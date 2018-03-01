Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV (4181 Views)

The owner of the boutique took to her instagram page to share the news.



She Wrote:



Hello everyone please whoever knows this woman should give us information on how to get her. She came to our lekki store to steal money from another customer’s bag, after distracting by giving her a dress to try out for her. Please tag people until she’s been exposed and caught. Thank God for our camera that caught her. The money was 250k.From the video you can see the way she dropped clothes on the handbag and took the envelope that contained 250k. She’s the lady on white and black that packed her hair .My dear people please let’s join hand and expose this lady cause she stole the money from a 19yr old girl’s bag. It’s quite painful that a matured lady could steal from a little girl that’s old enough to be her daughter at this economic situation. Pls kindly help us to repost till she gets caught.



Good for her

I feel for the owner. As for d badoo, see how her hair is unkept, tomorrow now u will see her send the whole 250k wearing Brazilian/human hair... any time soon I become the president of this country, girls especial are going back to to 1990's or face prosecution 1 Like





One idoma proverb says 'it is better for a woman to be called a prostitute than a thief'. Do women steal too?One idoma proverb says 'it is better for a woman to be called a prostitute than a thief'. 1 Like

But the store didn't do well at all. They should have a locker at the entrance of the store for people to put their belongings. Just imagine how rowdy the place is. It is very unkept and chocking. Too many rough things everywhere. And if you see very well, she was not alone. Look at the first girl opening another bag before she came to line.

That's what they have been doing always. Jumping from one store to another. And when they are caught and Unclad, people will say jungle justice. Nonsense thief. 3 Likes

island ladies are d number 1 scammers we have in Lagos 1 Like

Later she will began to scream to everyone that good workspay while deceiving the general public and claiming independent woman.



Plus go to soclal media to shame Broke boys on how they are like over here

Hmm don't believe what people want you to see or hear because not all that glitters are gold eg NLERs big boy and girls.



Remember The actress caught and O.A.P that was exposed by her suger daddy children but claimed her book gave her her riches.



Be contented with what you have and hustle tight so as to upgrade,you know why?



Because God love those that work hard and smart.



God bless. 2 Likes

I have always said it that women steal more than men. They steal anything, from make up, money, bra, pant, phones, Brazilian hair, boyfriend, just name it! Tomorrow, this one too will be forming slay queen. mtcheeewwww 1 Like

Big Girl

WHAT A BEAUTY! WHAT A BEAUTY!

And to think she's going to use the money to slay 1 Like

Lekki, 19 year old, boutique, 250k

Hmm Olosho stealing from Olosho 3 Likes

I refuse to expose her. Aaah. For what? For just 250k? I will not. I shall not. And i will never expose her. Who knows if she's my future wife sef. I refuse to expose her. Aaah. For what? For just 250k? I will not. I shall not. And i will never expose her. Who knows if she's my future wife sef.

Ovoko! Ole!

Catch Am! Catch am!

Where's the video? Post it here Where's the video? Post it here

D victim must rilly b a soft gal, @19 carrying 250k like say na 2k5. I believe it will b well with me someday



Later they will come and scream "women rights!".



Women can still even used pant...





Shior. 1 Like

The video is inconclusive like INEC elections under Buhari, why did they release this very short clip

Only If she knew CCTV was there

A 19yr old carrying 250k around for shopping? She's comfortable. I pray mama would find a helper or a job so she won't have to steal again. Shop should have better security. I hope mama is never caught

Abeg na where 19 year old see 250k?