|Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Muckross1122(m): 5:02am
CCTV has captured the moment a grown lady distract everyone to allegedly stole 250k from a boutique in Lekki, lagos State.
The owner of the boutique took to her instagram page to share the news.
She Wrote:
Hello everyone please whoever knows this woman should give us information on how to get her. She came to our lekki store to steal money from another customer’s bag, after distracting by giving her a dress to try out for her. Please tag people until she’s been exposed and caught. Thank God for our camera that caught her. The money was 250k.From the video you can see the way she dropped clothes on the handbag and took the envelope that contained 250k. She’s the lady on white and black that packed her hair .My dear people please let’s join hand and expose this lady cause she stole the money from a 19yr old girl’s bag. It’s quite painful that a matured lady could steal from a little girl that’s old enough to be her daughter at this economic situation. Pls kindly help us to repost till she gets caught.
See Below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgmPiS-Hjfk/
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/cctv-captures-moment-lady-stole-250k.html
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Juliusdking(m): 5:08am
Good for her
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by juanjo2: 5:34am
I feel for the owner. As for d badoo, see how her hair is unkept, tomorrow now u will see her send the whole 250k wearing Brazilian/human hair... any time soon I become the president of this country, girls especial are going back to to 1990's or face prosecution
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Nutase: 6:15am
Do women steal too?
One idoma proverb says 'it is better for a woman to be called a prostitute than a thief'.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by priceaction: 6:42am
But the store didn't do well at all. They should have a locker at the entrance of the store for people to put their belongings. Just imagine how rowdy the place is. It is very unkept and chocking. Too many rough things everywhere. And if you see very well, she was not alone. Look at the first girl opening another bag before she came to line.
That's what they have been doing always. Jumping from one store to another. And when they are caught and Unclad, people will say jungle justice. Nonsense thief.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by judecares1(m): 9:46am
island ladies are d number 1 scammers we have in Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by ifyan(m): 9:46am
Later she will began to scream to everyone that good workspay while deceiving the general public and claiming independent woman.
Plus go to soclal media to shame Broke boys on how they are like over here
Hmm don't believe what people want you to see or hear because not all that glitters are gold eg NLERs big boy and girls.
Remember The actress caught and O.A.P that was exposed by her suger daddy children but claimed her book gave her her riches.
Be contented with what you have and hustle tight so as to upgrade,you know why?
Because God love those that work hard and smart.
God bless.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by MrValentineIF: 9:46am
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by cremedelacreme: 9:46am
I have always said it that women steal more than men. They steal anything, from make up, money, bra, pant, phones, Brazilian hair, boyfriend, just name it! Tomorrow, this one too will be forming slay queen. mtcheeewwww
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by SuperBlack: 9:46am
Big Girl
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Benchuko1(m): 9:47am
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by tokrizy(m): 9:47am
ok YAWN I'm outa here
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by ERORR404(m): 9:47am
Ok
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Olii(f): 9:48am
Hmm
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Inception(m): 9:49am
juanjo2:
WHAT A BEAUTY!
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Olalan(m): 9:49am
And to think she's going to use the money to slay
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Earthbound(m): 9:50am
Lekki, 19 year old, boutique, 250k
Hmm Olosho stealing from Olosho
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by SuperBlack: 9:50am
Muckross1122:I refuse to expose her. Aaah. For what? For just 250k? I will not. I shall not. And i will never expose her. Who knows if she's my future wife sef.
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by ELgordo(m): 9:51am
Ovoko! Ole!
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by ELgordo(m): 9:51am
Catch Am! Catch am!
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Koolking(m): 9:51am
Muckross1122:
Where's the video? Post it here
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Preekgiver: 9:51am
D victim must rilly b a soft gal, @19 carrying 250k like say na 2k5. I believe it will b well with me someday
Infinix hot 4 on auction, quote me for more
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by deebrain(m): 9:51am
Later they will come and scream "women rights!".
Women can still even used pant...
Shior.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by SuperBlack: 9:52am
Olii:Are you the one?
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by rasputinn(m): 9:53am
The video is inconclusive like INEC elections under Buhari, why did they release this very short clip
Mtchewww
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by SuperBlack: 9:53am
Preekgiver:Na who know who business. Them them.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Olii(f): 9:54am
SuperBlack:dont respect yourself and be going where you're going, be looking for trouble this early morning, ewu
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by Stevengerd(m): 9:55am
Only If she knew CCTV was there
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by nanakgh(m): 9:55am
A 19yr old carrying 250k around for shopping? She's comfortable. I pray mama would find a helper or a job so she won't have to steal again. Shop should have better security. I hope mama is never caught
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by medexico(m): 10:00am
Abeg na where 19 year old see 250k?
|Re: Lady Stole N250,000 From A Boutique In Lekki, Lagos. Captured On CCTV by kevoh(m): 10:00am
Someone explain the video better! I only saw her dropping the red cloth and that annoying voice in the background saying ''gboz'' but the part where the money was stolen still escapes me.
