot22(m): 9:32am
That's her problem., who virgin heip?
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by ifyan(m): 9:32am
It's possible you know,though for you to be screaming it na dere doubt go de.
Plus the kain society wet we de plus how Cee C set hmm,t tin go de hard sha.
But all the same it's possible.
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:32am
I don't know those people that are still dragging this with u, either u are virgin or not, how does this improve the standard of living of our people?
Both OP,people that are dragging it with u, ur virginity and the mod who push this to front page are all mad..
Seun abeg give us better news
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Mayany(m): 9:33am
Don't Judge the book by the cover she might be saying the truth
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Damfostopper(m): 9:33am
on live television or in hidden places.... be specific
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by nairavsdollars(f): 9:33am
Shut the crap
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by nonix22(m): 9:34am
little wonder she acts like a knocked engine.
I see why now, she needs a quality fully synthetic 5w-30 engine oil to grease that spot.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by suncityoo7(m): 9:34am
OK
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by yesloaded: 9:34am
Maybe she's a virgin. Besides all the sex scene on bbn is nothing but fake to deceive viewers and makes money. BBN organizers had made lots o money through viewers votes, advertisers & the likes just that many of the viewers failed to realize that.
Maybe she's a virgin. Besides all the sex scene on bbn is nothing but fake to deceive viewers and makes money. BBN organizers had made lots o money through viewers votes, advertisers & the likes just that many of the viewers failed to realize that.
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by registration(m): 9:34am
yes
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by Aibuckher(m): 9:34am
What she meant is that she was underfu¢ked by her stalker
So she can't be so proud to say that she have taken di¢k before
|Re: BBNaija: "I Have Never Had Sex" - Cee-C Insists by SirLakes: 9:35am
Let me quietly take my leave.
Lala is lurking around. Looking for who to ban
2 Likes
