₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,290 members, 4,147,497 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 06:53 AM

"Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions (5219 Views)

17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) / Would You Dress Your Kids Like This? See Reactions (Photo) / "I Am Too Beautiful To Do House Chores" - Nigerian Woman. See Reactions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Priscy01(f): 4:52am
A Nigerian man on Facebook with the name O'Thomas Rado wrote:
"A good wife is someone that bouugt a land and build a house with her own money, but use his husband name on the c of ownership."

Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/good-wife-is-one-who-build-house-and-use-husband-as-c-of-ownership-man-ladies-reacts.html

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Donald3d(m): 4:58am
grin grin grin grin
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Mynd44: 5:00am
Is that one a wife or a maga?

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by cococandy(f): 5:01am
He can’t even write to save his own life

10 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by MizMyColi(f): 5:02am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of mansmiley

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by xreal: 5:03am
I disagree.

1 Like

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:04am
........and a bad husband dumps her dumb arse and runs off with another woman.....and her house!

Sincerely, I'm married, but if my wife single-handedly builds a house and wants to put my name on the papers, I'll insist her name goes in there, too.

When I just got married, my wife gave my broke ass some money to buy a refrigerator. I put her name on the receipt. She was a bit annoyed, but I told her she bought the fridge, so her name should be on the receipt as the owner.

But that's just me.

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by lovingyouhun: 5:06am
Na sooooo, Nigeria men and properties! Be like polithiefians and their stolen money. Mthwwwwww

9 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by hakeem4(m): 5:07am
so when the husband decides to run away from the union she will now start saying all men are the same abi

Mynd44:
Is that one a wife or a maga?
grin

2 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by lovingyouhun: 5:07am
Mynd44:
Is that one a wife or a maga?

cheesy cheesy cheesy I tire oooooooo. Fake man parading himself as a husband, criminal

7 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by beejayphako(m): 5:07am
Someone said then a Good husband grin grin grin
Make e answer that one first cheesy grin cheesy
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by BamiTii(f): 5:08am
Instead of working with your wife so u guys can have a house, u are here indirectly saying your wife should build a house in your name. Smh sad

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Raxxye(m): 5:12am
Someone asked if it's because the woman can't spell her own name! Lol

8 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by ayshugar(m): 5:12am
cheesy
MizMyColi:
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of mansmiley
MizMyColi:
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of mansmiley
MizMyColi:
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of mansmiley
Hmm...Awoof

1 Like

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by jashar(f): 5:14am
undecided

I thought C of O meant Certificate of Occupancy?

1 Like

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Lifestone(m): 5:15am
It's called C of O - Certificate of Occupancy. (Not certificate of Ownership).
You see why he wants his wife to buy a land and build a house in his name. Lazy .........

6 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Stevengerd(m): 5:16am
Lol, na love Titanic Level. Dick don cloud some women reasoning..
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Macnnoli4(m): 5:17am
When I saw this post, I suddenly remembered that there are some tribes where divorce is rampant. Let's remember that some men are heartless and the woman always takes custody of the children.
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by kuntash: 5:17am
Sadly the responses tells so much about the unions in the form of marriage that's practiced today.

The statement isn't a fallacy, it's neither out of point also, that's the original design how marriage should be..

What part of "THE TWO SHALL BECOME ONE" thats difficult to comprehend if that's truly to be adhered to?

5 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by yemaldo(m): 5:18am
Thief

1 Like

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by emmabest2000(m): 5:21am

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Mynd44: 5:22am
kuntash:
Sadly the responses tells so much about the unions in the form of marriage that's practiced today.

The statement isn't a fallacy, it's neither out of point also, that's the original design how marriage should be..

What part of "THE TWO SHALL BECOME ONE" thats difficult to comprehend if that's truly to be adhered to?
Your statement only holds true if the name on it is the two of them. He is saying she builds a house and hands over ownership to her husband.

Issa scam

9 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by seunfape(m): 5:25am
Lazy man
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Decryptor(m): 5:25am
Please why are all the ladies here ranting? I thought they said, "What a man can do, a woman can do better"



May God deliver we Men from "boxer-buying" Naija women.

2 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by omoadeleye(m): 5:26am
a good wife indeed, maybe the woman na builder
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by PDPGuy: 5:27am
I call bullshit on his opinion. She builds the house, and her name should be on the C of O.

It is really not that hard to figure out.
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Newpride(m): 5:27am
That's possible but very rare.

I've seen many house wives without having any problem with their marriage yet bought land and build a house on it without the knowledge of the husband through the help of her parent.
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by HsLBroker(m): 5:27am
MizMyColi:
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of mansmiley
happy birthday.
Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by don4real18(m): 5:28am
Such love doesn't exist anymore.

2 Likes

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by DaddyKross: 5:28am
Ole oloshi jati jati. Kuku go and do gigolo on a professional level na. Ole alapa ma si se



Mtcheew

1 Like

Re: "Good Wife Is One Who Build House & Use Husband As C Of O" - Man. See Reactions by Newpride(m): 5:30am
A good husband is one that buys a house, a car, and three plots of land and registers all in his wife's name.

My kind of man:



Where have u seen on earth that man answer his wife's name.
Even if a man does all that for his wife, it will stil be in the husband's name because the wife bears her husband's name.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Help!....matured Advice Is Needed From Our Matured Mummys In The House / Adorable Pictures Of My Friend's Baby! / Please How Can I Handle This

Viewing this topic: adeoba5, Iyajelili(f), KEVIND, GloryPraise61(m), donifez(m), born2win1, sapphire21(f), Ariel20(m), silento(m), Warlord3000(m), BhossTee(m), justi4jesu(f), iroko212, khaz(m), AniAnne(f), Abiriba1stson, onyebu57(m), luckypeace1980, manofsleep(m), iamboody(m), Spiritmask, emmabucks, reservd(m), eneye1(m), andrew3312, Ogbuefi20(m), keyzid, mrlaw93(m), Ladyhippolyta88(f), LotannaAnaekwe, leo1234(m), iphenon, castro316(m), Winters22, morakinyo20(m), lexrichy(m), omogin(f), lenghtinny(m), firstlady01(f), balmofgilead, simijimi, Yippsy(m), Lambapapa(m), abogjohn(m), searay(m), elliotogbebor(m), frenzyduchess(f), Phyqee10(m), Jeezuzpick(m), byemx06(m), Twoclans(f), DWJOBScom(m), Shanana1(m), BossLaifay(f), redcap and 75 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.