"A good wife is someone that bouugt a land and build a house with her own money, but use his husband name on the c of ownership."



Culled from;



Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/good-wife-is-one-who-build-house-and-use-husband-as-c-of-ownership-man-ladies-reacts.html

Is that one a wife or a maga? 10 Likes 2 Shares

He can’t even write to save his own life 10 Likes





A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.



My kind of man

I disagree. 1 Like

........and a bad husband dumps her dumb arse and runs off with another woman.....and her house!



Sincerely, I'm married, but if my wife single-handedly builds a house and wants to put my name on the papers, I'll insist her name goes in there, too.



When I just got married, my wife gave my broke ass some money to buy a refrigerator. I put her name on the receipt. She was a bit annoyed, but I told her she bought the fridge, so her name should be on the receipt as the owner.



But that's just me. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Na sooooo, Nigeria men and properties! Be like polithiefians and their stolen money. Mthwwwwww 9 Likes





Mynd44:

so when the husband decides to run away from the union she will now start saying all men are the same abi

Mynd44:

Is that one a wife or a maga?

I tire oooooooo. Fake man parading himself as a husband, criminal



Make e answer that one first Someone said then a Good husbandMake e answer that one first

Instead of working with your wife so u guys can have a house, u are here indirectly saying your wife should build a house in your name. Smh 4 Likes 1 Share

Someone asked if it's because the woman can't spell her own name! Lol 8 Likes

MizMyColi:





A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.



My kind of man MizMyColi:





A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.



My kind of man MizMyColi:





A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.



Hmm...Awoof





I thought C of O meant Certificate of Occupancy? I thought C of O meant Certificate of Occupancy? 1 Like

It's called C of O - Certificate of Occupancy. (Not certificate of Ownership).

You see why he wants his wife to buy a land and build a house in his name. Lazy ......... 6 Likes

Lol, na love Titanic Level. Dick don cloud some women reasoning..

When I saw this post, I suddenly remembered that there are some tribes where divorce is rampant. Let's remember that some men are heartless and the woman always takes custody of the children.

Sadly the responses tells so much about the unions in the form of marriage that's practiced today.



The statement isn't a fallacy, it's neither out of point also, that's the original design how marriage should be..



What part of "THE TWO SHALL BECOME ONE" thats difficult to comprehend if that's truly to be adhered to? 5 Likes

Thief 1 Like

kuntash:

Sadly the responses tells so much about the unions in the form of marriage that's practiced today.



The statement isn't a fallacy, it's neither out of point also, that's the original design how marriage should be..



Your statement only holds true if the name on it is the two of them. He is saying she builds a house and hands over ownership to her husband.

Issa scam



Issa scam Your statement only holds true if the name on it is the two of them. He is saying she builds a house and hands over ownership to her husband.Issa scam 9 Likes

Lazy man









May God deliver we Men from "boxer-buying" Naija women. Please why are all the ladies here ranting? I thought they said, "What a man can do, a woman can do better"May God deliver we Men from "boxer-buying" Naija women. 2 Likes

a good wife indeed, maybe the woman na builder

I call bullshit on his opinion. She builds the house, and her name should be on the C of O.



It is really not that hard to figure out.

That's possible but very rare.



I've seen many house wives without having any problem with their marriage yet bought land and build a house on it without the knowledge of the husband through the help of her parent.

MizMyColi:





A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.



happy birthday.

Such love doesn't exist anymore. 2 Likes

Ole oloshi jati jati. Kuku go and do gigolo on a professional level na. Ole alapa ma si se







Mtcheew 1 Like